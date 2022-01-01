4kodiak/E+ via Getty Images

Eos Energy (NASDAQ:EOSE) has been a relatively under-the-radar green energy storage company whose zinc-based long-duration energy storage ("LDES") battery is seeing strong sales in the fast-ramping market for green energy storage. The company recently reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter that saw revenue come in at $2.7 million. Eos Energy is at its early formative stage with total revenue of $17.9 million recorded for its fiscal 2022. This was up 4x from $4.6 million in the prior year and was driven by a number of US solar projects, including the Pine Gate Renewables project.

Asheville, North Carolina-based renewable energy developer Pine Gate Renewables has been partnering with Eos Energy to roll out zinc batteries for its solar-plus-storage projects. The fourth quarter revenue was driven by the delivery of the final energy block for Pine Gate's 80 MWh Eastover Project. Eos Energy is betting on the continued ramp-up of solar energy power generation to create long-term secular demand for its zinc batteries with management guiding for revenue for fiscal 2023 to come in at between $30 million to $50 million.

This would place Eos Energy's forward price to sales multiple at 4x using the top end of its guidance range. The company's commons are up 65% year-to-date and had dropped to as low as $1 per share in November last year. Critically, the bullish argument here is forward revenue growth on the back of more zinc-battery sales will push the company's core unit profitability up and place them on a longer-term path toward sustained green energy-driven profits. To be clear, Eos Energy is somewhat of a speculative early-stage investment with the company still recording negative gross profits, high losses, and cash burn. Continued growth on the back of the quick ramping rollout of green energy forms the core near-term upside catalyst with management stating that the next phase for the company is profitability after what has been five years of focus on producing their batteries at scale.

Gross Margins, Cash Flows, And Liquidity

Eos Energy's gross margins are negative and the company realized a negative gross profit of $28.1 million during the fourth quarter. This was more than 10x revenue and brought in a net loss of $56.6 million and negative cash flows from operations of $37.7 million.

Cash and restricted cash as of the end of the fourth quarter was $31 million, to place the cash runway assuming cash burn mirrors the fourth quarter at less than three months. Eos Energy has to raise more capital and reduce its rate of burn to expand its future. The company was able to sell $13.75 million in convertible senior notes post-period end and will have to lean on further dilutive raises to secure more cash.

Booked orders increased by 2.5x to $338.6 million, around 1.4 GWh, with an order backlog of $463.8 million as of the end of the fourth quarter. This was up from a backlog of $147.5 million in the year-ago comp. Management also stated their opportunity pipeline stands at a monumental $7.5 billion, around 29 GWh. Hence, adequate funding should allow Eos Energy to fully realize this fast-expanding pipeline.

The Green Energy Transition Is Being Turbocharged

Transitioning to green energy already formed a significant investable macrotrend before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the largest land war in Europe since WW2 and the subsequent energy crisis have catalyzed an almost visceral need to turbocharge the shift away from fossil fuels as the key pillars of energy production. Hence, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the recently announced Net Zero Industry Act ("NZIA") from the European Union, the foundation for a green energy future is being built. The NZIA at its core is about boosting domestic EU production of solar panels to maintain the momentum last year that saw a record installation of 40GW of solar to replace Russian natural gas.

Hence, the global macro picture for renewable energy is strong and Eos Energy is positioning itself to ride the secular growth of renewables. We are still somewhat in the early innings of this transition with energy storage set to form a critical facilitator of the net zero future now being chased by policymakers around the world. If Eos Energy is able to raise enough capital to dramatically extend its runway whilst markedly reducing its overall pace of cash burn, then it stands to secure a piece of the green energy-momentum. This is a risky investment with its currently heavy rate of cash burn rendering a position in the commons as too risky except for the most risk-seeking investors. Energy storage companies are the most relevant pick-and-shovel plays on the growth of solar and wind energy, both technologies set to see a material global uptake. I'm not long Eos Energy but will consider a position on more clarity on funding.