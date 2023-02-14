Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Summary

  • Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $3.97B to $2.85B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 38 to 39.
  • They increased Oscar Health while decreasing Renaissance RE, General Electric, Lumen Tech, and Affiliated Managers Group.
  • The top three positions are Mattel, Lumen Technologies, and CNX Resources, and they add up to ~22% of the portfolio.

