ON Semiconductor: Capitalizing On High-Growth Markets In The Semiconductor Industry

George Atuan, CFA
Summary

  • ON Semiconductor has a strong position in high-growth markets, including the automotive and industrial sectors, thanks to its investments in cutting-edge technology like SiC.
  • ON is well-positioned to outperform both its underlying markets and the broader semiconductor industry by maintaining a strong presence in ADAS, a high-growth and mission-critical application area.
  • ON has implemented structural changes over the past two years to reduce volatility in its financials and increase resilience in all business environments, which has improved its gross margins significantly.
  • While there are risks associated with the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry and intense competition from well-capitalized peers, ON's focus on differentiated products and efforts to reduce vulnerability to market cycles make it well-positioned for success in the coming years.
  • My fair value is $84 per share, an 8% upside from current levels.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has a strong position in high-growth markets in the semiconductor industry, including the automotive and industrial sectors thanks to its investments in cutting-edge technology, such as silicon carbide (SiC). I expect ON's strategic focus on high-growth markets is

George Atuan, CFA
Comments (1)

