Bank of England Set For 25bp Hike Barring Further Turmoil

Summary

  • Despite encouraging signs that inflationary pressures are easing, we think the Bank of England will probably opt for one final 25bp hike on Thursday if it can, though that's undoubtedly contingent on what happens in financial markets.
  • We’re still narrowly leaning towards a hike this week, though clearly, a lot can change in the days leading up to the meeting.
  • Our base case for a 25bp rate hike by the BoE would come as a hawkish surprise given market pricing is leaning more in favour of a hold, but market conditions suggest that would not be enough by itself to trigger a GBP rally.

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist, Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist, and Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Despite encouraging signs that inflationary pressures are easing, we think the Bank of England will probably opt for one final 25bp hike on

UK wage growth measures

Source: Macrobond, ING calculations

Liquidity and volatility in sterling rates are much less concerning than during the mini budget debacle

Source: Refinitiv, ING

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

