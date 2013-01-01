Donald Bowers

Elevator Pitch

My rating for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares is a Buy. There are some key areas which HAIN can work on to improve its financial performance in the future. Hain Celestial's new CEO could be the spark needed for the company to initiate specific strategic initiatives and changes, which should mark a positive turning point for HAIN. This explains my bullish view for the stock.

Company Description

In its fiscal 2022 (YE June 30) 10-K filing, Hain Celestial refers to itself as a "marketer, manufacturer and seller of organic and natural, 'better-for-you' products."

Hain Celestial's Key Brands

HAIN's Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Presentation

HAIN generated 62% and 38% of the company's Q2 FY 2023 revenue from the North American and international markets, respectively. Excluding corporate overheads, North America and foreign markets contributed two-thirds and one-third of Hain Celestial's normalized EBITDA, respectively for the most recent quarter.

New CEO Appointment Is Timely

Wendy Davidson took the helm as the CEO of Hain Celestial at the beginning of this year. HAIN's new CEO has had prior experience working at other listed food companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), and Kellogg Company (K). Wendy Davidson is taking over from Mark Schiller, who was the CEO for Hain Celestial between November 2018 and the end of 2022.

HAIN's stock price has dropped by -37% in the past three years, while the S&P 500 went up by +55% in the same time frame. Hain Celestial's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple has derated from its three-year high of 34.7 times registered in August 2020 to 20.4 times now based on valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

In terms of financial performance, Hain Celestial's top line has contracted for six consecutive years between FY 2017 and FY 2022. The company's annual Return On Equity or ROE was previously above 10% for every year during the FY 2013-2016 period. But HAIN's most recent FY 2022 ROE was just 7.3%, which represented a significant decline from its prior FY 2016 ROE of 11.4%.

It is clear that HAIN's performance in terms of both share price and financials in recent times has been disappointing to say the very least, so it is the right thing to bring in a fresh pair of hands to try turning things around for the company.

In the subsequent section, I discuss potential areas of improvement for the company which the new CEO can zoom in on.

The Company Has Multiple Levers To Pull

In my opinion, the new CEO, Wendy Davidson, has three key levers to pull as part of her plans to improve the financial performance of the company going forward.

Firstly, Hain Celestial has been too focused on natural food channels due to the company's brand positioning (organic and healthy food). This means that there is substantial room for HAIN to expand its top line, if the company becomes more aggressive in expanding in other sales channels. At its most recent Q2 FY 2023 results briefing in February, HAIN's domestic snacks business has already witnessed initial success pertaining to channel expansion such as convenience stores as evidenced by a +5% increase in "consumption dollars" for this business in the recent quarter. Considering that Wendy Davidson has worked at other food companies like TSN, MCK, and K, it is reasonable that HAIN leverages on Wendy Davidson's network to further penetrate other sales channels like foodservice.

Secondly, HAIN has been underinvesting in marketing, and this has limited market share gains and revenue growth for the company's products in the past. Wendy Davidson specifically mentioned at the company's recent quarterly earnings call that its "brand building spend has historically been far below industry average." Based on my calculations, Hain Celestial has historically allocated around 1%-2% of its yearly revenue to advertising spend. Assuming that HAIN can gradually increase its advertising spend as a proportion of revenue to the mid-single digit percentage level, this will certainly boost Hain Celestial's sales growth prospects.

Thirdly, there is the potential to optimize Hain Celestial's product/brand portfolio and geographical footprint in the future. At the company's second quarter investor call, the new CEO, Wendy Davidson, acknowledged that "there are very few in our portfolio that today are truly global brands." In other words, this is an area that could drive value creation for HAIN. Hain Celestial might considering selling some of its sub-scale brands to focus on those with sufficient scale and presence. Alternatively, HAIN could also choose to exit from certain geographic markets where growth potential is limited or the company doesn't have a strong foothold.

Closing Thoughts

Hain Celestial's forward P/E multiple has already de-rated substantially in the past couple of years. There are a number of things that the new CEO could do to turn around the company. In my opinion, HAIN should witness a positive re-rating of its valuations in time to come, with the improvement in its financial performance driven by changes implemented by the new CEO. As such, I rate Hain Celestial's stock as a Buy.