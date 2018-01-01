Regis Corp: Deep Value Levered Turnaround Poised For Rebound

Mar. 21, 2023 2:22 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)
William Charters profile picture
William Charters
243 Followers

Summary

  • Regis is in the final stages of converting to a franchisee business model that should provide a highly valued stable stream of earnings and free cash flow.
  • The company’s franchise transformation has been obfuscated by the lockdowns and labor shortages associated with COVID-19 that should abate.
  • I estimate the company can generate $33MM of EBITDA for FY 6/25, valuing the company just under $5 per share excluding valuable tax shields and potential debt refinancing savings.
  • RGS has over $43MM of liquidity, no covenants until 12/31/23, and is cash flow positive with variable debt that could price lower as the Fed's tightening cycle ends.
Young man getting stylish haircut

Mixmike/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) “the company” is one of the largest hair salons in the country with over 5,400 salons. The salons operate in the value segment of the market under the brands Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, and Roosters. RGS is a

This article was written by

William Charters profile picture
William Charters
243 Followers
I have over 20 years of stressed and distressed investing throughout the capital structure in both private and public markets across various industries. Was a partner at a multi-billion dollar hedge fund and ran my own hedge fund for over 15 years.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a million shares of the stock, putting me as a top 10 holder with a long-term holding strategy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.