Epiximages

ETF Overview

It appears that 2023 is going to be a year full of macroeconomic uncertainties. What should investors do in this uncertain time? In this article, we will analyze SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) and provide our insights and suggestions.

SPTM has a portfolio of stocks that cover about 90% of the total market capitalization in the investable equities in the United States. Therefore, it has a much more diversified portfolio than the S&P 500 index. Despite the significant decline last year, SPTM’s valuation is still expensive based on the Buffett Indicator. Since 2023 is going to be a year full of macroeconomic uncertainties, we think investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

SPTM is a better replica to the broader market than the S&P 500

SPTM basically tracks the S&P 1500 composite index. This index consists of the stocks in the S&P 500 index (large-cap), S&P 400 index (mid-cap), and S&P 600 index (small-cap). It essentially covers about 90% of the total market capitalization of the entire U.S. stock market. This makes it a better representative to the broader market than the S&P 500 index.

The broader market has been in a decline since the beginning of 2022. SPTM is also not without an exception. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund delivered a total loss of 16.17%. This was slightly better than the total loss of 16.23% of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index.

YCharts

SPTM’s performance in the long run is also comparable with SPY. Although its total return of 196.7% in the last 10 years was slightly inferior than SPY’s 203.1%, its total performance over 20 years was actually better than SPY. As can be seen from the chart below, SPTM delivered a total return of 337.2% since its inception in October 2000. In contrast, SPY delivered a slightly inferior total return of 312.5% in the same period.

YCharts

Is SPTM’s valuation now cheap given the dramatic decline in 2022?

One may wonder whether it is cheap to buy SPTM given its dramatic decline in 2022 due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike. Here, we will introduce the Buffett Indicator to help readers figure out whether the market is now cheap or is still expensive.

So, what is the Buffett Indicator? In a Forbes interview in December 2001, Warren Buffett recommends using the ratio of total market capitalization to GDP to evaluate whether the broader stock market is overvalued or undervalued. If the total market capitalization to GDP rate falls in the range of 75% to 90%, the market is fairly valued. If this ratio is above 90%, the stock market is overvalued. If this ratio is above 120%, the stock market appears to be very expensive.

As we have discussed earlier in our article, SPTM is a good replica to the broader U.S. stock market. Therefore, using the Buffett Indicator to evaluate the valuation should be quite adequate. However, given that the Federal Reserve has significantly increased its balance sheet over the past 20 years, we think the equation needs to be revised. The denominator in the formula needs to include the Federal Reserve’s assets. If we take this into consideration, the equation becomes total market capitalization to GDP plus Fed Assets ratio. Using this equation, we derive the current ratio to be 112.3%. This ratio is still below 120%. Therefore, it is not super expensive. However, it is still a lot higher than the fairly valued range of 75% - 90%. Therefore, we think SPTM is still moderately expensive.

GuruFocus.com

What should your strategy be this year?

We think the macroeconomic environment is not favorable in 2023 as the aggressive rate hike last year and the persistent inflation may force the Federal Reserve to keep the rate “higher and longer.” This has the potential to tip the economy over to a recession. If a recession occurs, earnings of the stocks in SPTM’s portfolio will inevitably be revised downward. Given its still expensive valuation, we do not see the current price as attractive.

Investor Takeaway

SPTM ETF is a good representation to the broader U.S. stock market. However, its valuation appears to be moderately expensive according to the revised Buffett Indicator. In addition, earnings may need to be revised downward if a recession arrives in 2023. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sidelines.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.