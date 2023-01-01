Ambev: Strong Growth Levers With Massive Upside Potential

Mar. 21, 2023 9:22 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • On the back of rising prices and rural recession, the consumer staples sector did not fare well in 2022, with the NSE and BSE consumer indexes plummeting by double digits.
  • This year, there is expected to be a pick-up in growth along with margin expansion for consumer staples.
  • This inexpensive, high-potential company has a potential upside of more than 50%, making it a good pick for investors looking to capitalize on market upticks.

Group of friends toasting beer glasses at table in bar

The Good Brigade

Investment Thesis

On the back of rising prices and rural recession, the consumer staples sector did not fare well in 2022, with the NSE and BSE consumer indexes plummeting by double digits. Notwithstanding a low base (Covid-19), pent-up demand, and network expansion, the companies

Balance Sheet

Wallstreet

DCF Model

Finbox

Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

ROCE

YCharts

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.95K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content of this article is intended solely for educational purposes. The information presented here is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Do your own due diligence and form your own opinion before making any stock trades, or talk to a financial expert. Capital loss is a possibility when investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.