The Technicals: This Week Could Be The Most Important Week For Gold In Years

Summary

  • Another major bullish sign is that margin rates were raised this week and it did absolutely nothing to blunt the move higher.
  • Silver has not seen margin rates rise nearly as high as gold.
  • The gold-silver ratio has once again become overextended in favor of gold.

Silver, gold and oil

adventtr

By SchiffGold

Gold had a big rally last week. But is it sustainable? What are the technicals saying?

The data over the last several months continues to give insight into the market. November showed the market was in neutral, but

Gold and Silver Price Action

Figure: 1 Gold and Silver Price Action (Author)

Gold 50/200 DMA

Figure: 2 Gold 50/200 DMA (Author)

Silver 50/200 DMA

Figure: 3 Silver 50/200 DMA (Author)

Gold Price vs Open Interest

Figure: 4 Gold Price vs Open Interest (Author)

Gold Price vs Open Interest

Figure: 5 Gold Price vs Open Interest (Author)

Silver Price vs Open Interest

Figure: 6 Silver Price vs Open Interest (Author)

Gold Margin Dollar Rate

Figure: 7 Gold Margin Dollar Rate (Author)

Silver Margin Dollar Rate

Figure: 8 Silver Margin Dollar Rate (Author)

Arca Gold Miners to Gold Current Trend

Figure: 9 Arca Gold Miners to Gold Current Trend (Author)

Arca Gold Miners to Gold Historical Trend

Figure: 10 Arca Gold Miners to Gold Historical Trend (Author)

Gold Volume and Open Interest

Figure: 11 Gold Volume and Open Interest (Author)

Silver Volume and Open Interest

Figure: 12 Silver Volume and Open Interest (Author)

Price Compare Inverse DXY, GLD, and 10-year prices

Figure: 13 Price Compare Inverse DXY, GLD, and 10-year prices (Author)

Gold Silver Ratio

Figure: 14 Gold Silver Ratio (Author)

Summary Table

Figure: 15 Summary Table (Author)

