jgareri/E+ via Getty Images

In an attempt to dismantle fact from opinion, we have decided to assess the recent adjustments in market risk premiums and what they might mean for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and S&P 500 alike.

In our previous analysis of the SPY, we argued that there was a slight improvement in the ETF's prospects, but that key variables remain conflicting. Today we convey a similar narrative by illustrating how numerous financial market risk premiums and valuation metrics are in direct conflict.

Although we expect our narrative to change within the coming months, we reaffirm our hold position on the SPY and the S&P 500 alike; here is why.

Establishing Proximities

As you might have gleaned from the introduction, this analysis assumes that the influencing variables of the S&P 500 and the SPY are one and the same.

As illustrated by the various tracking errors of the SPY, its proximity to the S&P 500 is intact, with any tracking differences being near negligible. As such, providing us with a reasonable basis to discuss the two assets as one and the same.

Tracking Risk (Seeking Alpha)

Risk Premiums

Before delving into valuation, let us observe a few components pertaining to the economic growth within the U.S. and risk premiums related to the region's stock market.

Real Yields have been stagnant since October last year, which provides a subjective juxtaposition. On the one side, it can be stated that real yields have leveled due to lower macroeconomic volatility, or alternatively, it can be said that real yields are flat because implied economic growth has slowed.

In our opinion, the market thinks macroeconomic volatility is lower than last year because inflation in the U.S. has stabilized and geopolitical risk has tapered. However, we also believe the market is pricing lower implied economic growth as the U.S. yield curve remains inverted and global monetary tightening is yet to abate.

U.S. Real Yield (NASDAQ)

Although real yields and the Yield Curve provide little encouragement, the breakeven inflation rate is signaling positive sentiment. The breakeven rate implies that inflation and inflation uncertainty are both softening, which could soon improve the stock market's discount rate, and consequently raise equity valuations.

Breakeven Inflation Rate (St. Louis Fed)

As you might have realized by now, the real yields and breakeven rates are in a standoff. However, the approximate 2.9% decline in the equity risk premium (ERP) might tilt the argument as it shows that investors are more likely to invest in stocks instead of corporate bonds than they were at the turn of the year. Nevertheless, we fail to see clear enough alignment to establish a bullish or bearish argument.

Valuation

Risk premiums only conclude one side of the puzzle, and corporate earnings must be considered before drawing any conclusions on the S&P 500's quantitative prospects.

The Shiller P/E Ratio, also known as the CAPE, measures the S&P 500 index's 10-year average real earnings-per-share relative to its price. As displayed below, the Shiller P/E has gradually increased in the past 13 years, which we believe is due to a combination of low-interest rates and vigorous technological innovation that encouraged investors to invest in equities that present a high cost per unit of earnings. However, we are currently in a world characterized by elevated interest rates and high inflation, meaning that the Shiller P/E's current above-average valuation is worrisome, especially considering Yardeni Research's forecast that the S&P 500's forward earnings will contract by 5.1% in Q2.

CAPE Valuation (Gurufcous)

The index and the SPY alike possess valuation concerns. However, similar to the risk premium debate, there is a counterargument.

The element that could phase out SPY's valuation risk is its exposure to high-growth technology stocks that possess low beta coefficients, which span 26.48% of its portfolio.

By equally weighting the ETF's top 10's technology stock exposure, you will discover a 5-year underlying CAGR of 23.23% and a beta coefficient of 1.36. The result implies that the ETF's top technology stocks have underlying growth rates of nearly eight times a stable GDP growth rate while only being 1.36 times as risky as the broader stock market.

The exposure the SPY has to technology stocks is special. Although the salient features of each need to be considered, it is safe to say that the SPY possesses exposure to assets with sublime risk-adjusted growth.

(Sidenote: The data utilized to compute the average for beta coefficient and CAGR was extracted from Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha, respectively.)

SPY Portfolio Allocation (Seeking Alpha)

SPY's Dividends and Expenses

The SPY is a good asset to own as part of a dividend growth strategy. At a dividend yield of 1.66%, the security does not provide overwhelmingly attractive dividends; however, the ETF's 10-year dividend compound annual growth rate of 7.34% is what catches the eye. In our opinion, the SPY provides investors with a sublime option to reduce their cost base over the years by collecting continuously growing dividends.

SPY Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

From an expense point of view, investors will most likely surrender less trading and holding costs by investing in the ETF instead of its constituents on a stand-alone basis. For those unaware, the primary reason for this is due to the settling process between the ETF's issuer and authorized broker/dealer.

Expenses (Seeking Alpha)

Final Word

The various risk premiums associated with the SPY and S&P 500 remain in direct conflict. Although the breakeven inflation rate has retreated into more favorable territory, real yields are stagnant amid a tradeoff between market volatility and economic growth.

Furthermore, the S&P 500's average real earnings-based valuation indicates that stocks remain overvalued. However, we believe the SPY's exposure to numerous high growth/moderate beta technology stocks alters the valuation threshold.

Jointly, we think the SPY provides a solid dividend growth option and possesses limited value-at-risk. However, we recognize the heightened threat of tail risk, which is why we reiterate our hold rating until further notice.