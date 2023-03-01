Government And Treasury Money Market Funds Attract $113.1 Billion For The Flows Week

Mar. 21, 2023 6:27 AM ET
Summary

  • Given the recent spate of regional bank issues announced over the last two weeks and liquidity/solvency concerns on the rise, it wasn’t too surprising to see that investors injected a net $108 billion into money market mutual funds during the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended March 15.
  • The money market funds macro-group witnessed its fifth largest net inflows on record dating back to 1992—when Lipper began tracking weekly flows—and its fourth week of net inflows in five this past week.
  • During the fund-flows week ended March 15, the Treasury yield curve shifted down considerably, as Treasury yields plummeted and investors reset expectations for future rate hikes, betting financial instability related to banking-sector weakness will cause the Fed to slow or pause its rate hikes.

Given the recent spate of regional bank issues announced over the last two weeks and liquidity/solvency concerns on the rise, it wasn't too surprising to see that investors injected a net $108 billion into money market mutual funds during the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended March 15.

