Kameleon007

Investment thesis

While 2023 is expected to present challenges for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN), the company should experience gradual improvement throughout the year. The recent SIVB fiasco may lead to a less hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming quarters, which could aid in the recovery of FBIN's end markets. Additionally, the industry's long-term fundamentals remain strong, with record-high home equity and a shortage of housing supply. The company's medium-to-long-term margin prospects are also promising, with margins set to benefit from the recent divestiture of lower-margin Cabinet business and productivity initiatives.

Although FBIN's stock is trading in line with its 5-year average, the company still has a decent upside. The recent spin-off of its lower margin and more cyclical Cabinet business is expected to result in a valuation multiple re-rating for the remaining company. Combined with the favorable medium-to-long-term revenue and margin prospects, this makes FBIN an attractive investment opportunity.

Revenue Analysis & Outlook

I previously wrote about FBIN in November of last year, discussing how inventory destocking was affecting the company's revenue growth in the near term. I predicted that this trend would likely continue to impact revenue growth until early 2023. The company has reported its Q4 results since then, and as expected, revenue growth was indeed affected by inventory destocking. In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue growth (excluding Cabinet) declined by 7.1% YoY to $4.7 billion. On a segmental basis, the Water innovation segment reported an 8.8% YoY decline, primarily due to inventory destocking and softness in the end market. Similarly, the Outdoor and Security segment saw a 4.7% YoY decline in 4Q22, attributed to channel destocking.

Another significant development that has taken since my previous article is the company's divestiture of its cabinet business. In December, the Cabinet segment was spun off and listed as MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC). The following table shows FBIN's historical revenue growth, including and excluding Cabinet business.

Historical revenue growth (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, market softness and inventory destocking are expected to persist, particularly in the outdoor and security segment. Consequently, the company is anticipated to experience a substantial revenue decline in the first quarter of the year. However, there should be a sequential improvement as the year progresses and inventory adjusts to appropriate levels. Furthermore, due to the significant destocking headwind in the latter half of FY22, year-over-year comparisons for the latter half of FY23 are expected to become easier. FY23 is likely to be a challenging year for the entire building product and residential construction industry and FBIN is no exception. Nevertheless, the recent SIVB fiasco has increased the chances of the Federal Reserve being less hawkish, which should aid in the stabilization and earlier-than-expected recovery of cyclical industries, benefiting FBIN.

Despite near-term industry uncertainty, the company's end market has robust long-term fundamentals. The R&R end market is set to benefit from record-high home equity levels and a higher median home age, while the new residential end market faces significant undersupply.

According to Realtor, the median age of a home in the US is presently 39 years, and nearly 39% of houses in the US are over 50 years old, up from 30% in 2009. Furthermore, homeowner's equity in real estate had risen meaningfully post covid. This significant increase in homeowner's equity in real estate is likely to encourage homeowners to undertake new R&R projects for their homes.

Historical Owner's equity in real estate (FRED)

The new construction end market, which contributes around one-third of the company's revenue, is also experiencing fundamental tailwinds. In the past decade, the number of new homes constructed was lower than historical levels, resulting in a significant underbuilding of new homes. This underbuild is expected to result in tight supply over the coming years resulting in a higher requirement for new home construction. I have discussed this phenomenon in detail in a previous article.

Apart from the strong industry fundamentals, the company has a solid track record of achieving above-market growth rates. Between 2019 and 2022, the company's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of 11.8%, and organic growth was 8% CAGR compared to the management's estimate of 6% CAGR growth rate of the end markets. The company achieved this above-market growth rate by investing in high-growth categories within its end market, particularly categories undergoing a transition from mechanical to digital products. In my opinion, the company should continue to execute this strategy and outperform the end markets.

Regarding inorganic growth, the company announced the acquisition of Emtek and Schuab premium and luxury door and cabinet hardware businesses, as well as the US and Canadian Yale and August residential smart lock businesses from ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) (OTCPK:ASAZY) in late 2022. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and should benefit the topline in the back half of the year. These businesses generated total revenue of $350 million in FY21.

Although FBIN is facing near-term headwinds, its focus on higher-growth categories and the solid long-term industry fundamentals should lead to revenue growth for the company in the medium to long term. Therefore, I am optimistic about the company's revenue growth prospects.

Margin Analysis & Outlook

During 4Q22, the operating margin (excluding Cabinet) improved by 110 basis points year-over-year, primarily driven by easier comparisons to the previous year. On a segmental basis, the Water Innovation segment witnessed a 320 basis point year-over-year margin improvement due to easier Y/Y comparisons and lower inflationary pressures. Conversely, the Outdoor & Security segment saw a 110 basis point year-over-year margin decline, primarily due to volume deleverage resulting from inventory destocking.

Historical margin performance (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, divestiture of lower margin cabinet business should help margins. However, the operating margins, excluding Cabinet business, are expected to be impacted by volume deleverage and associated production curtailment costs in the coming quarters. The impact on margins should be temporary, though, and the company should witness sequential margin improvement throughout the year as destocking ends and revenue decline becomes less worse. The decline in volume is anticipated to increase the company's production curtailment and related costs by approximately $50-55 million in FY23. According to management, the majority of this cost, around $40 million, is expected to be absorbed in the first half of the year, and the remaining $10-15 million should be absorbed in the back half of the year.

The medium-to-long-term margin outlook is much better, and the company should witness margin improvement once demand recovers and volume starts to pick up. Further, management is also taking various steps to drive margin improvements like better structural alignment, site consolidation, nearshoring/outsourcing, and productivity improvement. Management is targeting a 300-500 basis point operating margin improvement in the medium to long run. Given the company's past track record of taking costs out of business and improving productivity, I am optimistic about the company's margin prospects.

Valuation and conclusion

The stock is currently trading at 15.55x the FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $3.66, which is in line with its five-year average forward P/E of 15.57x. Although FBIN's stock is trading in line with its 5-year average forward P/E, I believe the company has a decent upside. The company recently spun off its low-margin and more cyclical Cabinet segment, and the remaining company has higher-margin and more stable businesses. Hence, I believe FBIN's valuation multiples should re-rate to the upside. Coupled with strong medium-to-long-term revenue growth and margin prospects, I believe the company is a good buy.