Introduction

I've written three articles on SA about US re-commerce retailer Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA). The latest of them was in January 2023 and in it I said that I was concerned that the opening of a new store by the DGSE business barely moved margins while almost all of the revenue growth at the ECHG business came from the purchase of Avail.

Well, Envela released its 2022 financial results on March 16, and it was a record year for the company as sales soared by 29.6% to an all-time high of $182.7 million. However, I find the Q4 financial results underwhelming, and I think that Envela is starting to look overvalued. Let’s review.

Overview of the 2022 financial results

In case you haven’t read any of my previous articles about Envela, here’s a quick description of the business. The company has two main subsidiaries, namely DGSE and ECHG. DGSE specializes in the recycling and resale of luxury hard assets including jewelry, diamonds, gemstones, fine watches, rare coins, bullion products, gold, and silver. This firm focuses on buying and selling items for their precious metals content and it has a total of seven jewelry stores across the states of Texas and South Carolina. Its brands include Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express. It’s not a particularly profitable business as the gross margin rarely stays much beyond 10%. ECHG, in turn, specializes in the purchase of electronic products such as laptops and mobile phones for end-of-life recycling and resale. Its main source of inventory is school districts, and it usually buys used products from clients that upgrade their IT equipment. The electronics products are then resold as whole goods, harvested for components to re-use, or recycled if they aren’t reusable. ECHG was formed in 2019 when Envela bought Echo Environmental and ITAD USA from its Chairman and CEO John Loftus and this unit has been the driving force for the group’s revenue and net income growth over the past few years. As you can see from the table below, Envela’s revenues and operating income have been rising rapidly since 2019.

Yet, revenues in 2022 increased mainly thanks to DGSE as the end of COVID-19 lockdowns provided strong headwinds for jewelry stores across the USA. In addition, this unit opened another store in early 2022. However, there don’t seem to exist any economies of scale as the gross margin of this business declined to 12.4%. The revenues of ECHG grew at a healthy pace too and there was a significant improvement in margins.

Operating income improved significantly for both DGSE and ECHG in 2022 but selling, general and administrative expenses for the latter soared.

You see, we aren’t comparing apples to apples in the case of ECHG as it bought two companies during 2021, namely CExchange (June) and Avail (October). Avail alone has annual sales of about $10 million which accounts for a significant portion of the revenue increase in 2022. Looking at the Q4 2022 figures for Envela, I find it disappointing revenues and operating income barely improved. Revenues grew by just 7.6% to $47.4 million and the performance of ECHG was concerning as its sales slid by 12.8% to $12.9 million. The operating income of Envela for Q4 rose by a healthy 21.2% to $3.4 million but the one of ECHG inched up by only 3.2% to $1.5 million. It seems that the boost from the end of COVID-19 lockdowns is gone, and I expect 2023 revenues to grow by single digits. In addition, expected capital expenditures over the next 12 months are just $750,000 (see page 26 here) and it seems DGSE won’t open new stores in the near future.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Envela was in a strong position as of December 2022 as cash and cash equivalents rose to $17.2 million. As net cash from operations more than tripled to $10 million, the company’s net debt is now negative.

However, I find it concerning that inventory levels at ECHG were at just $2.2 million at the end of the year. Any unforeseen issues with securing electronics for resale or recycling could lead to a significant decrease in revenues and profitability for Envela.

Turning our attention to the valuation, the company has an enterprise value of $187 million as of the time of writing and is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x. It’s an asset light business with a strong balance sheet but it doesn’t seem to have a discernible moat. In my view, Envela is overvalued at the moment, and I don’t plan to open a position here above 10x EV/EBITDA considering the Q4 results of ECHG were underwhelming.

Investor takeaway

Envela booked strong financial results for 2022 thanks to the end of COVID-19 lockdowns and the purchase of Avail. Yet the market capitalization has increased by over 30% since my previous article about the company and it seems that ECHG is starting to struggle as its revenues declined in Q4 2022. In addition, planned CAPEX for 2023 is below $1 million and it seems DGSE won’t open new stores this year. With this in mind, I think that Envela’s sales in 2023 are likely to increase by single digits and they could decline significantly if ECHG encounters issues with securing electronics supply. In my view, this could be a good time for investors to trim or close positions.