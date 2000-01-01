Just_Super

The critical nature of security software and an expanding portfolio of leading solutions appear to be insulating CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from the recent SaaS slowdown somewhat. Growth remains resilient so far, but the company's performance over the next 1-2 years is likely to be heavily reliant on the macro environment. Longer term, CrowdStrike still has a large growth opportunity which isn't reflected in its current stock price.

Market

Deals continued to lengthen in the fourth quarter, and CrowdStrike did not observe a typical end of year budget flush, indicating ongoing softness due to macro concerns. CrowdStrike's management stated that there was a trough in the market around October and November, but that demand subsequently rebounded in December and January.

Regardless of any macro slowdown, security spending will expand dramatically over time, driven by an increase in endpoints and workloads and a need for more advanced protection.

Security remains business critical, meaning that spending can be delayed but it cannot be avoided. Threat actors are an ongoing issue and cloud workloads in particular are under protected. CrowdStrike has pointed to a 50% increase in the number of interactive intrusion campaigns in 2022, and a 95% growth in the number of cloud exploitation cases, in support of this.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is continuing to register strong growth on the back of a growing customer base and an increasing portfolio of solutions. Identity has been a particular area of strength for CrowdStrike, with Preempt growing from under 7 million USD ARR to over 100 million USD ARR over the last few years.

Cloud security has been another strong performer for CrowdStrike, although there is less clarity about product leadership in this segment. Vendors can take an agent-based approached, an agentless approach, or a combination of the two. While agentless can provide more coverage and faster deployment, CrowdStrike believes that the agentless approach cannot prevent breaches and is only useful for compliance and reporting. CrowdStrike rely on both approaches.

From a customer acquisition perspective, CrowdStrike is focused on moving down-market to target SMBs. CrowdStrike started targeting enterprises and dominates this segment (25% of the Global 2000 are customers), but future growth will increasingly depend on reaching smaller organizations.

It is estimated that Symantec’s (GEN) solution is present on 175 million endpoints and Trend Micro’s (OTCPK:TMICF) on over 150 million. In comparison, CrowdStrike’s agent is estimated to be present on under 50 million endpoints, pointing towards significant growth potential. This will largely come from small organizations, as there are 50 million small businesses that have 5 to 250 endpoints.

Reaching these customers requires a significantly different go-to-market model though, which is lower touch and more scalable. CrowdStrike is looking to generate leverage by working with MSSPs, in a similar manner to SentinelOne (S). CrowdStrike’s MSSP ending ARR increased by over 100% in FY2023 and partnered-sourced ending ARR grew by over 50%. Revenue contribution from channel partners also increased to 83%.

CrowdStrike’s recently announced partnership with Dell (DELL), will be another important means to reach more customers. The partnership aims to deliver the Falcon platform to Dell customers through a number of options:

As part of their Dell purchase.

As part of a device-as-a-service rental package.

As part of a managed cybersecurity service.

Dell sellers will also be incentivized to sell Falcon subscriptions.

While CrowdStrike prices its product at a premium, there is still appeal in the face of cost pressures due to Falcon’s efficacy and total cost of ownership. Customers want to:

Reduce cost

Reduce security headcount

Reduce the number of vendors

Reduce the number of agents

Reduce complexity

This dynamic is supported by market data, as CrowdStrike continues to acquire customers and churn remains low.

Financial Analysis

CrowdStrike has built a record Q1 pipeline and continues to convert its pipeline into wins. Sales cycles are elongating though, which may be dragging on growth somewhat.

CrowdStrike’s emerging product category ending ARR increased by 116% to 339 million USD. Within this category, Identity and LogScale were both particular areas of strength. CrowdStrike’s public cloud ending ARR also reached 224 million USD. CrowdStrike’s international business was an area of strength in the fourth quarter, growing 57% YoY compared to 44% revenue growth in the US.

According to IDC’s annual Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Share report, CrowdStrike’s market share is now 17.7%, demonstrating their dominant position in the endpoint market. This would also suggest that CrowdStrike has limited growth runway remaining in its core endpoint market.

CrowdStrike is now guiding net new ARR flat to slightly higher YoY in FY2024, which would translate to growth in the low 30% range. Management also guided revenue growth of 38-39% in the first quarter of FY2024 and 32-35% for the full year. Despite the current slowdown, CrowdStrike is still targeting ending ARR of 5 billion USD by the end of FY2026.

Figure 1: CrowdStrike Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

CrowdStrike’s net retention rate in the fourth quarter was 125.3%, supported by a 98% gross retention rate. This net retention rate is largely being driven by growing adoption of modules by customers. New modules also increase the areas from which customers may adopt CrowdStrike for the first time.

Table 1: CrowdStrike Customer Module Adoption (source: Created by author using data from CrowdStrike)

CrowdStrike's win rates remain high and its customer count continues to increase at a steady pace, which should be supported by an increased focus on the SMB segment going forward. CrowdStrike count approximately 28% of the Global 2000 as customers, and approximately 54% of the Fortune 500.

Figure 2: CrowdStrike Customers (source: Created by author using data from CrowdStrike)

The number of job openings mentioning CrowdStrike in the job requirements weakened significantly in the first few months of 2023, which contradicts management's observation that demand is rebounding.

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning CrowdStrike in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Search interest for "CrowdStrike Pricing" continues to increase, but this is likely being driven more by cost concerns than increased demand for the Falcon platform.

Figure 4: "CrowdStrike Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

CrowdStrike’s gross profit margin has been trending lower in recent quarters, which has incorrectly been attributed to pricing pressure. Management reiterated at a recent conference that ASPs have been consistent, a sentiment that has also been conveyed by SentinelOne. This is despite the fact that CrowdStrike has a premium product with premium pricing.

Management have suggested that fluctuations in gross profit margins are the result of CrowdStrike’s infrastructure investments. This has been a multi-year process where CrowdStrike are trying to balance and optimize their public and private clouds. The maturity of these efforts also varies across products, with LogScale currently heavily utilizing public clouds and the migration to private cloud ongoing.

Premium pricing is likely supported by the fact that security is not an area most organizations are willing to cut costs, and because the total cost of ownership may bear little resemblance to direct product costs. CrowdStrike’s solutions are relatively fast and simple to implement and are less labor intensive to manage.

Professional services margins appear to have stabilized, which could be considered an indication of normalizing demand in the market. The professional services organization is a strong lead generator for CrowdStrike, with each dollar of services revenue leading to 6.07 USD of ARR over the past 2 years.

Management also suggested that during incident response engagements, most systems that have been breached were using Microsoft (MSFT) Defender, which would suggest that CrowdStrike is taking market share from Microsoft. SentinelOne’s management team have also suggested that a lot of their wins are coming against Microsoft.

Figure 5: CrowdStrike Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from CrowdStrike)

Improvements in operating profitability have stalled over the past 2 years, which is likely the result of greater investments in the wake of COVID and elevated employee compensation expenses, both of which should ease going forward.

CrowdStrike's management are still planning on achieving their target operating model (20-22% margins) sometime within fiscal year 2025.

Figure 6: CrowdStrike Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 7: CrowdStrike Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from CrowdStrike)

The recent uptick in job openings at CrowdStrike, support the notion that customer demand rebounded in early 2023. There is also a risk that increased hiring will translate into smaller gains in profit margins, which will likely be negatively received by the market.

Figure 8: CrowdStrike Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

Given the company's current growth rate, CrowdStrike is priced broadly in line with comparable companies. CrowdStrike has a leading position in a market segment that is better positioned to weather a downturn though, and CrowdStrike's efficiency is matched by very few SaaS companies.

CrowdStrike deserves a premium, although recessionary fears may need to recede before the stock price better reflects the company's long term prospects.