Weatherford: Set To Benefit From E&P CapEx Upcycle After Weathering The Storm

Mar. 21, 2023 7:25 AM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
466 Followers

Summary

  • Weatherford looks set to benefit from an upswing in E&P CapEx spending after years of underinvestment.
  • New products have helped the company do well in the offshore market.
  • The stock trades at a discount to large, international rivals.

Oil rig back light

Vladimirovic

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) looks like a solid way to play an eventual E&P Capex cycle, led by some strong offshore product offerings.

Company Profile

WFRD is energy services company with a presence in 75 countries and 350 operating locations.

WFRD Revenue

Company Presentation

E&P CapEx

E&P CapEx (Rystad (Oil & Gas Journal))

WFRD products

Company Presentation

WFRD Valuation Vs Peers

WFRD Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
466 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.