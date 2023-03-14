I wrote about the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in January 2023, arguing that the days of alpha generation vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) is over. Since then, SCHD has fallen 7.66% whereas the S&P 500's has fallen 3.78%; an alpha move of +3.88%. On the relative chart of SCHD vs the S&P 500, this was my initial anticipation of a move toward monthly support:
It has played out as expected:
The 16th of March 2023 is the third Friday of March. This is when the SCHD index's portfolio is reconstructed. The new index is expected to go live this week. In this article, I replicate the new index based on the reconstruction rules and present why I think the new portfolio will still underperform the S&P 500.
SCHD's objective is to track the total return of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index. The image below describes the index construction and reconstitution methodology of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index:
Using Capital IQ, I have followed these index construction and constituent weighting rules to reconstruct the SCHD portfolio. Here's the full list with key stats in table form:
|Company
|Weight
|MCAP (USD mn)
|Sector
|Industry Group
|Industry
|Primary Industry
|SIC Industry
|5-yr div growth rate
|ROE
|OCF/Total Debt
|IAD Yield
|Score
|Existing Member of SCHD?
|Apple Inc.
|4.00%
|2,332,313
|Information Technology
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals
|Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals
|Radio and Television Broadcasting and Communications Equipment
|18.1%
|148.0%
|0.98
|1.0%
|0.66
|FALSE
|Microsoft Corporation
|4.00%
|1,856,634
|Information Technology
|Software and Services
|Software
|Systems Software
|Prepackaged Software
|26.6%
|39.0%
|1.08
|1.0%
|0.44
|FALSE
|Visa Inc.
|4.00%
|452,314
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Financial Services
|Transaction and Payment Processing Services
|Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified
|42.8%
|42.0%
|0.92
|1.0%
|0.44
|FALSE
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|4.00%
|447,442
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Integrated Oil and Gas
|Petroleum Refining
|6.2%
|30.0%
|1.64
|3.0%
|0.51
|FALSE
|Mastercard Incorporated
|4.00%
|338,678
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Financial Services
|Transaction and Payment Processing Services
|Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified
|40.2%
|144.0%
|0.76
|1.0%
|0.65
|FALSE
|Chevron Corporation
|4.00%
|306,536
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Integrated Oil and Gas
|Petroleum Refining
|15.9%
|24.0%
|1.81
|4.0%
|0.56
|FALSE
|Merck & Co., Inc.
|4.00%
|269,700
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences
|Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaceutical Preparations
|21.2%
|34.0%
|0.60
|3.0%
|0.29
|TRUE
|Broadcom Inc.
|4.00%
|247,774
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors
|Semiconductors and Related Devices
|48.5%
|55.0%
|0.44
|3.0%
|0.38
|TRUE
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|4.00%
|238,994
|Consumer Staples
|Food, Beverage and Tobacco
|Beverages
|Soft Drinks and Non-alcoholic Beverages
|Beverages
|17.3%
|54.0%
|0.26
|3.0%
|0.25
|TRUE
|Pfizer Inc.
|4.00%
|227,966
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences
|Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaceutical Preparations
|10.4%
|36.0%
|0.74
|4.0%
|0.31
|TRUE
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|4.00%
|198,320
|Information Technology
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|Communications Equipment
|Communications Equipment
|Computer Communications Equipment
|10.3%
|28.0%
|1.61
|3.0%
|0.51
|TRUE
|Accenture plc
|3.66%
|167,228
|Information Technology
|Software and Services
|IT Services
|IT Consulting and Other Services
|Management Consulting Services
|24.1%
|32.0%
|2.88
|2.0%
|0.87
|FALSE
|United Parcel Service, Inc.
|3.43%
|156,712
|Industrials
|Transportation
|Air Freight and Logistics
|Air Freight and Logistics
|Trucking And Courier Services, Except Air
|44.8%
|68.0%
|0.60
|4.0%
|0.44
|FALSE
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|3.40%
|155,369
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors
|Semiconductors and Related Devices
|39.9%
|63.0%
|0.95
|3.0%
|0.50
|TRUE
|ConocoPhillips
|2.76%
|125,961
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|30.3%
|40.0%
|1.65
|5.0%
|0.60
|FALSE
|Amgen Inc.
|2.71%
|123,701
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences
|Biotechnology
|Biotechnology
|Biological Products, Except Diagnostic Substances
|27.8%
|126.0%
|0.25
|4.0%
|0.46
|TRUE
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|2.65%
|121,077
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Aerospace and Defense
|Aerospace and Defense
|Guided Missiles And Space Vehicles And Parts
|22.4%
|57.0%
|0.47
|3.0%
|0.32
|TRUE
|BlackRock, Inc.
|2.27%
|103,578
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Investment Advice
|36.9%
|13.0%
|0.58
|3.0%
|0.28
|TRUE
|Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|2.00%
|91,083
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Professional Services
|Human Resource and Employment Services
|Computer Processing and Data Preparation and Processing Services
|30.3%
|78.0%
|1.02
|2.0%
|0.53
|TRUE
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|1.56%
|71,130
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Machinery
|Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components
|General Industrial Machinery And Equipment
|25.0%
|90.0%
|0.30
|2.0%
|0.37
|TRUE
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|1.46%
|66,425
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|174.4%
|33.0%
|1.86
|3.0%
|0.99
|TRUE
|Aon plc
|1.37%
|62,374
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Insurance Brokers
|Insurance Agents, Brokers, and Service
|24.2%
|726.0%
|0.28
|1.0%
|1.95
|FALSE
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|1.33%
|60,867
|Consumer Staples
|Household and Personal Products
|Household Products
|Household Products
|Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Other Toilet Preparations
|7.5%
|221.0%
|0.28
|3.0%
|0.65
|FALSE
|Public Storage
|1.15%
|52,543
|Real Estate
|Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|Specialized REITs
|Self-Storage REITs
|Real Estate Investment Trusts
|98.8%
|45.0%
|0.45
|4.0%
|0.48
|FALSE
|KLA Corporation
|1.15%
|52,537
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductor Materials and Equipment
|Optical Instruments and Lenses
|45.7%
|106.0%
|0.54
|1.0%
|0.52
|FALSE
|Valero Energy Corporation
|1.07%
|48,892
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing
|Petroleum Refining
|12.6%
|52.0%
|0.99
|3.0%
|0.42
|TRUE
|Pioneer Natural Resources Company
|1.03%
|47,097
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|283.0%
|35.0%
|1.96
|14.0%
|1.32
|FALSE
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|0.96%
|43,955
|Information Technology
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|Communications Equipment
|Communications Equipment
|Radio and Television Broadcasting and Communications Equipment
|27.3%
|2531.0%
|0.28
|1.0%
|6.47
|FALSE
|Nucor Corporation
|0.93%
|42,362
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Steel
|Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills
|21.1%
|47.0%
|1.45
|1.0%
|0.53
|FALSE
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|0.92%
|42,199
|Consumer Staples
|Household and Personal Products
|Household Products
|Household Products
|Paper Mills
|9.1%
|273.0%
|0.30
|4.0%
|0.79
|TRUE
|Paychex, Inc.
|0.87%
|39,796
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Professional Services
|Human Resource and Employment Services
|Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping Services
|25.2%
|46.0%
|1.87
|3.0%
|0.65
|TRUE
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|0.79%
|36,097
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Security Brokers, Dealers, and Flotation Companies
|22.0%
|54.0%
|1.19
|1.0%
|0.49
|FALSE
|Devon Energy Corporation
|0.77%
|35,263
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|-4.3%
|58.0%
|1.27
|10.0%
|0.48
|FALSE
|Newmont Corporation
|0.76%
|34,617
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Gold
|Gold And Silver Ores
|88.1%
|-2.0%
|0.52
|4.0%
|0.35
|TRUE
|The Allstate Corporation
|0.74%
|33,912
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Property and Casualty Insurance
|Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|45.6%
|-6.0%
|0.62
|3.0%
|0.26
|TRUE
|AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|0.69%
|31,463
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment and Services
|Health Care Providers and Services
|Health Care Distributors
|Drugs, Drug Proprietaries, and Druggists' Sundries
|12.0%
|502.0%
|0.37
|1.0%
|1.38
|FALSE
|Fastenal Company
|0.64%
|29,432
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Trading Companies and Distributors
|Trading Companies and Distributors
|Wholesale Trade-Durable Goods
|34.4%
|35.0%
|1.17
|3.0%
|0.47
|TRUE
|Lennar Corporation
|0.60%
|27,480
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Durables and Apparel
|Household Durables
|Homebuilding
|Operative Builders
|159.2%
|21.0%
|0.51
|2.0%
|0.58
|FALSE
|Tractor Supply Company
|0.56%
|25,676
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail
|Specialty Retail
|Other Specialty Retail
|Building Materials, Hardware, Garden Supply, and Mobile Home Dealers
|96.4%
|54.0%
|0.32
|2.0%
|0.46
|FALSE
|Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.
|0.56%
|25,350
|Materials
|Materials
|Chemicals
|Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals
|Industrial Inorganic Chemicals
|174.9%
|96.0%
|1.37
|2.0%
|1.02
|FALSE
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|0.55%
|25,196
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Investment Advice
|19.1%
|15.0%
|5.45
|4.0%
|1.46
|TRUE
|The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|0.54%
|24,506
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Multi-line Insurance
|Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|27.5%
|12.0%
|0.89
|2.0%
|0.33
|TRUE
|Regions Financial Corporation
|0.48%
|21,794
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|34.0%
|13.0%
|0.50
|3.0%
|0.25
|TRUE
|Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|0.48%
|21,772
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Life and Health Insurance
|Investment Advice
|15.2%
|36.0%
|0.65
|3.0%
|0.30
|TRUE
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|0.47%
|21,638
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Steel
|Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills
|44.3%
|54.0%
|1.40
|1.0%
|0.60
|FALSE
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|0.46%
|21,021
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Gold
|Gold And Silver Ores
|85.7%
|6.0%
|1.40
|3.0%
|0.59
|FALSE
|Coterra Energy Inc.
|0.42%
|19,183
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|27.0%
|33.0%
|2.10
|11.0%
|0.70
|FALSE
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|0.42%
|18,979
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Property and Casualty Insurance
|Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|13.8%
|-4.0%
|2.30
|2.0%
|0.61
|TRUE
|Garmin Ltd.
|0.41%
|18,778
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Durables and Apparel
|Household Durables
|Consumer Electronics
|Search, Detection, Navigation, Guidance, Aeronautical, and Nautical Systems and Instruments
|22.3%
|16.0%
|5.63
|3.0%
|1.51
|FALSE
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|0.41%
|18,748
|Industrials
|Transportation
|Ground Transportation
|Cargo Ground Transportation
|Trucking, except Local
|39.7%
|29.0%
|1.13
|1.0%
|0.46
|FALSE
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|0.40%
|18,389
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail
|Specialty Retail
|Computer and Electronics Retail
|Radio, Television, and Consumer Electronics Stores
|53.2%
|49.0%
|0.46
|4.0%
|0.38
|TRUE
|The Mosaic Company
|0.39%
|17,898
|Materials
|Materials
|Chemicals
|Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals
|Agricultural Chemicals
|73.1%
|32.0%
|1.03
|2.0%
|0.53
|FALSE
|Rollins, Inc.
|0.38%
|17,328
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Commercial Services and Supplies
|Environmental and Facilities Services
|Services To Dwellings And Other Buildings
|26.0%
|31.0%
|1.39
|1.0%
|0.49
|FALSE
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|0.37%
|16,815
|Materials
|Materials
|Chemicals
|Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals
|Agricultural Chemicals
|19.7%
|57.0%
|1.20
|2.0%
|0.50
|FALSE
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|0.35%
|16,135
|Industrials
|Transportation
|Air Freight and Logistics
|Air Freight and Logistics
|Arrangement of Transportation of Freight and Cargo
|26.9%
|41.0%
|4.11
|1.0%
|1.20
|FALSE
|Marathon Oil Corporation
|0.35%
|15,836
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|46.7%
|33.0%
|0.89
|2.0%
|0.43
|FALSE
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|0.32%
|14,618
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Steel
|Metals Service Centers and Offices
|42.6%
|28.0%
|1.14
|2.0%
|0.47
|FALSE
|Seagate Technology Holdings plc
|0.29%
|13,331
|Information Technology
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals
|Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals
|Computer Storage Devices
|6.8%
|2207.0%
|0.19
|4.0%
|5.59
|FALSE
|Snap-on Incorporated
|0.29%
|13,209
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Machinery
|Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components
|Cutlery, Handtools, And General Hardware
|38.4%
|21.0%
|0.53
|3.0%
|0.29
|TRUE
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|0.28%
|12,841
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Financial Exchanges and Data
|Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, and Services
|34.2%
|24.0%
|3.48
|1.0%
|1.02
|FALSE
|Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|0.26%
|11,988
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Financial Services
|Transaction and Payment Processing Services
|Computer Integrated Systems Design
|20.8%
|25.0%
|1.54
|1.0%
|0.50
|FALSE
|APA Corporation
|0.26%
|11,934
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|-16.3%
|609.0%
|0.86
|3.0%
|1.70
|FALSE
|Graco Inc.
|0.26%
|11,667
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Machinery
|Industrial Machinery and Supplies and Components
|Pumps and Pumping Equipment
|28.7%
|26.0%
|2.97
|1.0%
|0.88
|FALSE
|Watsco, Inc.
|0.24%
|11,047
|Industrials
|Capital Goods
|Trading Companies and Distributors
|Trading Companies and Distributors
|Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment
|29.2%
|33.0%
|1.46
|3.0%
|0.53
|TRUE
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|0.24%
|10,850
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Property and Casualty Insurance
|Title Insurance
|29.8%
|15.0%
|1.19
|5.0%
|0.42
|TRUE
|East West Bancorp, Inc.
|0.24%
|10,746
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|41.3%
|19.0%
|1.71
|3.0%
|0.59
|FALSE
|Robert Half International Inc.
|0.19%
|8,541
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Professional Services
|Human Resource and Employment Services
|Help Supply Services
|31.0%
|45.0%
|2.87
|2.0%
|0.91
|FALSE
|Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
|0.19%
|8,535
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail
|Specialty Retail
|Automotive Retail
|Auto and Home Supply Stores
|186.0%
|17.0%
|0.18
|4.0%
|0.56
|FALSE
|Ternium S.A.
|0.18%
|8,365
|Materials
|Materials
|Metals and Mining
|Steel
|Steel Works, Blast Furnaces (Including Coke Ovens), and Rolling Mills
|39.1%
|16.0%
|2.17
|6.0%
|0.69
|FALSE
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|0.18%
|8,316
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Discretionary Distribution and Retail
|Specialty Retail
|Homefurnishing Retail
|Catalog and Mail-Order Houses
|39.1%
|67.0%
|0.73
|2.0%
|0.45
|FALSE
|SEI Investments Company
|0.18%
|8,089
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Investment Advice
|18.8%
|25.0%
|19.52
|1.0%
|4.99
|FALSE
|Chemed Corporation
|0.17%
|7,797
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment and Services
|Health Care Providers and Services
|Health Care Services
|Home Health Care Services
|9.7%
|35.0%
|1.26
|0.0%
|0.43
|FALSE
|NRG Energy, Inc.
|0.17%
|7,534
|Utilities
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|Electric Services
|128.8%
|33.0%
|0.04
|5.0%
|0.43
|TRUE
|Sealed Air Corporation
|0.15%
|6,999
|Materials
|Materials
|Containers and Packaging
|Paper and Plastic Packaging Products and Materials
|Unsupported Plastics Film and Sheet
|14.9%
|166.0%
|0.16
|2.0%
|0.50
|FALSE
|Gentex Corporation
|0.15%
|6,686
|Consumer Discretionary
|Automobiles and Components
|Automobile Components
|Automotive Parts and Equipment
|Motor Vehicle Parts and Accessories
|5.9%
|16.0%
|169.00
|2.0%
|42.31
|FALSE
|Landstar System, Inc.
|0.14%
|6,496
|Industrials
|Transportation
|Ground Transportation
|Cargo Ground Transportation
|Trucking, except Local
|3.9%
|49.0%
|3.15
|2.0%
|0.92
|FALSE
|RLI Corp.
|0.14%
|6,277
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Property and Casualty Insurance
|Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|96.0%
|48.0%
|1.17
|6.0%
|0.67
|FALSE
|Choice Hotels International, Inc.
|0.14%
|6,262
|Consumer Discretionary
|Consumer Services
|Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure
|Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines
|Patent Owners and Lessors
|14.8%
|158.0%
|0.29
|1.0%
|0.51
|FALSE
|Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|0.13%
|6,126
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Property and Casualty Insurance
|Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|30.6%
|8.0%
|1.46
|1.0%
|0.46
|FALSE
|Bank OZK
|0.12%
|5,388
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|30.3%
|12.0%
|0.68
|3.0%
|0.28
|TRUE
|Evercore Inc.
|0.11%
|5,064
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Investment Banking and Brokerage
|Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, and Services
|26.9%
|32.0%
|0.77
|2.0%
|0.35
|TRUE
|Eagle Materials Inc.
|0.11%
|5,059
|Materials
|Materials
|Construction Materials
|Construction Materials
|Concrete, Gypsum, And Plaster Products
|75.0%
|36.0%
|0.52
|1.0%
|0.41
|FALSE
|The Western Union Company
|0.11%
|4,843
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Financial Services
|Transaction and Payment Processing Services
|Functions Related to Depository Banking, Not Elsewhere Classified
|15.4%
|219.0%
|0.21
|7.0%
|0.66
|TRUE
|Power Integrations, Inc.
|0.10%
|4,687
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
|Semiconductors
|Semiconductors and Related Devices
|62.9%
|20.0%
|23.89
|1.0%
|6.18
|FALSE
|UniFirst Corporation
|0.08%
|3,665
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Commercial Services and Supplies
|Diversified Support Services
|Apparel and Other Finished Products Made From Fabrics and Similar Materials
|82.7%
|5.0%
|2.92
|1.0%
|0.95
|FALSE
|SM Energy Company
|0.08%
|3,598
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
|Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas
|98.5%
|43.0%
|1.05
|2.0%
|0.62
|FALSE
|Independent Bank Corp.
|0.08%
|3,591
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|21.1%
|9.0%
|1.31
|3.0%
|0.41
|FALSE
|Badger Meter, Inc.
|0.08%
|3,563
|Information Technology
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components
|Electronic Equipment and Instruments
|Totalizing Fluid Meters and Counting Devices
|29.4%
|16.0%
|11.71
|1.0%
|3.04
|FALSE
|Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|0.08%
|3,553
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Investment Advice
|44.6%
|39.0%
|0.45
|3.0%
|0.33
|TRUE
|American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
|0.08%
|3,531
|Financials
|Insurance
|Insurance
|Life and Health Insurance
|Life Insurance
|16.7%
|26.0%
|2.35
|1.0%
|0.70
|FALSE
|Radian Group Inc.
|0.07%
|3,356
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Financial Services
|Commercial and Residential Mortgage Finance
|Surety Insurance
|190.3%
|18.0%
|0.24
|4.0%
|0.59
|TRUE
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|0.07%
|3,335
|Financials
|Financial Services
|Capital Markets
|Asset Management and Custody Banks
|Investment Advice
|2.4%
|21.0%
|0.72
|3.0%
|0.24
|TRUE
|CVR Energy, Inc.
|0.07%
|3,190
|Energy
|Energy
|Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels
|Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing
|Petroleum Refining
|47.4%
|83.0%
|0.59
|6.0%
|0.49
|FALSE
|Cathay General Bancorp
|0.07%
|3,114
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|19.6%
|15.0%
|0.71
|3.0%
|0.27
|TRUE
|BancFirst Corporation
|0.07%
|2,968
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|27.1%
|16.0%
|2.04
|2.0%
|0.62
|FALSE
|ArcBest Corporation
|0.05%
|2,334
|Industrials
|Transportation
|Ground Transportation
|Cargo Ground Transportation
|Trucking, except Local
|26.1%
|29.0%
|1.07
|0.0%
|0.41
|FALSE
|Westamerica Bancorporation
|0.03%
|1,483
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|3.4%
|17.0%
|1.54
|3.0%
|0.44
|FALSE
|OFG Bancorp
|0.03%
|1,448
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|88.2%
|16.0%
|3.04
|3.0%
|1.03
|FALSE
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0.02%
|978
|Financials
|Banks
|Banks
|Regional Banks
|Commercial Banks
|10.8%
|10.0%
|0.76
|3.0%
|0.25
|TRUE
|Ennis, Inc.
|0.01%
|562
|Industrials
|Commercial and Professional Services
|Commercial Services and Supplies
|Commercial Printing
|Manifold Business Forms
|10.7%
|13.0%
|3.57
|5.0%
|0.96
|FALSE
And here is the underlying Excel spreadsheet.
Now onto the fun part; observations, analytics, insights and views:
Fellow Seeking Alpha author Psycho Analyst contended that as banks crashed only in March, but the reconstitution exercise is done largely on December end data, the weakened Financial sector may hold a ~20% weight in the portfolio.
However, I disagree with this assessment since the data based on what I expect for the new SCHD portfolio does not support this view:
I have exceeded the 25% maximum weight cap in the Information Technology sector by 660bps. I have not corrected for this as it is a minor deviation from the reconstitution rules that does not materially impact the analysis.
My reconstituted SCHD portfolio has Financials with a weight of ~18%, which is below SCHD's December 2022 Financials weight of 20.4%. More importantly, the exposure to Regional Banks, which is the most vulnerable segment, is only 1.13%:
Instead, the bulk of the Financials exposure seems to be coming from Transaction and Payment Processing Services such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which are not as exposed to the same risks that banks are facing today. So overall, that's some good news.
As of December end 2022, Energy exposure in SCHD was 5.5%. Based on my reconstitution replication, I anticipate this to increase dramatically to more than 16%. As seen in the Primary Industry Weightage table above, Integrated O&G makes up 8.00% of overall exposure and Upstream O&G makes up 7.13%.
This is unsurprising since a highly constructive energy environment in 2022 and capital return policies have boosted the ROEs and dividend scores of many O&G companies.
The Energy sector in SCHD is correlated to O&G prices. And I believe O&G prices have further downside left. Fears of an unstable financial sector have accentuated recessionary fears. For example, Goldman Sachs have increased their US recession probability estimates from 25% to 35% due to stresses in SMB banks. This has dragged down oil prices. Just last week, WTI oil prices (USO) fell sharply almost 13.6% to $66.22.
I am not surprised by this as I expected worsening supply-demand dynamics for oil in January 2023 when I analyzed the Crude Oil ETF (OILK). My view on O&G prices remains the same. As discussed in my recent Petrobras (PBR) update, I believe there is further downside left. Hence, I anticipate the higher energy exposure in SCHD to be a late addition to a trend already passed, leading to a major drag on the index's performance.
All my analysis here is based on my replication of the SCHD's reconstituted portfolio based on following the portfolio construction rules. I have attempted to replicate strictly according to the methodology outlined by the official index benchmark. Naturally, there is room for error and deviation. A key monitorable for me would be to compare my expectations here with SCHD's actual portfolio when it gets reconstituted earlier this week.
I believe being prepared by anticipating future developments and their implications is what leads to an edge in the markets. Waiting and seeing is perfectly fine, but that passive approach does relinquish the option to act swiftly if required. I believe as in chess, it is helpful (and mentally stimulating) to think a few moves ahead.
In this article, I've followed the official methodology to anticipate what SCHD's reconstructed portfolio may look like. Unlike other Seeking Alpha analysts, I am not concerned about SCHD's Financials exposure. I believe the regional banks risk will be limited in the new SCHD portfolio. However, I am very concerned about a potentially large more than 1000bps increase in the Energy exposure in the revised portfolio. The higher odds of a recession make me believe there is further downside to go for oil prices, which can be a drag to the new SCHD portfolio's performance.
I rate SCHD a 'hold/neutral', but note that it is likely to underperform the S&P 500.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
