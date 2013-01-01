Richard Drury

You probably aren't the only person whose financial goal is to own a portfolio with dividends that exceed your living expenses. With that, you never need to sell shares in order to pay your bills, rendering stock prices entirely irrelevant to your retirement spending needs. So, if you are one of those types of investors, you've probably always wondered how often do investors see their portfolio dividends cut, and if so, by how much?

I decided to find out. Using online historical data from Professor Robert Shiller's Homepage, I calculated how many shares of a hypothetical stock market index fund an investor would accumulate each year since 1871 if she consistently reinvested dividends each month (using that month's historical price and annualized dividend yield for the US stock market).

Next, I calculated the dividend payment on the number of hypothetical shares accumulated in the portfolio for each month since 1871 to the present.

Finally, I compared the total portfolio dividend payment at the beginning and end of every rolling ten-year period since 1871 to March of 2013. With that, I was able to find the answer to five questions.

Question 1: How many times in history has an investor earned fewer dividends at the end of a ten-year period than she earned at the start?

Answer: That has happened 161 times since 1871, or roughly 9.4% percent of the time. Every other month besides those, when an investor reinvests dividends over any ten-year period, she always ends up with higher portfolio income than she started with.

Question 2: What's the lowest average portfolio income growth over every ten-year period since 1871?

Answer: The worst ten-year income growth performance comes in at roughly 1% lower on average. That ain't much. But "average" doesn't tell the whole story, so read on.

Question 3: Just how bad can the ten-year portfolio dividend income cut be?

Answer: By far the worst period was from November of 1928 to January 1931, when the ten-year portfolio dividend cuts exceeded 20% and went as high as 33%. In all other periods, the ten-year dividend cuts were either single-digit or lower than 20%. Ten-year portfolio dividend decreases 26 out of 1707 monthly data points, or roughly 1.5% of the time. The good news is that 98.5% of the time, an investor who reinvests dividends over any ten-year period in history tended to earn at least as much portfolio income as she started out with... or more.

Question 4: Since 1871, what is the average ten-year portfolio income growth for an investor who consistently reinvests dividends?

Answer: 71% income growth over ten years is about average. The highest ten-year portfolio income growth was 196.24% for the period that started on September of 1946. The data are not ambiguous - the upside benefit to holding stocks and reinvesting dividends for ten years vastly exceeds the downside risk an overwhelming percent of the time.

Question 5: If your goal is to grow your portfolio income for the next ten years, what is the historical average rate of dividend income growth you can expect if you consistently reinvest your dividends at whatever the going price of the market is each month?

Answer: Roughly 5%. That's about 3% higher than the Federal Reserve's stated inflation goal of 2%, leaving ample room for inflation in your spending plans if you plan to build a portfolio producing enough dividends for you can live off.

Actionable takeaways

If you invest in the overall stock market and want to rest easy with an extreme level of confidence about your portfolio's dividend income meeting your spending needs, you'd want to build a portfolio that produces 1/3rd more dividend income than you absolutely need. Alternatively, you need to keep a cash reserve to cover at least 1/3rd of your dividend shortfalls for a period that can last as long as four years (which corresponds to the period of highest dividend cuts from 1928 to 1932). So, for example, if you need $40,000 of portfolio dividends to cover your annual expenses, two things would have enabled you to live off dividend income only during all periods in history since 1871: (1) a portfolio that produces $60,000 of dividend income, or (2) a portfolio that produces $40,000 of dividend income plus a reserve fund of $80,000 cash. So far in history, that's about as bad as it gets. The rest is gravy.

Disclosure of potential bias or conflicts

Here is a list of every security I own, and the percentage of my portfolio that each security comprises.

Author's portfolio (Author's spreadsheet)

What are my next intended moves? As more and more dividend income continues to pour in this month, I am very interested in absolutely pigging out on two financial stocks: Bank or America (BAC) and Charles Schwab (SCHW). I've also started eyeing shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI), Mastercard (MA) and possibly Visa (V). My reasoning is that all of these companies have extremely high and durable profit margins, impressive stock buybacks and strong dividend growth. All have credit ratings of at least A- or above. All trade at price earnings ratios that I find either acceptable or downright juicy. My goal, as always, it to run my portfolio like a very low-turnover index fund, but to beef up positions with savings from my portfolio dividend income - which I do according to whatever investment criteria happens to strike me as sensible on the day when I'm clicking that "Buy" button.