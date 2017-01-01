Right now, with the stability of banks in question and markets returning to extreme volatility, a lot of investors are shifting into safer plays after this year's risk-taking aptitude has pulled back somewhat. It's a good time to focus on valuations again: if the current recession stretches out, steady businesses that are trading at below-fair prices should win out in the end.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is an excellent investment choice with that in mind. The file-sharing software company has been stuck in bearish doldrums so far this year, with losses accelerating after the company's mid-February earnings update. One of the rare decliners in a robust tech recovery this year, Dropbox stock is down ~10% year to date. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to reassess the bull case for this name.
Here, understanding the bottom-line story is key. Yes, Dropbox is no longer growing as quickly as in the past (but then again, even during the pandemic, revenue growth only held to the mid-teens). But at the same time, the company has become a powerful recurring-revenue story operating at a 30%+ pro forma operating margin. Despite its cheapness, Dropbox is operating close to the "Rule of 40". I remain bullish here and am confidently retaining this stock in my portfolio.
As a reminder for investors who are newer to this name, here is my full long-term bull case for Dropbox:
Stay long here, especially given where Dropbox is currently trading (we'll get into valuation in the next section).
Alongside its fourth-quarter results, Dropbox released guidance for 2023. The company is expecting revenue of $2.475-$2.490 billion, representing 6-7% y/y growth.
Single-digit growth isn't terribly exciting, of course, but we shouldn't forget the richness of Dropbox's earnings base with ~30% pro forma operating margins and FCF margins in the 33-35% range for 2023 (better than 32.8% in FY22). It's important to note that Dropbox is still retaining its $1 billion cash flow outlook for 2024.
And even looking at this year's guidance targets, Dropbox is quite cheap. At current share prices near $20, Dropbox trades at a market cap of $7.34 billion. Netting off the $1.34 billion of cash and $1.37 billion of debt on Dropbox's most recent balance sheet yields an enterprise value of $7.37 billion.
This puts Dropbox's current-year valuation multiples (using the midpoint of guidance ranges) at just:
Tech stocks are dropping because higher interest rates cause premium valuation multiples to contract (future earnings are worthless with present interest rates paying out higher yields). Dropbox is a much safer bet precisely because it's not sitting on a premium valuation today.
Even though Dropbox's cheapness suggests that the sky is falling, the company continues to produce steady, if unexciting results. Take a look at the latest Q4 earnings below:
Revenue grew 6% y/y to $598.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $593.3 million (+5% y/y). Note as well that Dropbox continues to suffer from FX translation headwinds as with most other U.S.-based companies; on a constant-currency basis, Dropbox's revenue growth would have been 9% y/y.
The company also continued to inch up its count of paid users to 17.77 million, up 6% y/y, adding 220k net-new paid users in the fourth quarter (up from 180k net adds in Q3).
Of course, the company was not immune to macro-based slowdowns. Per CFO Tim Regan's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:
First was the churn of a large education customer where I'd note that these customers have a very low ARPU and, hence, an immaterial impact to our total ARR base. The second factor was softness around our Plus and Teams plans as we continue to see increasing macroeconomic headwinds, as Drew mentioned. Specifically, we continue to see softness in our Plus SKU, particularly on mobile. And we began to see increased price sensitivity to our Teams plans."
Still, it's reassuring to know that even in the face of macro headwinds, Dropbox's nearly pure recurring revenue base can still produce growth.
Margins also remained intact, with pro forma operating margins of 31% flat to the prior-year Q4 (note as well that when accounting for 9% constant-currency revenue growth, Dropbox would technically still slide into the "Rule of 40" category). Free cash flow for the year also remained flat at a 33% margin and grew 9% y/y for the full year to $797.3 million.
In my view, slower growth and macro headwinds are priced into Dropbox's incredibly attractive single-digit FCF valuation multiples. Continue to lean into DBX stock as tech multiples retrench and wait for the rebound.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
