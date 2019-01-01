Envela: This Could Be A Good Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 21, 2023 6:38 AM ETEnvela Corporation (ELA)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Groups

Summary

  • In Q4 2022, revenues grew by just 7.6% to $47.4 million and the performance of ECHG was worrying as its sales slid by 12.8% to $12.9 million.
  • Planned CAPEX for 2023 is below $1 million and it seems DGSE won’t open new stores this year.
  • In my view, Envela’s sales in 2023 are likely to increase by single digits and they could decline significantly if ECHG encounters issues with securing electronics supply.
  • I think that this could be a good time for investors to trim or close positions.
  • Forsaken Value and Yield members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Trading charts background

da-kuk

Introduction

I've written three articles on SA about US re-commerce retailer Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA). The latest of them was in January 2023 and in it I said that I was concerned that the opening of a new

If you like this article, consider joining Forsaken Value and Yield. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.36K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.