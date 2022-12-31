dgdimension

NOA Has Its Growth Drivers In Place

I discussed North American Construction Group's (NYSE:NOA) strategy and business in the previous article. Its medium-term outlook has improved following steep fleet utilization after the pandemic. It has moved smaller, underutilized portions of the heavy equipment fleet into high-utilized geographies to remove the effect of seasonality and cyclicality. Demand for Canadian oil sands has increased following the world economy's reopening and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. By the end of 2023, NOA aims for a $2 billion backlog by striking various contracts, including ESG-related projects. The company's operating margin expanded due to adjusted equipment, higher unit rates, and better asset utilization.

NOA's leverage, however, remains high. In FY2022, it addressed the issue by deleveraging as it plans to improve free cash flow significantly in 2023. As the management's confidence in its financials grew, it has recently increased dividends. So, despite the current uncertainty in the energy market, investors would do well to "buy" the stock.

Utilization And Project Pipeline

Since Q2 of 2022, NOA has been pursuing a strategy of diversification, intending to improve utilization. It has moved smaller, underutilized portions of the heavy equipment fleet into other geographies where utilization has been high. This has removed a part of the effect of seasonality and cyclicality that affected its performance in 2021. So, in Q4, utilization reached 75%, one of the highest in its history. Over the past year, its utilization has increased by nearly ten percentage points. Steady vacancy rates for the technician roles and increases in third-party vendors led to higher overall equipment utilization. The improvement trend is expected to follow up in 2023 and 2024.

In addition, the company has been increasingly using telematics (a combination of telecommunications and informatics), which saved ~$2 million in machine components and many hours of maintenance labor in 2022. The company expects the rate of savings to double in 2023.

By the end of 2023, NOA plans to achieve $2 billion in backlog by striking various contracts. In Q4, it won a few projects for the Nuna partnership totaling ~$40 million. In oil sands, it expects a large regional oil sands five-year scope would be retendered for a likely award in Q3. In has also floated tender fueling and servicing oil sands customer's equipment fleet with a $75 million scope. This would fall under its newly acquired ML Northern Equipment Servicing business if achieved. Its previous ESG (environment, social, and governance)-related projects were the hydrogen supply and distribution systems, a feasibility study for dual fuel diesel hydrogen blend, and the high-horsepower combustion engine project.

So, the company began 2023 with telematics packages installed on many primary heavy equipment assets, starting earthworks on the Fargo-Moorhead project, and equipment rebuilding with the commissioning of another 240-ton haul truck.

The Industry Factors

The oil sands production in Canada remained steady in 2023 compared to the previous year. According to a report, investment in oil and gas production in this region will jump by 11% to $40 billion in 2023 following the reopening of the world economy and higher demand for Canadian oil after the Ukraine-Russia conflict. In the first nine months of 2022, the top five Canadian oil sands operators saw combined profits double compared to a year ago, according to this report. Each of these companies (Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor, Cenovus, MEG Energy, and Imperial Oil) saw higher prices for the domestic light and heavy crude benchmarks. So, the near-term outlook for the industry is positive.

The US rig count has increased by 18% in the past year, although it has dipped in Q1 2023. The Canadian rig count nearly mirrored the US rig count's growth in the past year. The crude oil price has not moved much so far in 2023. As estimated by Primary Vision, the frac spread count underperformed the rig count's growth, clocking just a 9% rise.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, the company's total revenues increased by 36%. Improvement in adjusted equipment, higher unit rates, and better utilization led to the topline growth. In Q4, the company benefited from the increased equipment and unit rates, revised earlier in the year. Inflationary cost pressures in the Fort McMurray region triggered the price hike.

Higher sales from DGI Trading and rebuilt haul trucks were the primary contributors to the sales growth. Investors should also note that its joint ventures for rebuilt haul trucks with Mikisew and a flood diversion project with Fargo-Moorhead contributed to the revenue rise in Q4.

The Margin Strength

In Q4 2022, the company's gross margin (excluding depreciation) expanded significantly compared to a quarter ago. The company's operations in Fort McMurray, Northern Canada, and Northern Ontario experienced productive cold weather, which benefited its margin. Year-over-year, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by more than 500 basis points from the ML Northern acquisition.

Not only did the service margin improve there, but it could also reduce the operating costs, leading to higher margins. It sold a 240-ton haul truck under the second life rebuild program attributing to the growth.

Capex And FCF

In FY2022, NOA's cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained nearly unchanged compared to the previous year. Although revenues increased year-over-year, working capital deteriorated in the past year. Capex, too, did not change much, and as a result, its free cash flow (or FCF) remained the same in FY2022 over FY2021.

NOA's liquidity was CAD 200 million as of December 31, 2022. The company deleveraged its balance sheet as it generated $56 million in free cash flow. It also used the FCF to invest in ML Northern (NOA acquired ML Northern in 2022). The company aims to achieve a free cash flow range of $85 million to $105 million. With higher expected FCF, it announced a 25% dividend hike in February from $0.32 per annum to $0.40 per annum.

Relative Valuation

NOA's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current 12-month EV/EBITDA is less sharp than its peers' average (CESDF, TTI, and NR) because its EBITDA is expected to rise less sharply than its peers in the next year. This should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (4.8x) is lower than its peers' average of 7.9x. So, I think NOA stock is reasonably valued versus its peers at this level.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha's data, six sell-side analysts rated NOA a "bullish" or "very bullish" in the past 90 days, while two rated it a "Hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "Sell." The consensus target price is $19.4, suggesting a 22% upside at the current price.

Why Do I Upgrade My Rating?

I was cautiously bullish on NOA in my previous article. At that time, it was on the cusp of rolling out innovative products like telematics and was planning to replace diesel with hydrogen and high-horsepower combustion engines. However, its backlog declined, and revenue visibility dropped, indicating weaker short-term revenue growth. Also, its small fleet utilization was low because the pandemic affected a significant part of the workforce. I wrote:

its topline will receive a boost following a significant infrastructure job in the Red River Valley Alliance. I also expect the seasonal growth in Nuna and the Ontario gold mine to push the revenues higher in the coming quarters.

Currently, the company improved its utilization significantly while its telematics packages have been installed on several primary heavy equipment assets. It has steered in the direction of ESG (environment, social, and governance). While the energy industry indicators send a mixed signal, the Canadian oil sand operators are likely to increase the 2023 capex budget, which will benefit NOA. Its operating margin also improved significantly in Q4, which allowed a recent dividend hike. So, I think the stock warrants a "buy" rating.

What's the take on NOA?

NOA's near-to-medium-term outlook has improved following increased fleet utilization after the pandemic. Although the crude oil price has been volatile recently, the Canadian oil sands operators appear to be on a sounder footing about the industry as they increase the 2023 capex budget. This has allowed the company to roll out more telematics products and start rebuilding equipment by commissioning another 240-ton haul truck. Better performance at the Fort McMurray, Northern Canada, and Northern Ontario operations led to a significant operating margin improvement in Q4. So, the stock price outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

In FY 2022, NOA deleveraged its balance sheet. In 2023, it plans to improve free cash flow significantly, allowing it to reduce debt further. A robust financial and balance sheet also allowed increasing the dividend by 25% in Q4. I suggest investors "buy" NOA stock with a healthy return in the medium-to-short term.