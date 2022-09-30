Apple: Fundamentally Still Very Strong

Mar. 21, 2023 7:42 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)8 Comments
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
762 Followers

Summary

  • Apple completely missed the consensus when it reported its latest financial results, but it was not as bad as the headline numbers might indicate.
  • I believe Apple still has an impressive moat and plenty of growth potential remaining through product innovation, penetration of emerging markets, and growth in services.
  • Yet, some serious issues like weak consumer spending, a lack of innovation, and high exposure to China are reasons to be careful and keep a close eye on any developments.
  • I expect growth to moderate compared to previous years as it becomes hard for Apple to keep growing without the developments of additional revenue streams.
  • Despite my enthusiasm about the company and its products, I do believe the current premium valuation does not leave much upside potential for investors, making it hard to recommend buying.

Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

Introduction

Is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock still the no-brainer investment that it was over the last decade? For a little over a year, opinions seem to be all over the place when it comes to this question. Over the last

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Seeking Alpha

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Revenue split by region (Statista)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Apple iPhone market share (Counterpoint Research)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Apple services revenue (Statista)

Apple Services was responsible for $79.4 billion in 2022. Source: Finbold

Apple Insider

graph

Apple production by country (Statista)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Apple shares outstanding (MacroTrends)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

My own projections

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Revenue consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

EPS consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Wall Street's price target (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
762 Followers
Long term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets.I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to assure a well diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date.I write exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.