Blue Bird: Continues To Ride The EV Tailwind

Mar. 21, 2023 9:33 AM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.54K Followers

Summary

  • Growth is really picking up for Blue Bird with fiscal 2024 expected to be a blowout year.
  • Sales volumes (Which came in 70% higher over Q1 of last year) came in at record levels in the fiscal first quarter of 2023.
  • The technical chart is aligned with the significant electric school bus demand Blue Bird is experiencing.
  • I believe share price gains will continue if growth keeps accelerating. Downside risk however is where investors need to remain watchful.

Blue Bird Vision school bus in service in Toronto, Canada

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

If we pull up an intermediate chart of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) (EV School Bus Manufacturer), we see that shares have been on a rampage since October last year. Shares have returned over 160% over

BLBD Technicals

BLBD Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

BLBD: FY23 Guidance Raise

Blue Bird FY23 Guidance Raise (Seeking Alpha)

Blue Bird Expected EPS Growth

Blue Bird: Expected Forward-Looking Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.54K Followers
https://individualtrader.netMy name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possiblehttps://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BLBD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.