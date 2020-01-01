NovaGold: Limited Margin Of Safety At Current Levels

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.03K Followers

Summary

  • NovaGold Resources Inc. had a successful 2022 drill program, continuing to report some of the best intersections sector-wide, with many that rival the best intercepts from NGM's Nevada operations (Carlin, Cortez, TRUG).
  • However, this was partially overshadowed by worse-than-expected inflationary pressures which resulted in several capex blowouts, suggesting that the 2021 TR capital cost assumptions may not be conservative enough.
  • In fact, and as noted previously, the 2021 TR used Q1-20 pricing & I see an extremely low likelihood of delivering this project at a cost of just $7.4 billion.
  • While higher gold prices will lift all boats, NovaGold is not a beneficiary today (like producers or near-term producers) and upfront costs and a higher cost of capital are negatives, so I continue to see far more attractive ways to play the sector.

Landscape of a road under snow covered mountains by sunset in Anchorage, Alaska in the winter

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was a year to forget for most names in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), with several producers suffering considerable margin compression and many developers and small-cap producers seeing 20% plus increases in their

Donlin Project Location

Donlin Project Location (Google Earth)

Donlin - Key Evaluation Metrics

Donlin - Key Evaluation Metrics (2021 Technical Report)

Donlin Project 2021 TR - Mining Costs

Donlin Project 2021 TR - Mining Costs (2021 Technical Report)

Donlin Gold Project - NPV (0%) and NPV (5%) - 100% Basis

Donlin Gold Project - NPV (0%) and NPV (5%) - 100% Basis (Company Presentation)

Gold Futures Price

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

NG Weekly Chart

NG Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Barrick - Quarterly & Performance Based Dividend

Barrick - Quarterly & Performance Based Dividend (Barrick Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.03K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.