Rates Spark: Contained Contagion Risk Puts Hikes Back On The Table

Summary

  • Contained contagion risk would allow the ECB to resume its hawkish forward guidance.
  • Things are more complicated for the Fed, as hikes are seen as a key part of regional banks’ problems.
  • Were market conditions to remain calm until the Fed meeting concluding tomorrow, we would expect the Fed to still be in a position to hike 25bp.

flag of the european union on broken brick wall and half usa united states of america flag, crisis president and europe for europe business customs duties on products tax export and import

donfiore/iStock via Getty Images

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

The path for higher Fed rates in the US gets more complicated

After a wobbly start, it seems markets have reacted positively to the measures taken over the

US Treasury, Bund, Gilt - 2 year-10 year

Less Contagion Risk Would Put Hikes Back Into Yield Curves - And Flatten Them (Refinitiv, ING)

USD 3 month-1 year swaption implied volatility; 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, 30-year bid offer spreads in basis points

Doubts About The Fed's Path Have Brought Impaired Trading Conditions For Treasuries (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

