ChipMOS Technologies: The Billion Dollar Stock You Probably Never Heard Of

Mar. 21, 2023 7:36 AM ETIMOS, SIMO, ASUR, VRSN, HCKT, ACIW, ALTR, GIB, MMS, CTS, VRNT, NOVT1 Comment
Declan Fallon profile picture
Declan Fallon
58 Followers

Summary

  • Technology stock outperforming the S&P.
  • ChipMOS Technologies enjoys price and earnings momentum.
  • The next semiconductor buying cycle is on the way.

technician with wafer

PonyWang

The latest banking crisis is doing its best to suck all the air out of the room, but by listening to the negativity you are missing the opportunities presenting themselves in the market.

Ironically, the sector whose vulnerability has

Technology outperforms S&P

Stockcharts.com

Point-n-figure chart

Stockcharts.com

Point-n-figure chart

Stockcharts.com

Point-n-figure Chart

Stockcharts.com

Company Profile

Candidate Profile (Seeking Alpha)

EPS growth chart

EPS 10-year Seeking Alpha

RoE

Return on equity Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet

Seeking Alpha

IMOS 20-year chart

Stockcharts.com

Semiconductor 20-year chart

Stockcharts.com

Semiconductors and copper prices

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Declan Fallon profile picture
Declan Fallon
58 Followers
Market Commentator and Blogger. Follow on Twitter / Stocktwits @fallondpicks. My investment focus are mid- to large-cap stocks, pushing new highs on heavier volume following an extended basing period (i.e. trading below 52-week high for 6 weeks or more). I write about key indices to determine a bullish/bearish picture, and study intersector relationships (#sectorbreadth) to identify sectors offering value within the broader context of the market. As a Ph.D. holder in Nematology I have a side-interest in biotechnology stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.