LQDW: A Covered Call Strategy Based On Popular Bond Index

Summary

  • The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy (LQDW) invests based on the Cboe LQD BuyWrite Index.
  • The strategy is to hold shares in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and write one-month forward call options against up to 100% of that position.
  • Along with reviewing LQDW, a brief review of the LQD ETF is included since that is the only non-financial holding of LQDW.
  • The LQDW only started in August 2022 and the underlying index in May 2022. So far, the results show roughly the same returns with LQDW providing a smoother ride.
  • With LQDW working better when the underlying ETF is falling, I would be a seller of LQDW at this point unless the investor thinks rates have not peaked.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

The available investment strategies using ETFs seems to keep expanding every year. Over 430 entered the ETF universe in 2022; bringing the total to 9000 in the US alone. One of

LQD ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

investment grade bonds

LQDW ETF

option calculator

Corporate Bond BuyWrite

Comments

