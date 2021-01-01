BMW: Strong Execution Should Drive Margin Recovery, Valuation Re-Rating

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
362 Followers

Summary

  • BMW is making significant strides towards a successful transition into electrification, with strong performance in EVs and reliable product strategies.
  • Rising ASPs and increased sales of luxury and BEVs should drive revenue growth in FY23.
  • I see upside potential for BMW over the next two years, driven by margin improvement and valuation re-rating back to historical levels.

Front of a white BMW M4 parked on a street with trees in the background

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

My general view is that Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) is well on its way to delivering a well-organized transition into electrification, as it continues to roll out EVs without software issues and on

Valuation

Own valuation

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
362 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.