The current market jitters surrounding the banking sector have resulted in an unjustified selloff in the stocks of business development firms such as TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG), a VC-focused BDC.

Despite the fact that TriplePoint Venture Growth reported solid fourth-quarter results and covered its dividend with net investment income, the company's stock is now trading at an 8% discount to net asset value.

The portfolio is performing well, and the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank has particularly harmed BDCs that serve the venture capital community. As a result, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as well as Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), are two stocks that I am currently accumulating.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Offers A Well-Managed, Debt-Centric Investment Portfolio With Substantial Equity Upside

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC offers passive income a differentiation compared to other business development companies since TPVG invests primarily in the venture capital niche. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which primarily served the venture capital industry, had a significant impact on this niche.

In many ways, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is similar to Hercules Capital, which is roughly four times the size of TPVG. Both business development firms primarily invest in the venture capital industry and provide growth capital to startups in technology, software, and life sciences.

Aside from the technology and growth sectors that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC targets, the BDC has a unique feature in that it takes direct equity and warrant positions in companies to which it provides debt capital. This provides TPVG with valuation and income upside in the event that one of its investments hits a home run.

In the past, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC made a few solid equity and warrant investments that paid large dividends and rewarded the company handsomely for taking early stage risks. The most successful investment was in CrowdStrike (CRWD), a cloud-security platform that delivered a 26x return on investment.

Equity Investments (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp)

At the end of the December quarter, the fair value of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's debt investments were $853.0 million, plus $96.3 million in equity and warrant investments.

TPVG's primary focus remains debt investments, from which the BDC generates recurring net interest income. Having said that, only 61.2% of the BDC's loan rates are floating rate, implying that TPVG has much less interest rate upside than most other business development companies.

Diversified Portfolio (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp)

In the fourth quarter, TPVG’s credit quality remained fairly steady. The BDC had a non-accrual ratio of 1.1%, based on fair value, which reflected a small decline over the September quarter’s 1.0% non-accrual ratio.

Dividend Coverage Is Solid, Special Dividend Potential In 2023

In 2022, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC earned $1.94 per share in net investment income and paid out $1.45 in total (regular) dividends plus a $0.10 special dividend per share.

The 2022 pay-out ratio was 75% for regular dividends and 80% for total dividends.

Due to the BDC's good coverage, management raised its 1Q-23 regular dividend 8% to $0.40 per share per quarter which translates into a present dividend yield, at a stock price of $10.93, of 14.6%.

Hercules Capital, a similarly positioned BDC, pays a dividend yield of 15.6% to passive income investors, and I believe that both BDCs, HTGC and TPVG, are buys right now.

Net Investment Income (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp)

TPVG Is Now Selling At An 8% Discount To Net Asset Value

You can thank Silicon Valley Bank's failure for the fact that business development companies, particularly those focused on venture capital, are trading at much lower NAV multiples.

TPVG has lost 13% of its value since last week, while HTGC has lost 25%.

Until last week, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC traded at a premium to net asset value, which I believe was justified given the BDC's portfolio quality, solid dividend coverage, and the potential for income upside from lucrative equity exits.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is currently trading at an 8% discount to net asset value, while Hercules Capital is trading at a 12% premium. The higher NAV multiple is due to Hercules Capital's longer operating history and stronger profile in raising additional capital than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. In the case of TPVG, I believe investors can benefit from a high margin of safety reflected in the BDC's valuation.

Why TPVG Could See A Lower Valuation

Some venture capital company deposits were locked up in the failed Silicon Valley Bank, causing the prices of BDCs that are particularly active in the venture capital community, such as HTGC and TPVG, to crash.

On Monday, the U.S. government finally ensured that all venture capital firms could access their cash at Silicon Valley Bank. Having said that, the market is jittery and investors are emotional, which means we could see much larger net asset value discounts, as in the case of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

My Conclusion

Despite the risk of a downturn in a weak market, I believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's 14.6% yield is worthwhile.

The BDC maintained solid credit quality in the December quarter and I really do appreciate the equity and warrant exposure that can add substantial income upside if one of TPVG's portfolio companies has a liquidity event, such as an IPO or gets acquired by another company.

Importantly, passive income investors can capitalize on recent market volatility by purchasing TPVG stock at a discount to net asset value, reflecting a higher margin of safety.