Hasbro: Further Downside May Be Ahead

Mar. 21, 2023 4:13 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
829 Followers

Summary

  • In today's article we will be valuing Hasbro's stock using dividend discount models.
  • We will estimate and discuss the implied dividend growth rate, which would justify the current market price on the stock.
  • We will consider two scenarios, which we believe may be realistic in the current macroeconomic environment, and also calculate the fair value for these cases.

Toymaker Hasbro Misses Earning Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. So far, we have written two articles about Hasbro's stock, first giving it a neutral rating, an later downgrading it to "

Screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

screenshot

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

table

WACC (finbox.com)

table

Results (Author)

table

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

table

Dividend safety (Seeking Alpha)

table

Consensus dividend estimates (Seeking Alpha)

table

Results (Author)

table

Results (Author)

table

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
829 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.