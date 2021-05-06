choochart choochaikupt

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has a strong position in high-growth markets in the semiconductor industry, including the automotive and industrial sectors thanks to its investments in cutting-edge technology, such as silicon carbide (SiC). I expect ON's strategic focus on high-growth markets is expected to drive sustained growth and strong financial performance, with a fair value estimate of $84 per share, an 8% upside from current levels.

Strong Foothold in the Automotive Sector

ON holds a significant market share in the automotive sector, with its image sensors considered best-in-class in the industry. For example, their 8.3 MP Image Sensor delivers best-in-class dynamic range in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, ARRI cameras utilize CMOS sensors invented by ON for best-in-class image capture. These sensors are essential in ADAS, a high-growth and mission-critical application area. The primary objective behind creating ADAS features is to enhance road safety and eventually prepare for fully autonomous vehicles. The demand for ADAS is predicted to rise over the next ten years, driven mainly by consumer and regulatory interest in safety applications that safeguard drivers and minimize accidents. By maintaining a strong presence in such applications, ON is well-positioned to outperform both its underlying markets and the broader semiconductor industry.

Pivoting Towards High-Growth Markets

ON is spearheading significant shifts in major areas such as vehicle electrification and safety, eco-friendly energy networks, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a specific focus on the automotive and industrial sectors. Given that the global automotive semiconductor market is projected to achieve a value of $60.5 billion by 2027, with a 6.3% CAGR throughout that time, I believe that ON's revenue will be bolstered by this expansion.

Investments in Silicon Carbide Technology

ON has recognized the potential of SiC technology as a primary driver for its business over the next decade. They have introduced three SiC-based power modules designed for onboard charging and high-voltage DCDC conversion in various electric vehicles. Moreover, they have established an in-house supply chain, encompassing substrates, assembly, and packaging, to ensure a reliable supply of SiC devices for their customers. They have branded their SiC product family as "EliteSiC".

ON's SiC and IGBT chips are becoming increasingly popular in high-voltage electric vehicles, and its top-of-the-line image sensors are achieving design victories in self-driving cars. NIO Inc. (NIO) has selected ON's advanced VE-Trac™ Direct SiC power modules for its forthcoming EVs. Furthermore, ON has partnered with NVIDIA (NVDA) to develop a cloud-based simulation platform for autonomous vehicles. The company also provides IGBTs for electronic ignition, flash, motor drive, and various high-current switching applications.

Within the industrial domain, ON's high-power SiC chips are increasingly being utilized in sustainable energy infrastructure. They have unveiled three new 1700-V SiC components capable of powering high-voltage electronics at the heart of EV charging stations, industrial drives, solar inverters, and renewable-energy equipment. Additionally, ON has augmented its SiC facility in Hudson, New Hampshire to accommodate the growing demand for SiC-based solutions, which are essential for the advancement of electric vehicles and energy infrastructure.

Structural changes driving margin expansion

ON, historically, has maintained a gross margin averaging 34%.

However, since mid-2021, the gross margin has expanded into the 40s and reached 48.5% in the last quarter. ON is confident in its ability to sustain these margins by making structural changes to the business.

To reduce volatility in its financials and increase resilience in all business environments, ON has implemented structural changes over the past two years. The company has invested in megatrends, such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, 5G, and cloud infrastructure. ON's product portfolio delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve complex challenges and are highly innovative and differentiated. The company's gross margin improvement is a result of these structural changes. ON has, for instance, shifted production to more efficient fabs within its network, which has reduced fixed costs associated with sold fabs and lowered unit costs.

Valuation

I think there is a slight upside of 8% to my fair value estimate of $84 per share. This value is based on a DCF, using a cost of capital of 7.4% and an unlevered beta of 1.53 for the semiconductor industry. Although a downcycle in 2023 may decrease revenues, the effects should be relatively modest due to ON's strong presence in the healthy automotive market and its focus on differentiated products like SiC chips. I assumed that in the mid-term revenue growth will be within management's expectation from 7% to 9%. With 300-millimeter silicon capacity and a shift away from commodity-like discrete transistors, I forecast ON's gross margins to remain above 40%, a significant improvement from sub-40% levels before 2021. However, I am a bit more pessimistic than management as I expect some competition.

Below are my assumptions and management's target by 2025.

Author estimates & company filings Company presentation

Risks and Uncertainties

Despite ON's strategic business transition, the company is still exposed to the cyclicality inherent in the semiconductor industry. Additionally, ON faces intense competition from well-capitalized peers in the SiC market, which poses a risk to its market position. Major competitors of ON include Texas Instruments (TXN) and STMicroelectronics (STM). STMicroelectronics' third-generation STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which meet the energy-saving efficiency requirements in EVs, is a chief competitor of ON in the EV market.

ON's focus on the automotive and industrial markets presents potential risks as well. Downturns in either sector could significantly impact ON's performance, considering the company's concentration in these markets.

Conclusion

ON's strategic focus on high-growth markets should drive sustained growth and strong financial performance, with a fair value estimate of $84 per share, representing an 8% upside from current levels. While there are risks associated with the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry and intense competition from well-capitalized peers, ON's focus on differentiated products and efforts to reduce vulnerability to market cycles make it well-positioned for success in the coming years.

