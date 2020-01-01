AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is a prominent provider of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products, with a well-established dominance within the industry. This is largely attributed to its expansive distribution network, comprehensive product portfolio, and exceptional customer service.

Its consistent financial performance, characterized by robust revenue and free cash flow growth, has made it a favored pick among investors seeking exposure to the home improvement sector. Additionally, the swimming pool industry is poised for long-term growth, with rising demand for outdoor leisure products and swimming pools, offering a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

In this article, we will explore POOL's business model, analyze its financial performance over the years, evaluate its outlook for the future, and attempt to find the company's intrinsic value.

Business Model

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies. The company offers swimming pool supplies, equipment, and other leisure products to its 125,000 customers, of which no single customer accounts for more than 10% of the business.

POOL's customers include pool remodelers and builders, specialty retailers selling pool supplies, and commercial customers serving hotels, among others. One thing that most of POOL's customers have in common is that they are small, Mom and Pop businesses with limited capital resources which allows POOL offers its customers a strong value proposition.

With the swimming pool industry being highly fragmented, POOL has the ability to procure products from numerous manufacturers and distribute them to its customers under better terms and conditions than its small business customers can achieve independently. This competitive advantage is the engine that has allowed POOL to thrive and grow its footprint of sales centers across the US and abroad.

POOL was founded in 1993 and is head quartered in Covington, Louisiana. The company operates over 400 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company's primary markets include areas that have a high concentration of swimming pools. In 2022 over 50% of the company's sales came from California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Track Record

Over the past decade, POOL has seen a steady increase in its revenue, and in the latest fiscal year, it recorded a revenue of $6.1 billion, which is a 205% higher compared to its revenue from ten years ago. It's equally impressive that the company has grew it's revenue by at least 5% every year over the same period.

Data by Stock Analysis

Furthermore, POOL has displayed considerable growth in its free cash flow, as it announced a free cash flow of $441 million in the most recent fiscal year. This represents a remarkable 412% surge in free cash flow over the previous decade.

In addition to its growth, POOL has shown remarkable profitability over time. Over the last decade the company has sustained an average return on equity of over 60% without a single year below 30%.

Data by Stock Analysis

Regarding the balance sheet of POOL, it is clear that the company has achieved substantial growth in its book value. In the previous ten years, POOL has grown its book value by over 400%. The company also boast a current ratio of nearly 3.0 and an interest coverage ratio of 25.07, which confirms the company's balance sheet is in great shape.

POOL's outstanding track record has enabled the company to deliver exceptional returns to its investors. In the past five years, the company's total return has nearly tripled the total return of the S&P 500, with a staggering 150% compared to 57%. This remarkable performance has prompted investors to wonder whether POOL can sustain its success.

Data by Seeking Alpha

Outlook

POOL thrives when consumers invest in their homes, particularly when they renovate their backyards, which has become a tremendously popular activity during the last couple of years. With people compelled to spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend towards backyard renovations has intensified.

In addition, in recent years, the consistent rise in home values has led to a shortage of reasonably priced new homes which is making homeowners choose to stay put and renovate their homes, especially their backyards. This has further driven the demand for POOL's products and services.

Unfortunately for POOL, there has been a shift in these trends recently. A decline in the number of permits issued for new pools indicates that new construction activities are slowing down after a period of remarkable growth. Management estimates that new pool construction decreased by 16% in 2022, with approximately 98,000 units being built, as opposed to 117,000 units in 2021, which was a 22% increase over 2020. Expectations for 2023 are that consumers will continue investing in their outdoor living spaces, however the level of investment is likely to be lower than what was observed in recent years.

POOL is facing another challenge in the form of the recent economic downturn. Adverse macroeconomic trends have a significant effect on new pool construction, which constitutes 20% of the company's business. As new pool construction is a discretionary purchase, people have less disposable income to spend during these economic environments. However, the sales of non-discretionary maintenance products, which make up approximately 60% of the business, are expected to remain largely unaffected.

Although POOL is facing more head winds then they have in recent years, the industry is still in an excellent position to profit from significant long-term growth opportunities. This growth is driven by advantageous population migration trends to warmer climates, robust housing demand dynamics, a growing interest in backyards and outdoor living, and new product developments.

In addition, POOL intends to expand its geographic reach by opening ten new sales centers in 2023 and by selectively pursuing acquisitions when favorable opportunities present themselves.

Valuation

To find POOL's intrinsic value, we will use two methods: comparative analysis and discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis. First, we will run a comparative analysis by examining POOL's historical highest, lowest, and median price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios over the past five years, as well as the sector median P/E ratio of 14.91. By applying these ratios to POOL's consensus 2023 EPS estimate of $16.37 per share, we will determine its fair value based on the market's past valuation trends.

Scenario P/E Next Year Earnings Estimate Intrinsic Value Estimate % Change Bear Case 14.58 $16.37 $238.67 -30.18% 5Y Median P/E 31.6 $16.37 $517.29 51.33% Bull Case 48.11 $16.37 $787.56 130.40% Sector Median Valuation 14.91 $16.37 $244.08 -28.60% Click to enlarge

In a bullish scenario, if the market applies the 48.11 multiple observed in 2020 to the average earnings estimate for POOL in the upcoming year, investors may realize a substantial gain of 130.40% if those estimates are met. Conversely, in a bearish scenario, if POOL is valued at the low P/E ratio seen in 2022, investors may experience a significant loss of 30.18%. If POOL is valued at the sector median multiple, investors would see a loss of 28.6%.

Based on the 5-year median P/E ratio, the base case scenario for POOL is the most probable outcome. As such, it is the most important scenario for investors to consider. If this scenario does materialize, investors could potentially earn an excellent return of 51.33%.

Overall, the comparative analysis suggests that POOL stock is currently undervalued, and investors can expect to earn a reasonable return if the market to value the company at its 5-year median P/E valuation.

We will begin the discounted cash flow analysis by taking the average free cash flows of POOL for the past five years, which amount to $243M. Based on our analysis, we will assume a growth rate of 10% over the next ten years, which is consistent with the rule of 72, indicating that a 10% growth rate can more than double the starting value in a decade.

In our DCF analysis, we will use rule of 72 as a guide since it can be difficult to make accurate predictions about free cash flow growth rates that extend over many years. Regardless, I am confident that POOL has the potential to more than double its free cash flow over the next ten years, considering its track record of growth and its significant long-term growth opportunities mentioned in the previous section.

After the 10th year, we will apply a 2.5% growth rate to determine the terminal value. To discount the cash flows, we will use a 10% discount rate, which reflects the long-term return of the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested. Based on these inputs, the DCF analysis indicates an intrinsic value of $147.33 per share, resulting in a possible loss of 56.9% for investors.

Author's Work

If you believe that a 10% growth rate for POOL over the next decade is too conservative, it is important to note that the company would need to achieve a growth rate of 21.5% per year over the same period for its intrinsic value to match its current stock price. This indicates that there's no margin of safety in the company's current market price, as it implies that the company would need to sustain an incredibly high rate of growth to justify its current valuation.

Takeaway

POOL has become a leading distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. The company has established a dominant position within the industry due to its vast distribution network, deep product offerings, and excellent customer service.

Its track record of consistent financial performance, with strong revenue and free cash flow growth, has made it a popular choice among investors seeking exposure to the home improvement sector. Moreover, the favorable industry trends, such as rising demand for swimming pool and outdoor leisure products, are expected to continue to drive growth for the company in the coming years.

Determining the intrinsic value of Pool Corporation is currently challenging due to conflicting results from our comparative and discounted cash flow analyses. However, if you already own shares in the company, it may be prudent to hold on to them, given its excellent business model and track record of success.

For investors looking to initiate a position in Pool Corporation, it may be wise to wait for a better entry price. While the company's strong competitive position, financial strength, and growth prospects make it an attractive investment opportunity, its current high stock price may limit potential returns. By exercising patience for a more favorable entry point, investors may be able to improve their potential returns.