Right now, with the stability of banks in question and markets returning to extreme volatility, a lot of investors are shifting into safer plays after this year's risk-taking aptitude has pulled back somewhat. It's a good time to focus on valuations again: if the current recession stretches out, steady businesses that are trading at below-fair prices should win out in the end.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is an excellent investment choice with that in mind. The file-sharing software company has been stuck in bearish doldrums so far this year, with losses accelerating after the company's mid-February earnings update. One of the rare decliners in a robust tech recovery this year, Dropbox stock is down ~10% year to date. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to reassess the bull case for this name.

Here, understanding the bottom-line story is key. Yes, Dropbox is no longer growing as quickly as in the past (but then again, even during the pandemic, revenue growth only held to the mid-teens). But at the same time, the company has become a powerful recurring-revenue story operating at a 30%+ pro forma operating margin. Despite its cheapness, Dropbox is operating close to the "Rule of 40". I remain bullish here and am confidently retaining this stock in my portfolio.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this name, here is my full long-term bull case for Dropbox:

Dropbox isn't just trading on a pie-in-the-sky future projection, but on real free cash flow today, singling out from other SaaS stocks in this risk-averse environment. Growth and paying premiums for growth stocks are out; value is in. The fact that Dropbox has routinely dangled a target of hitting $1 billion in annual FCF by FY24 while continuously raising operating margins quarter after quarter is a big draw for investors. Note that in FY21, Dropbox already hit north of $700 million in free cash flow, so I think it's highly likely that this original $1 billion target gets replaced with something more aggressive.

Consumer upsells. More and more freelancers have emerged from the pandemic, untethering themselves from a corporate lifestyle and building brands and businesses of their own. Tools like Dropbox have become necessary infrastructure, and one with very low barriers to entry and ease of setup. Accordingly, Dropbox has differentiated itself from Box by appealing to these professional solo acts and small businesses, which is reflected by Dropbox's greater upsells to premium paid plans.

Enterprise market opportunity. Dropbox's traditional strength has always been in smaller/consumer users, though it has started ramping up its enterprise efforts lately (products like Capture add to the company's enterprise resume). There are still plenty of opportunities for Dropbox to take market share from Box here.

E-signature opportunity. The addition of an enterprise tool like DocSend (acquired in 2021 and recently rebranded as Dropbox Sign) will further flex Dropbox's muscles in the enterprise space, helping it catch up to its rival Box (the latter of which has long touted superior security capabilities). Like the rest of Dropbox's product portfolio, Dropbox Sign has a range of plans and pricing for users of various budgets and levels of sophistication, giving it immediate cross-sell applicability to all segments of Dropbox's customer base.

Stay long here, especially given where Dropbox is currently trading (we'll get into valuation in the next section).

Valuation update and 2023 outlook

Alongside its fourth-quarter results, Dropbox released guidance for 2023. The company is expecting revenue of $2.475-$2.490 billion, representing 6-7% y/y growth.

Dropbox FY23 outlook (Dropbox Q4 earnings materials)

Single-digit growth isn't terribly exciting, of course, but we shouldn't forget the richness of Dropbox's earnings base with ~30% pro forma operating margins and FCF margins in the 33-35% range for 2023 (better than 32.8% in FY22). It's important to note that Dropbox is still retaining its $1 billion cash flow outlook for 2024.

And even looking at this year's guidance targets, Dropbox is quite cheap. At current share prices near $20, Dropbox trades at a market cap of $7.34 billion. Netting off the $1.34 billion of cash and $1.37 billion of debt on Dropbox's most recent balance sheet yields an enterprise value of $7.37 billion.

This puts Dropbox's current-year valuation multiples (using the midpoint of guidance ranges) at just:

3.0x EV/FY23 revenue

8.8x EV/FY23 FCF

Tech stocks are dropping because higher interest rates cause premium valuation multiples to contract (future earnings are worthless with present interest rates paying out higher yields). Dropbox is a much safer bet precisely because it's not sitting on a premium valuation today.

Q4 download

Even though Dropbox's cheapness suggests that the sky is falling, the company continues to produce steady, if unexciting results. Take a look at the latest Q4 earnings below:

Dropbox Q4 and FY22 results (Dropbox Q4 earnings materials)

Revenue grew 6% y/y to $598.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $593.3 million (+5% y/y). Note as well that Dropbox continues to suffer from FX translation headwinds as with most other U.S.-based companies; on a constant-currency basis, Dropbox's revenue growth would have been 9% y/y.

The company also continued to inch up its count of paid users to 17.77 million, up 6% y/y, adding 220k net-new paid users in the fourth quarter (up from 180k net adds in Q3).

Dropbox key metrics (Dropbox Q4 earnings materials)

Of course, the company was not immune to macro-based slowdowns. Per CFO Tim Regan's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

First was the churn of a large education customer where I'd note that these customers have a very low ARPU and, hence, an immaterial impact to our total ARR base. The second factor was softness around our Plus and Teams plans as we continue to see increasing macroeconomic headwinds, as Drew mentioned. Specifically, we continue to see softness in our Plus SKU, particularly on mobile. And we began to see increased price sensitivity to our Teams plans."

Still, it's reassuring to know that even in the face of macro headwinds, Dropbox's nearly pure recurring revenue base can still produce growth.

Margins also remained intact, with pro forma operating margins of 31% flat to the prior-year Q4 (note as well that when accounting for 9% constant-currency revenue growth, Dropbox would technically still slide into the "Rule of 40" category). Free cash flow for the year also remained flat at a 33% margin and grew 9% y/y for the full year to $797.3 million.

Dropbox FCF (Dropbox Q4 earnings materials)

Key takeaways

In my view, slower growth and macro headwinds are priced into Dropbox's incredibly attractive single-digit FCF valuation multiples. Continue to lean into DBX stock as tech multiples retrench and wait for the rebound.