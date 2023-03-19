ra2studio

Introduction

When I wrote my previous article on the possible continuation of the market meltdown in mid-January 2023, I could not have imagined that so many exciting events would occur in such a short time. A strong market rally amid new hopes thanks to falling inflation and the potential impact of AI on future innovation in the economy; the unexpected fall of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) [I wrote about it in more detail here]; the failure of Credit Suisse; and another round of U.S. pessimism leading to extreme fear [based on CNN's Fear & Greed Index]. As a result of all these events [and not only these], the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SPX) first broke its medium-term downtrend and then returned to it:

TrendSpider Software, SPY (day), author's notes

Many of the premises I stated in the last article have changed - I think it's time to refresh my earlier analysis and add more color on how the central Market's index will likely fare soon. Let's dive in.

The QE Is Different This Time

Despite the abundance of bad news in the air, the SPY closed up +1.06% last week [March 12-19, 2023]. Why?

Because everyone was talking about Quantitative Easing - the lifeline of the recent crises - again. Take a look for yourself at the dynamics of Google searches on relevant topics:

Author's calculations, Google Search for "Quantitative Easing" and "QE"

As Charlie Bilello shows, the Fed's balance sheet increased $297 billion over the last week - the largest spike higher since March 2020. Thus nearly half of the QT since last April was wiped out in a just single week.

The Fed’s report on Wednesday said banks borrowed $308 billion - $303 billion more than last week. Nearly 50% of it was for short-term needs [primary credit provided through the discount window]; another $143 billion [~46%] was loaned by FDIC to the bridge big banks to take over SVB and Signature. This extra money won’t do much for the economy, Michael Wilson from Morgan Stanley notes in his weekly report [March 19, 2023 - proprietary source]. Only $12 billion [3.8% of total liquidity] was for longer-term funding, but none of these reserves are likely to transmit to the economy as bank loans anytime soon. Mr. Wilson writes that the velocity of money in the banking system is expected to decline significantly, even more than any increase in reserves, due to the temporary and emergency nature of these funds.

The velocity of money is a measurement of the rate at which money is exchanged in an economy and is calculated as a ratio of GDP to a country's M1 or M2 money supply. High velocity is linked to a healthy, expanding economy, while low velocity is linked to recessions and contractions. Since the 2020 coronavirus crisis, this metric has been able to grow quite strongly:

Data by YCharts

In the last 20 years, however, the velocity of money has fallen considerably - from over 2 to 1.231 to date:

Data by YCharts

That is, "the new QE" that you have probably heard about everywhere in the last few days looks like fiction because the reserves are not likely to be transferred to the economy, as bank deposits normally are. The long-term downtrend in the velocity of money looks to be persistent, which is not good for the markets.

Equity Risk Premium And Credit Availability

Check out the chart below to see how the implied market return - or implied cost of capital [IMR] - and implied equity risk premium [ERP] have been behaving since February 2003. I've marked it up with colorful arrows to show you how these two parameters have historically correlated. For the past two decades, as IMR has increased, so has ERP. However, 2023 has been an exception to this pattern. Right now, the equity risk premium is still too low compared to what we would expect based on past trends and common sense.

Market-risk-premia.com, author's notes

For many months, the markets ignored the significance of the risks that existed even then, not just to the banks, but to the entire U.S. financial system. No, the system is not falling apart - I am not a proponent of the "Armageddon cult," if you think that way. However, the collapse of first regional [but important to some industries] banks and then international financial institutions like Credit Suisse can easily lead to a reassessment of existing risks by the market, in my opinion. The realization that the Fed has broken something with its actions and that inflation, although falling rapidly, is still quite far from the target, can greatly increase ERP, which usually happens through hard sell-offs.

The same Michael Wilson had the idea in the report that the catalyst for ERP appreciation is the credit availability change. Jeremy Blum had an article on this issue [published a few hours ago] - 7 elements of the financial system at once make it clear that financing is now a very acute problem and that the availability of credit will get worse despite the Fed's upcoming rate cuts already priced-in today.

IPOs are declining and not favorable for money-losing companies, while secondary issuances are steady. Venture Capital and Private Equity need IPOs as an exit from their investments and capital to fund losses of new high-growth portfolio companies. Without IPOs, the industry cannot operate normally, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has put massive pressure on the VC and PE industries. Banks have tightened underwriting and loans are more expensive. The survey by the Federal Reserve shows banks tightening lending standards, which is a bit unusual before a recession. Bonds are more expensive as long-term interest rates have gone up, short-term rates have suddenly risen, and higher rates impact weaker companies. New fiscal stimulus is unlikely with a Republican House of Representatives, and the Federal government created the current inflation followed by high interest rates with its excessive fiscal stimulus in 2020 and 2021. The Federal Reserve is tightening, actively increasing interest rates and reducing money supply. SPACs were a small source of capital, but they exploded in popularity in 2021. However, unlike IPOs, they are unlikely to return in size any time soon as they are much less beneficial to shareholders. Source: Summary bullets made by the author based on Jeremy Blum's article

Morgan Stanley analysts believe that recent events signal to decrease in credit availability for the economy, which may finally convince the market that the SPY's ERP is too low. They think that US equities will remain unattractive until the ERP rises 60-80%.

Morgan Stanley [March 19, 2023]

The ERP usually grows thanks to earnings downgrades, which were still not enough. Just look at how fast actual EPS is falling [Q4 FY2022], showing the first consensus miss since the Covid crisis. But at the same time, annual EPS growth of 12.12% is projected for FY2024 - the market seems to be too optimistic.

JPM US Equity Strategy [09 March 2023], proprietary source, author's notes

Thus, we have several components: 1) higher demands on borrowers, 2) deviating ERP, 3) a virtual absence of liquidity injection, as used to exist in the previous QE eras, and 4) upcoming EPS/revenue revisions. Taken together, these conditions produce a negative outcome for the markets, as far as I can tell.

SPY: Technicals Look Alarming

I am not the best technical analyst or highly qualified expert in this field. But like many others, it is interesting for me to do coffee guessing to get a glimpse of the future.

Even though SPY broke its downtrend, which goes back to the beginning of 2022, the bullish breakout could not resist and is currently testing this trend again:

TrendSpider Software, SPY (day) author's notes

In the graphic above, I have marked fragments that resemble the current technical conditions. I often read posts about what oversold levels we are at today. That's true - however, they were about the same levels in both May and September 2022. Back then, that fact did not stop SPY from falling another 8-10%, which may well happen this time as well.

Moreover, the weekly chart continues to sound the alarm: the same technical leading indicators point to a continuation of the downward movement in the coming weeks.

TrendSpider Software, SPY (week) author's notes

Bottom Line

I have little doubt that we will see the SPX (and SPY) well below current levels in the short to medium term - as the ERP rises, investors should look for quality, oversold stocks to load up with. Now is not the time to buy SPY and anything trading at high beta - the risks are still underestimated by the market, in my opinion, and recent events have not yet been factored into earnings expectations. This is my main thesis.

Although SPY broke its downtrend, the bullish breakout could not resist, and is currently testing this trend again - "buy-the-dippers" may catch a lot of falling knives so you shouldn't be like them.

Of course, I could be wrong - markets could continue to rise on "no landing" expectations, or thanks to AI mania. But the risks are now much higher than the potential reward, in my view.

As always, your comments are welcome! Thanks for reading!