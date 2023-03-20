2023 Has Already Been Trepidatious

Mar. 21, 2023 5:53 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • A sizzling start for Canadian equities in 2023 found itself fizzling as March began.
  • Volatility rose for every sector of the S&P/TSX Composite Index except for Information Technology, which, nonetheless, remains the second most volatile sector, preceded only by Health Care.
  • The latest rebalance for the S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index, effective after market close on March 17, 2023, wrought minor shifts.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

By Fei Mei Chan

A sizzling start for Canadian equities in 2023 found itself fizzling as March began. Despite having a return of as much as 7% in late January/early February, through March 17, 2023, the S&P/TSX

one-year volatility for all sectors

sector weight changes at most recent rebalance

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.