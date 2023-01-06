Bank Failures, Contagion Fear Pull S&P 500 Back Toward Bear Threshold

Mar. 21, 2023 3:22 AM ET
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 continued to be pulled lower during the trading week ending on Friday, 17 March 2023.
  • A series of news events related to bank failures, bailout actions, and potential impending failures prompted the fall in stock prices.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool completely changed direction this week.

S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund Investment Asset Stock Market Money

Just_Super

The S&P 500 (SPX) continued to be pulled lower during the trading week ending on Friday, 17 March 2023.

The index closed out the week at 3916.64, some 18.3% below its all-time record high from 3 January 2022. It is

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q1 - Standard Model (m=+2.0 from 13 September 2022) - Snapshot on 17 Mar 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.