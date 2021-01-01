Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

My general view is that Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) is well on its way to delivering a well-organized transition into electrification, as it continues to roll out EVs without software issues and on strong battery performance. After listening to the FY22 earnings call, I am even more confident in BMW execution story and have expectations that FY23 will see sustainable pricing power. BMW has maintained one of the most reliable product strategies (with the simultaneous introduction of ICE and BEV models) and free cash flow generation over the past few years. Notably, Dr. Peter confirmed that BMW will reach price parity between ICE and BEV with the release of the Neue Klasse in 2025. This is fantastic news, and I hope it heralds even greater things to come after FY25. Furthermore, BMW will be launching the agency model in both Europe and China for the Mini, which will give them a better governance over pricing. I think management has laid out a clear path forward for BMW in China, and I believe they will be able to execute it successfully. Specifically, they discussed how growth is being segmented between vehicles priced below and above 200k RMB, and how BMW plans to continue diversifying its offerings to take advantage of the rising demand in the premium segment. The fact that BMW is sticking to its strategy and remaining prudent in cost management is encouraging to me (expects margin to improve). I think the stock is trading at a discounted valuation, below its long-term average, and hence propose a buy recommendation.

4Q22 results

BMW's group EBIT for 4Q22 was €3.5 billion, which was below the €3.6 billion that consensus has estimated. This amounts to an EBIT margin of 8.9%, which is lower than the consensus estimate of 9.6%. Auto EBIT for in 4Q22 was €2.9 billion (8.5% margin). The increased PPA puts a slight strain on the auto margin, in addition, BMW also incurred additional costs in 4Q22 due to the additional warranty provisioning.

Margin guide

There will be a slight uptick in vehicle deliveries in FY23, according to management, and motorcycle deliveries should increase slightly. Despite BMW's forecast of a flattening of auto pricing, I anticipate that the mix will result in rising ASPs, which will cause revenue growth to exceed even the high end of BMW's forecasted delivery growth range. Additionally, BMW outlined aggressive expansion goals for its luxury vehicles, anticipating an increase in sales of mid-double digit percentages. Meanwhile, BEVs are anticipated to expand by large margins (in the double digits). As these automobiles are typically more expensive than average, I believe both of these dynamics should contribute to the top line. That said, these high-end vehicles generally carry lesser margin, as such margin expansion is likely to get diluted by the lower BEVs' margin.

Valuation

Own valuation

Using guidance and consensus estimates, I believe there is a 74% upside for BMW over the next 2 years. The two key factors that drive earnings are margin improvement and valuation re-rating back to historical 10x forward EBIT. The latter would be a function of the former. As per management guidance, they expect EBIT margin to be in the 8-10% range – which I believe it can hit the upper end of the range. As for valuation, so long as BMW can execute and show that it can improve EBIT margin and have growth profile return to historical levels, I do not see why valuation should stay at the current 8x forward EBIT. For reference, before 2021, the lowest BMW has ever traded was near 9x forward EBIT back in FY16/17. Back then, BMW had an EBIT of around 9.8 billion which is ~33% lesser than consensus estimates for FY25. The leverage profile for BMW would also be much better in FY25 (Debt to EBITDA basis). As such, I believe BMW deserves to trade at a higher multiple than what it is today. I believe the discount today is largely due to an uncertain FY23 macro-environment where most investors are worried about what is going to happen in the short-term. So long as one can look far outwards to FY25, I think the risk/reward is pretty attractive.

Risks

The main risk I see to my thesis is that BMW is not able to pass on the cost inflation to consumers fast enough, resulting in a few quarters of disappointing margins. If we couple this with the lower margin profile of BEVs, margins could look really bad on the surface, which will not screen well. That aside, BMW strategy to target the Chinese market might not work out as well, which could result in BMW burning capital and resources for no results.

Conclusion

I believe BMW is making significant strides towards a successful transition into electrification, with strong performance in EVs and reliable product strategies. Management's plan to reach price parity between ICE and BEV with the release of Neue Klasse in 2025 and launching the agency model in Europe and China for the Mini are also promising developments. Despite the 4Q22 results falling slightly below consensus estimates due to increased warranty provisioning costs and higher PPA, I anticipate rising ASPs and increased sales of luxury and BEVs will drive revenue growth in FY23. Based on my model, I see a 74% upside potential for BMW over the next two years, driven by margin improvement and valuation re-rating back to historical levels. Overall, I believe BMW stock is trading at a discounted valuation and recommend a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.