Update On Bank Run Plays: KRE

Mar. 21, 2023 7:55 AM ETSPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Allard Peng profile picture
Allard Peng
476 Followers

Summary

  • The banking sector is largely fine. That has not changed in the last week.
  • Banks are using the discount window to meet short-term liquidity needs, so things are working as planned.
  • Long delta, short vega remains an attractive trade for KRE options.
Putting money into or out of house

PM Images

Last week I wrote that the panic over the US banking industry was overblown as evidenced by huge amounts of insider buying, options-market signals, a US government that has little choice but to backstop a banking collapse, and general common sense observations. I said

This article was written by

Allard Peng profile picture
Allard Peng
476 Followers
I do business development for a DeFi (decentralized finance) startup which brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. Some of my writing will focus on crypto and Web3. As an investor, I favor long-term outlooks in stock selection and prefer American businesses. I use options to hedge and/or generate income. I aim to bring cogent perspective in my writings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.