Yossakorn Kaewwannarat

Introduction

I wrote about the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in January 2023, arguing that the days of alpha generation vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) is over. Since then, SCHD has fallen 7.66% whereas the S&P 500's has fallen 3.78%; an alpha move of +3.88%. On the relative chart of SCHD vs the S&P 500, this was my initial anticipation of a move toward monthly support:

SCHD vs SPX500 Initial Technical Analysis View (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

It has played out as expected:

SCHD vs SPX500 Current Situation (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

The 16th of March 2023 is the third Friday of March. This is when the SCHD index's portfolio is reconstructed. The new index is expected to go live this week. In this article, I replicate the new index based on the reconstruction rules and present why I think the new portfolio will still underperform the S&P 500.

What could the new SCHD portfolio look like?

SCHD's objective is to track the total return of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The image below describes the index construction and reconstitution methodology of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index:

Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index Construction and Reconstitution Rules (Dow Jones Dividend Indices Methodology, page 19)

Using Capital IQ, I have followed these index construction and constituent weighting rules to reconstruct the SCHD portfolio. Here's the full list with key stats in table form:

Company Weight MCAP (USD mn) Sector Industry Group Industry Primary Industry SIC Industry 5-yr div growth rate ROE OCF/Total Debt IAD Yield Score Existing Member of SCHD? Apple Inc. 4.00% 2,332,313 Information Technology Technology Hardware and Equipment Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Radio and Television Broadcasting and Communications Equipment 18.1% 148.0% 0.98 1.0% 0.66 FALSE Microsoft Corporation 4.00% 1,856,634 Information Technology Software and Services Software Systems Software Prepackaged Software 26.6% 39.0% 1.08 1.0% 0.44 FALSE Visa Inc. 4.00% 452,314 Financials Financial Services Financial Services Transaction and Payment Processing Services Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified 42.8% 42.0% 0.92 1.0% 0.44 FALSE Exxon Mobil Corporation 4.00% 447,442 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil and Gas Petroleum Refining 6.2% 30.0% 1.64 3.0% 0.51 FALSE Mastercard Incorporated 4.00% 338,678 Financials Financial Services Financial Services Transaction and Payment Processing Services Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified 40.2% 144.0% 0.76 1.0% 0.65 FALSE Chevron Corporation 4.00% 306,536 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil and Gas Petroleum Refining 15.9% 24.0% 1.81 4.0% 0.56 FALSE Merck & Co., Inc. 4.00% 269,700 Health Care Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Preparations 21.2% 34.0% 0.60 3.0% 0.29 TRUE Broadcom Inc. 4.00% 247,774 Information Technology Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors Semiconductors and Related Devices 48.5% 55.0% 0.44 3.0% 0.38 TRUE PepsiCo, Inc. 4.00% 238,994 Consumer Staples Food, Beverage and Tobacco Beverages Soft Drinks and Non-alcoholic Beverages Beverages 17.3% 54.0% 0.26 3.0% 0.25 TRUE Pfizer Inc. 4.00% 227,966 Health Care Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Preparations 10.4% 36.0% 0.74 4.0% 0.31 TRUE Cisco Systems, Inc. 4.00% 198,320 Information Technology Technology Hardware and Equipment Communications Equipment Communications Equipment Computer Communications Equipment 10.3% 28.0% 1.61 3.0% 0.51 TRUE Accenture plc 3.66% 167,228 Information Technology Software and Services IT Services IT Consulting and Other Services Management Consulting Services 24.1% 32.0% 2.88 2.0% 0.87 FALSE United Parcel Service, Inc. 3.43% 156,712 Industrials Transportation Air Freight and Logistics Air Freight and Logistics Trucking And Courier Services, Except Air 44.8% 68.0% 0.60 4.0% 0.44 FALSE Texas Instruments Incorporated 3.40% 155,369 Information Technology Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors Semiconductors and Related Devices 39.9% 63.0% 0.95 3.0% 0.50 TRUE ConocoPhillips 2.76% 125,961 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 30.3% 40.0% 1.65 5.0% 0.60 FALSE Amgen Inc. 2.71% 123,701 Health Care Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Biotechnology Biotechnology Biological Products, Except Diagnostic Substances 27.8% 126.0% 0.25 4.0% 0.46 TRUE Lockheed Martin Corporation 2.65% 121,077 Industrials Capital Goods Aerospace and Defense Aerospace and Defense Guided Missiles And Space Vehicles And Parts 22.4% 57.0% 0.47 3.0% 0.32 TRUE BlackRock, Inc. 2.27% 103,578 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Investment Advice 36.9% 13.0% 0.58 3.0% 0.28 TRUE Automatic Data Processing, Inc. 2.00% 91,083 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Professional Services Human Resource and Employment Services Computer Processing and Data Preparation and Processing Services 30.3% 78.0% 1.02 2.0% 0.53 TRUE Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1.56% 71,130 Industrials Capital Goods Machinery Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components General Industrial Machinery And Equipment 25.0% 90.0% 0.30 2.0% 0.37 TRUE EOG Resources, Inc. 1.46% 66,425 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 174.4% 33.0% 1.86 3.0% 0.99 TRUE Aon plc 1.37% 62,374 Financials Insurance Insurance Insurance Brokers Insurance Agents, Brokers, and Service 24.2% 726.0% 0.28 1.0% 1.95 FALSE Colgate-Palmolive Company 1.33% 60,867 Consumer Staples Household and Personal Products Household Products Household Products Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Other Toilet Preparations 7.5% 221.0% 0.28 3.0% 0.65 FALSE Public Storage 1.15% 52,543 Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Specialized REITs Self-Storage REITs Real Estate Investment Trusts 98.8% 45.0% 0.45 4.0% 0.48 FALSE KLA Corporation 1.15% 52,537 Information Technology Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductor Materials and Equipment Optical Instruments and Lenses 45.7% 106.0% 0.54 1.0% 0.52 FALSE Valero Energy Corporation 1.07% 48,892 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing Petroleum Refining 12.6% 52.0% 0.99 3.0% 0.42 TRUE Pioneer Natural Resources Company 1.03% 47,097 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 283.0% 35.0% 1.96 14.0% 1.32 FALSE Motorola Solutions, Inc. 0.96% 43,955 Information Technology Technology Hardware and Equipment Communications Equipment Communications Equipment Radio and Television Broadcasting and Communications Equipment 27.3% 2531.0% 0.28 1.0% 6.47 FALSE Nucor Corporation 0.93% 42,362 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Steel Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills 21.1% 47.0% 1.45 1.0% 0.53 FALSE Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.92% 42,199 Consumer Staples Household and Personal Products Household Products Household Products Paper Mills 9.1% 273.0% 0.30 4.0% 0.79 TRUE Paychex, Inc. 0.87% 39,796 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Professional Services Human Resource and Employment Services Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping Services 25.2% 46.0% 1.87 3.0% 0.65 TRUE Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 0.79% 36,097 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Security Brokers, Dealers, and Flotation Companies 22.0% 54.0% 1.19 1.0% 0.49 FALSE Devon Energy Corporation 0.77% 35,263 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas -4.3% 58.0% 1.27 10.0% 0.48 FALSE Newmont Corporation 0.76% 34,617 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Gold Gold And Silver Ores 88.1% -2.0% 0.52 4.0% 0.35 TRUE The Allstate Corporation 0.74% 33,912 Financials Insurance Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance 45.6% -6.0% 0.62 3.0% 0.26 TRUE AmerisourceBergen Corporation 0.69% 31,463 Health Care Health Care Equipment and Services Health Care Providers and Services Health Care Distributors Drugs, Drug Proprietaries, and Druggists' Sundries 12.0% 502.0% 0.37 1.0% 1.38 FALSE Fastenal Company 0.64% 29,432 Industrials Capital Goods Trading Companies and Distributors Trading Companies and Distributors Wholesale Trade-Durable Goods 34.4% 35.0% 1.17 3.0% 0.47 TRUE Lennar Corporation 0.60% 27,480 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Durables and Apparel Household Durables Homebuilding Operative Builders 159.2% 21.0% 0.51 2.0% 0.58 FALSE Tractor Supply Company 0.56% 25,676 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail Specialty Retail Other Specialty Retail Building Materials, Hardware, Garden Supply, and Mobile Home Dealers 96.4% 54.0% 0.32 2.0% 0.46 FALSE Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. 0.56% 25,350 Materials Materials Chemicals Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals Industrial Inorganic Chemicals 174.9% 96.0% 1.37 2.0% 1.02 FALSE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. 0.55% 25,196 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Investment Advice 19.1% 15.0% 5.45 4.0% 1.46 TRUE The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. 0.54% 24,506 Financials Insurance Insurance Multi-line Insurance Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance 27.5% 12.0% 0.89 2.0% 0.33 TRUE Regions Financial Corporation 0.48% 21,794 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 34.0% 13.0% 0.50 3.0% 0.25 TRUE Principal Financial Group, Inc. 0.48% 21,772 Financials Insurance Insurance Life and Health Insurance Investment Advice 15.2% 36.0% 0.65 3.0% 0.30 TRUE Steel Dynamics, Inc. 0.47% 21,638 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Steel Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills 44.3% 54.0% 1.40 1.0% 0.60 FALSE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.46% 21,021 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Gold Gold And Silver Ores 85.7% 6.0% 1.40 3.0% 0.59 FALSE Coterra Energy Inc. 0.42% 19,183 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 27.0% 33.0% 2.10 11.0% 0.70 FALSE Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.42% 18,979 Financials Insurance Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance 13.8% -4.0% 2.30 2.0% 0.61 TRUE Garmin Ltd. 0.41% 18,778 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Durables and Apparel Household Durables Consumer Electronics Search, Detection, Navigation, Guidance, Aeronautical, and Nautical Systems and Instruments 22.3% 16.0% 5.63 3.0% 1.51 FALSE J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. 0.41% 18,748 Industrials Transportation Ground Transportation Cargo Ground Transportation Trucking, except Local 39.7% 29.0% 1.13 1.0% 0.46 FALSE Best Buy Co., Inc. 0.40% 18,389 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail Specialty Retail Computer and Electronics Retail Radio, Television, and Consumer Electronics Stores 53.2% 49.0% 0.46 4.0% 0.38 TRUE The Mosaic Company 0.39% 17,898 Materials Materials Chemicals Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals Agricultural Chemicals 73.1% 32.0% 1.03 2.0% 0.53 FALSE Rollins, Inc. 0.38% 17,328 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Commercial Services and Supplies Environmental and Facilities Services Services To Dwellings And Other Buildings 26.0% 31.0% 1.39 1.0% 0.49 FALSE CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 0.37% 16,815 Materials Materials Chemicals Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals Agricultural Chemicals 19.7% 57.0% 1.20 2.0% 0.50 FALSE Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. 0.35% 16,135 Industrials Transportation Air Freight and Logistics Air Freight and Logistics Arrangement of Transportation of Freight and Cargo 26.9% 41.0% 4.11 1.0% 1.20 FALSE Marathon Oil Corporation 0.35% 15,836 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 46.7% 33.0% 0.89 2.0% 0.43 FALSE Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.32% 14,618 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Steel Metals Service Centers and Offices 42.6% 28.0% 1.14 2.0% 0.47 FALSE Seagate Technology Holdings plc 0.29% 13,331 Information Technology Technology Hardware and Equipment Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Computer Storage Devices 6.8% 2207.0% 0.19 4.0% 5.59 FALSE Snap-on Incorporated 0.29% 13,209 Industrials Capital Goods Machinery Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components Cutlery, Handtools, And General Hardware 38.4% 21.0% 0.53 3.0% 0.29 TRUE MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.28% 12,841 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Financial Exchanges and Data Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, and Services 34.2% 24.0% 3.48 1.0% 1.02 FALSE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. 0.26% 11,988 Financials Financial Services Financial Services Transaction and Payment Processing Services Computer Integrated Systems Design 20.8% 25.0% 1.54 1.0% 0.50 FALSE APA Corporation 0.26% 11,934 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas -16.3% 609.0% 0.86 3.0% 1.70 FALSE Graco Inc. 0.26% 11,667 Industrials Capital Goods Machinery Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components Pumps and Pumping Equipment 28.7% 26.0% 2.97 1.0% 0.88 FALSE Watsco, Inc. 0.24% 11,047 Industrials Capital Goods Trading Companies and Distributors Trading Companies and Distributors Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment 29.2% 33.0% 1.46 3.0% 0.53 TRUE Fidelity National Financial, Inc. 0.24% 10,850 Financials Insurance Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Title Insurance 29.8% 15.0% 1.19 5.0% 0.42 TRUE East West Bancorp, Inc. 0.24% 10,746 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 41.3% 19.0% 1.71 3.0% 0.59 FALSE Robert Half International Inc. 0.19% 8,541 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Professional Services Human Resource and Employment Services Help Supply Services 31.0% 45.0% 2.87 2.0% 0.91 FALSE Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 0.19% 8,535 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail Specialty Retail Automotive Retail Auto and Home Supply Stores 186.0% 17.0% 0.18 4.0% 0.56 FALSE Ternium S.A. 0.18% 8,365 Materials Materials Metals and Mining Steel Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills 39.1% 16.0% 2.17 6.0% 0.69 FALSE Williams-Sonoma, Inc. 0.18% 8,316 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail Specialty Retail Homefurnishing Retail Catalog and Mail-Order Houses 39.1% 67.0% 0.73 2.0% 0.45 FALSE SEI Investments Company 0.18% 8,089 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Investment Advice 18.8% 25.0% 19.52 1.0% 4.99 FALSE Chemed Corporation 0.17% 7,797 Health Care Health Care Equipment and Services Health Care Providers and Services Health Care Services Home Health Care Services 9.7% 35.0% 1.26 0.0% 0.43 FALSE NRG Energy, Inc. 0.17% 7,534 Utilities Utilities Electric Utilities Electric Utilities Electric Services 128.8% 33.0% 0.04 5.0% 0.43 TRUE Sealed Air Corporation 0.15% 6,999 Materials Materials Containers and Packaging Paper and Plastic Packaging Products and Materials Unsupported Plastics Film and Sheet 14.9% 166.0% 0.16 2.0% 0.50 FALSE Gentex Corporation 0.15% 6,686 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and Components Automobile Components Automotive Parts and Equipment Motor Vehicle Parts and Accessories 5.9% 16.0% 169.00 2.0% 42.31 FALSE Landstar System, Inc. 0.14% 6,496 Industrials Transportation Ground Transportation Cargo Ground Transportation Trucking, except Local 3.9% 49.0% 3.15 2.0% 0.92 FALSE RLI Corp. 0.14% 6,277 Financials Insurance Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance 96.0% 48.0% 1.17 6.0% 0.67 FALSE Choice Hotels International, Inc. 0.14% 6,262 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Services Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines Patent Owners and Lessors 14.8% 158.0% 0.29 1.0% 0.51 FALSE Selective Insurance Group, Inc. 0.13% 6,126 Financials Insurance Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance 30.6% 8.0% 1.46 1.0% 0.46 FALSE Bank OZK 0.12% 5,388 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 30.3% 12.0% 0.68 3.0% 0.28 TRUE Evercore Inc. 0.11% 5,064 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Investment Banking and Brokerage Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, and Services 26.9% 32.0% 0.77 2.0% 0.35 TRUE Eagle Materials Inc. 0.11% 5,059 Materials Materials Construction Materials Construction Materials Concrete, Gypsum, And Plaster Products 75.0% 36.0% 0.52 1.0% 0.41 FALSE The Western Union Company 0.11% 4,843 Financials Financial Services Financial Services Transaction and Payment Processing Services Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified 15.4% 219.0% 0.21 7.0% 0.66 TRUE Power Integrations, Inc. 0.10% 4,687 Information Technology Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors Semiconductors and Related Devices 62.9% 20.0% 23.89 1.0% 6.18 FALSE UniFirst Corporation 0.08% 3,665 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Commercial Services and Supplies Diversified Support Services Apparel and Other Finished Products Made From Fabrics and Similar Materials 82.7% 5.0% 2.92 1.0% 0.95 FALSE SM Energy Company 0.08% 3,598 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas 98.5% 43.0% 1.05 2.0% 0.62 FALSE Independent Bank Corp. 0.08% 3,591 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 21.1% 9.0% 1.31 3.0% 0.41 FALSE Badger Meter, Inc. 0.08% 3,563 Information Technology Technology Hardware and Equipment Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components Electronic Equipment and Instruments Totalizing Fluid Meters and Counting Devices 29.4% 16.0% 11.71 1.0% 3.04 FALSE Cohen & Steers, Inc. 0.08% 3,553 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Investment Advice 44.6% 39.0% 0.45 3.0% 0.33 TRUE American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.08% 3,531 Financials Insurance Insurance Life and Health Insurance Life Insurance 16.7% 26.0% 2.35 1.0% 0.70 FALSE Radian Group Inc. 0.07% 3,356 Financials Financial Services Financial Services Commercial and Residential Mortgage Finance Surety Insurance 190.3% 18.0% 0.24 4.0% 0.59 TRUE Federated Hermes, Inc. 0.07% 3,335 Financials Financial Services Capital Markets Asset Management and Custody Banks Investment Advice 2.4% 21.0% 0.72 3.0% 0.24 TRUE CVR Energy, Inc. 0.07% 3,190 Energy Energy Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing Petroleum Refining 47.4% 83.0% 0.59 6.0% 0.49 FALSE Cathay General Bancorp 0.07% 3,114 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 19.6% 15.0% 0.71 3.0% 0.27 TRUE BancFirst Corporation 0.07% 2,968 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 27.1% 16.0% 2.04 2.0% 0.62 FALSE ArcBest Corporation 0.05% 2,334 Industrials Transportation Ground Transportation Cargo Ground Transportation Trucking, except Local 26.1% 29.0% 1.07 0.0% 0.41 FALSE Westamerica Bancorporation 0.03% 1,483 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 3.4% 17.0% 1.54 3.0% 0.44 FALSE OFG Bancorp 0.03% 1,448 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 88.2% 16.0% 3.04 3.0% 1.03 FALSE Heritage Financial Corporation 0.02% 978 Financials Banks Banks Regional Banks Commercial Banks 10.8% 10.0% 0.76 3.0% 0.25 TRUE Ennis, Inc. 0.01% 562 Industrials Commercial and Professional Services Commercial Services and Supplies Commercial Printing Manifold Business Forms 10.7% 13.0% 3.57 5.0% 0.96 FALSE Click to enlarge

And here is the underlying Excel spreadsheet.

Now onto the fun part; observations, analytics, insights and views:

I am not concerned about Financials exposure

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Psycho Analyst contended that as banks crashed only in March, but the reconstitution exercise is done largely on December end data, the weakened Financial sector may hold a ~20% weight in the portfolio.

However, I disagree with this assessment since the data based on what I expect for the new SCHD portfolio does not support this view:

Sector Weightage of Author's Reconstituted SCHD Portfolio (Author's Analysis)

I have exceeded the 25% maximum weight cap in the Information Technology sector by 660bps. I have not corrected for this as it is a minor deviation from the reconstitution rules that does not materially impact the analysis.

My reconstituted SCHD portfolio has Financials with a weight of ~18%, which is below SCHD's December 2022 Financials weight of 20.4%. More importantly, the exposure to Regional Banks, which is the most vulnerable segment, is only 1.13%:

Primary Industry Weightage of Author's Reconstituted SCHD Portfolio (Author's Analysis)

Instead, the bulk of the Financials exposure seems to be coming from Transaction and Payment Processing Services such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which are not as exposed to the same risks that banks are facing today. So overall, that's some good news.

But I am worried about the increased Energy exposure

As of December end 2022, Energy exposure in SCHD was 5.5%. Based on my reconstitution replication, I anticipate this to increase dramatically to more than 16%. As seen in the Primary Industry Weightage table above, Integrated O&G makes up 8.00% of overall exposure and Upstream O&G makes up 7.13%.

This is unsurprising since a highly constructive energy environment in 2022 and capital return policies have boosted the ROEs and dividend scores of many O&G companies.

So what's the problem?

The Energy sector in SCHD is correlated to O&G prices. And I believe O&G prices have further downside left. Fears of an unstable financial sector have accentuated recessionary fears. For example, Goldman Sachs have increased their US recession probability estimates from 25% to 35% due to stresses in SMB banks. This has dragged down oil prices. Just last week, WTI oil prices (USO) fell sharply almost 13.6% to $66.22.

I am not surprised by this as I expected worsening supply-demand dynamics for oil in January 2023 when I analyzed the Crude Oil ETF (OILK). My view on O&G prices remains the same. As discussed in my recent Petrobras (PBR) update, I believe there is further downside left. Hence, I anticipate the higher energy exposure in SCHD to be a late addition to a trend already passed, leading to a major drag on the index's performance.

Key Risks and Monitorables

All my analysis here is based on my replication of the SCHD's reconstituted portfolio based on following the portfolio construction rules. I have attempted to replicate strictly according to the methodology outlined by the official index benchmark. Naturally, there is room for error and deviation. A key monitorable for me would be to compare my expectations here with SCHD's actual portfolio when it gets reconstituted earlier this week.

Why guess SCHD's new portfolio? Why not just wait and see?

I believe being prepared by anticipating future developments and their implications is what leads to an edge in the markets. Waiting and seeing is perfectly fine, but that passive approach does relinquish the option to act swiftly if required. I believe as in chess, it is helpful (and mentally stimulating) to think a few moves ahead.

Conclusion

In this article, I've followed the official methodology to anticipate what SCHD's reconstructed portfolio may look like. Unlike other Seeking Alpha analysts, I am not concerned about SCHD's Financials exposure. I believe the regional banks risk will be limited in the new SCHD portfolio. However, I am very concerned about a potentially large more than 1000bps increase in the Energy exposure in the revised portfolio. The higher odds of a recession make me believe there is further downside to go for oil prices, which can be a drag to the new SCHD portfolio's performance.

I rate SCHD a 'hold/neutral', but note that it is likely to underperform the S&P 500.