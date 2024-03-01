Nintendo: Still Happy To Wait For Better Longer-Term Visibility

Mar. 21, 2023 9:23 AM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOF), NTDOY2 Comments
Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • The recent trading activity looks relatively subdued at Nintendo, following the lowered company guidance for FY3/2023.
  • The Switch software pipeline looks satisfactory but not overwhelmingly so, and limited evidence of the new Switch upgrade lowers earnings visibility.
  • Valuations are not demanding on consensus PER FY3/2024 16.4x, but we are happy to wait for more news on the next 'hit' product cycle.

Latest Electronic Games Debut At E3 Expo

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

We reiterate our Neutral rating on Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). We believe there are no positive catalysts in the short term, given the lowered company guidance for FY3/2023, and limited visibility over a new product cycle

Key financials with consensus forecasts

Key financials with consensus forecasts (Company, Refinitiv)

This article was written by

We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

