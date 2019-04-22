XPeng: Navigating A Rocky Quarter With Potential For A Strong Comeback

Mar. 21, 2023 2:21 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.58K Followers

Summary

  • XPeng is a top 10 emerging EV maker in China and has new models coming in 2023.
  • The company had a tough quarter with a revenue and earnings decline reported.
  • A positive is the company has reported strong delivery numbers for February (up 15% over the prior month) and has new models (P7i and G6) being rolled out.
  • XPeng is expanding internationally and opened its second store in both the Netherlands and Denmark in February 2023.
  • Its charging station network has expanded to 1,014 stations, including 808 superchargers.

Electric car plugged in outside house

SouthWorks

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is a top 10 automaker in China, which has recently reported a rough quarter for Q4,22, with both a decline in revenue and deliveries. However, I believe this is a "speed bump" on the road to success as there are a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

XPeng P7i

XPeng P7i (XPeng)

Tesla model 3

Tesla model 3 (Tesla)

EVTOL XPeng

EVTOL XPeng (XPeng)

XPeng

XPeng loss per share in RMB (Q4,22 report)

XPeng stock valuation 1

XPeng stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

XPeng stock valuation 2

XPeng stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.58K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.