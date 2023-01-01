This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 20th.
Bear markets can be terrifying but can lead to life-changing opportunities.
Recently, we've seen a banking crisis erupt, throwing financial markets into some of the worst turmoil in 40 years.
We've seen bond yields trade like crypto, bank stocks trade like penny stocks, and even the world's best financial titans collapse.
Does it make sense for the S&P to be flat as recession risks soar? Or how about big tech going up? No, it does not. But whoever said the market had to be rational in the short term? Mr. Market can lose his mind and create no-brainer blue-chip bargains like these!
Bear Markets Can Lead To Jaw Dropping Blue-Chip Returns
How would you like to potentially be able to earn 180% to 360% blue-chip returns in a single year? How about Buffett-like 17% to 19% returns for 15 years? It's possible but requires truly being "greedy when others are fearful," like these three no-brainer high-yield blue-chip table-pounding buys.
The bond market is pricing in rising fundamental risk, but just a 0.7764% chance that LNC goes bankrupt over the next year. The 30-year risk is 8.34%, consistent with BBB stable credit rating companies.
Hasbro has fallen off a cliff over concerns that its turnaround efforts are occurring during a likely recession. And while that likely means a weak 2023, HAS is expected to recover after the recession with double-digit growth.
In the meantime, here's what its balance sheet looks like.
Solid investment grade credit rating, 7.5% fundamental risk and the bond market confirm stable low risk of default.
The bond market is estimating a 4.5% 30-year default risk, meaning bond investors treat HAS as a BBB+ stable-rated company.
Here is a comprehensive review on Comcast's investment thesis which is based on three things:
Today Comcast is priced at 7.2X cash-adjusted earnings pricing in -2.6% growth. As long as it grows at 0% or faster, long-term investors who avoid becoming forced sellers for emotional or financials reasons are unlikely to lose money.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in HAS, LNC, or CMCSA (I'm not a market-timer).
Even Super SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about LNC, HAS, and CMCSA.
These are all high-quality companies with strong investment-grade balance sheets, and mid to high single-digit growth outlooks.
They are all 46% to 74% undervalued, anti-bubble blue-chip bargains priced for negative growth.
They all offer very safe 3% to 9% yields and 12% to 14% long-term return potential that's better than the Nasdaq.
But most excitingly, they all offer more than 100% upside potential over the next three years.
If you're looking to take full advantage of this bear market, then Lincoln National, Hasbro, and Comcast are potentially wonderful ways to do that.
And potentially earn Buffett-like return potential for the next decade. Not from some speculative crypto coin, or fly-by-night SPAC. But from some of the best blue-chip bargains on Wall Street today.
