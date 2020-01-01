Alphabet: Deepening Into Marketing Recession

Mar. 21, 2023 6:39 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • The online advertising market has already faced a recession, but we expect the trend to persist in H1 2023.
  • The lower user engagement cost is the main trigger for a further slowdown in the revenue growth of Alphabet and other ad companies.
  • The cloud infrastructure market is also slowing down: high levels of enterprise customer engagement as well as declining profits are causing companies to abandon or postpone the digitalization of business units.
  • Google has presented a clear cost-cutting plan - slower hiring and layoffs will support the company in future years.
  • While Google continues to be fundamentally undervalued, we observe certain factors favor even cheaper market prices, so we will wait for the better entry point. HOLD.

South Lake Union Tech

400tmax

Investment Thesis

The strong growth in Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 2020-2021 financial results is gradually being overshadowed by the recession in the online marketing and a slowdown in the cloud infrastructure market. Although we don't think the company

Financial statements of other industry players (Meta, Snap, Pinterest) also show signs of a considerable slowdown, so we can state that a recession in the ad market has taken place.

Invest Heroes

Analyst agencies have revised their forecasts for the online ad market in 2023-2025. According to Dentsu, the growth rate of total marketing spending will slow to 3.8% YoY in 2023 and that of digital marketing spending to 7.8% YoY. In mid-2022, the agency projected overall ad market growth in 2023 at 5.4% YoY and online advertising at 9.3% YoY.

Dentsu

Nevertheless, given the revised forecast for the future growth rate of the online ad sector, the continued negative impact of the high USD exchange rate in Q1-Q3 2023, as well as shift of expectations for a peak market decline from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023, we have revised our forecast for Alphabet's ad revenue from $235.8 billion (+4.7% YoY) to $226.1 billion (+0.8% YoY) in 2023 and from $255.5 billion (+8.4% YoY) to $240.4 billion (+6.3% YoY) in 2024.

Invest Heroes

The cloud market is also showing signs of slowing explosive growth from 2018-2021. This is largely since the biggest potential customers from B2B markets are already using cloud infrastructure. According to Zippia, in 2022, ~90% of companies in the U.S. are already users of cloud infrastructure, and ~60% of corporate data was stored there.

Zippia

The largest companies in the sector (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure), with a combined market share of ~55% according to Canalys, are also indicating a slowdown in demand and expect the trend to persist into 2023. Amid a massive drop in profits, customer companies are starting to give up or postpone digitalization of certain business units, leading to lower market growth forecasts. Alphabet is a relatively small player and has a share of ~11% as of Q4 2022. Nevertheless, Google has been actively growing over the past five years, significantly outpacing the broad market, so we believe that the product's versatility for enterprise customers and Google's active investment in development (including AI implementation) will help the company continue to increase its presence in the cloud market.

Canalys

Nevertheless, the decline in the broad market forecast affects the lower the Google Cloud revenue forecast: we have revised the Google Cloud revenue forecast from $34.7 billion (+30.3% YoY) to $34.3 billion (+33.4% YoY) in 2023 and from $45.8 billion (+31.9% YoY) to $42.7 billion (+24.6% YoY).

Invest Heroes

Reflecting the one-off expenses of $2.4 bn, which are to be incurred in Q1 2023, in the operating income forecast.

Invest Heroes

price

Invest Heroes

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.26K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

