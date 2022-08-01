Saia: A Solid LTL Company In The Midst Of Market Volatility

Mar. 21, 2023 8:59 AM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
825 Followers

Summary

  • Saia, Inc. maintained stable revenues and margins.
  • Its impeccable financial positioning is still one of its cornerstones.
  • Its growth prospects are decent despite the moderating market demand.
  • The stock price remains in an uptrend but may be too high.

Transportation / Drone / Truck

ezypix

The freight, shipping, and logistics industry operates in a highly cyclical market environment. It is more volatile today amidst the rising prices and softening market demand. Even so, Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) remains a secure stock with its

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Market Share

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
825 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.