Axalta Coating Systems: Resilient, With Attractive Growth Potential

Mar. 21, 2023 3:32 AM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Axalta maintains a growing top line, despite today’s challenging operating environment.
  • Additionally, it maintains a strong global presence despite its cost-saving initiatives.
  • It has also received prestigious awards for its innovative and environmentally-friendly products.
  • The management is aiming for new opportunities in the paint accessories market.
  • AXTA has improved its liquidity and has a stable outlook from Moody’s, making the stock an attractive buy.
Car painting

Group4 Studio

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is a global leader in high-performance coatings and specializes in producing liquid and powder coatings for various applications, such as automotive, commercial vehicles, industrial, and refinish markets. They have over 150 years of experience. Despite undergoing restructuring to optimize its

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.23K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.