Summary

  • Since our latest article, DISH Network stock has nosedived by 40%. Negative FCFs, a cybersecurity attack, and a recent double downgrade put pressure on the shares.
  • DISH expects to gain a sizable market share in the enterprise business. But companies and analysts have been conservative on the proliferation of private 5G wireless.
  • While we believe that the opportunity in the enterprise business remains large, DISH is racing against time: declining pay TV business, network build-out requirements, and maturing debts.
  • Maturing debt and the option to purchase the 800 MHz spectrum from T-Mobile will require DISH to raise capital, possibly selling its retail business or adding more debt.
  • Lastly, the stock trades at 10x of its forward EBITDA, a premium relative to its peers and the 5-year average. We conclude that the stock does not provide an attractive buying opportunity.
Recap

