Investment Summary

I think CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand to create long-standing supply sources for food. The war in Ukraine has turned the market upside down and caused some products to become scarce. Without the proper supply of grains, a product that is vital to our society, the need to setup up more efficient supply lanes elsewhere has become important. This is where CF Industries can capitalize greatly as nitrogen fertilizers can help increase the yield farmers could get.

Market Tailwinds

CF Industries operates in the agricultural industry, providing nitrogen fertilizers and other products to farmers. I think the company is well-positioned to benefit from tailwinds in the industry, including rising demand for food due to population growth and increasing adoption of fertilizers to improve yields of some very important crops like grains and corn. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global nitrogen fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.

In addition, CF Industries has been able to navigate the turmoil that is in the current market and maintain strong operational performance, as noted by Tony Will, the company's CEO. The company's manufacturing and logistics flexibility has allowed it to drive outstanding results despite these challenges. For me, this gives me a lot of hope in the company's ability to maneuver efficiently despite supply difficulties.

Furthermore, CF Industries is playing a critical role in supplying fertilizers to farmers around the world during a period of historically high energy prices, which is leading to production curtailments among marginal producers in Europe and Asia. I really think this underscores the importance of the company's role in supporting global food production and highlights the potential for further growth and success in the future.

Overall, the tailwinds in the agricultural industry paired with a competent management team creates a strong investment case. Looking ahead, however, I will be keeping a close eye on the price fluctuations of basic products like grains and corn. As the market becomes saturated from new companies entering the space, CF Industries will need to look for new opportunities, like phosphate and potash.

Company Overview

CF Industries Holdings Inc is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The company operates through two main business segments: nitrogen fertilizer production and phosphate fertilizer production.

CF Industries' nitrogen fertilizer segment includes the production and sale of ammonia, urea, and UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) solutions. The phosphate fertilizer segment includes the production and sale of DAP (diammonium phosphate) and MAP (mono ammonium phosphate).

The Nitrogen Situation

CF Industries operates four nitrogen manufacturing complexes in North America and an ammonia facility in the UK. The company's nitrogen fertilizers, including ammonia, urea, and urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN") solutions, are essential for plant growth and are used by farmers, cooperatives, distributors, and industrial users.

The war in Ukraine has caused nitrogen fertilizer prices to remain elevated as the demand for products like grains and corn increases. Ukraine is a major supplier of both, and with that being cut off it leaves an empty space that needs to be filled quickly. Although prices have come down from their peak in the first half of 2022, they are still higher than pre-war levels.

Considering these factors, the outlook for the market seems to be positive in the way that demand will remain and CF Industries among others will have a customer base willing to buy heavily.

Quarterly Result

CF Industries' last earnings report showcased strong financial performance throughout the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported net earnings of $3.35 billion for the full year, EBITDA of $5.54 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $5.88 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $860 million, EBITDA of $1.25 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.30 billion.

Furthermore, the company generated $3.86 billion in net cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $2.78 billion. CF Industries also repurchased around 2.2 million shares for $223 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. I think these are really strong numbers and it further boosts my sentiment about the company being a good buy at these prices and playing on the current market tailwinds.

CF Industries has also made a deal with JERA Co., Inc., which is Japan's biggest energy generator. They're going to supply them with up to 500,000 metric tons per year of clean ammonia starting in 2027. I think this is a significant step towards the company's strategic initiatives of clean energy and low-carbon ammonia production. It also opens up the Asian market for them and I think this is where a lot of growth could be seen in the next several decades from companies like CF Industries.

"The CF Industries team delivered outstanding results in 2022, producing record financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year by working safely, operating our manufacturing and distribution assets extremely well, and serving our global customer base," said Tony Will, president, and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Looking ahead, CF Industries anticipates that the global nitrogen supply-demand balance and energy cost structure will continue to present attractive margin opportunities for the company's cost-advantaged network. As a result, the company expects to generate strong cash flow, enabling disciplined investments in clean energy initiatives and substantial capital returns to shareholders. I think that the company will be able to continue capitalizing on these trends but also pass on some of the profits to shareholders in the shape of dividends and buybacks. With strong cash flows, I think this argument is further supported. Investing in CF Industries is for the long-term and not a play on short-term trends like price fluctuations, and a healthy dividend makes it a lot easier to hold shares in the company.

In conclusion, I think CF Industries' last earnings report highlighted the company's strong financial performance, strategic initiatives towards entering new growing markets, and also maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial position.

Investment Risks

There are several headwinds that CF Industries and the fertilizer industry as a whole are facing. One major challenge is the volatility of natural gas prices. As a leading nitrogen fertilizer producer, CF Industries relies heavily on natural gas, a major component of its production process. The company has stated that high natural gas prices have impacted its cost structure and have the potential to reduce profit margins.

Additionally, the company faces increasing regulatory pressures, including environmental regulations, which can impact its operations and increase costs. I don't think this risk is sufficient however to make enough of a bear case for the company. The strong demand the company is experiencing should be enough to help hedge against potential margin contractions in the short term.

Another potential headwind for CF Industries is the possibility of increased competition from new companies entering the space. There is the possibility of a race to the bottom with companies undercutting each other in order to have an edge on the competition. But I think the management team is competent enough to spot if this was happening to a worrying extent and then diversify into new markets.

Company Financials

CF Industries Holdings Inc. has total assets of $13.31 billion and total liabilities of $5.46 billion. The company's current assets increased significantly to $3.67 billion from $2.59 billion in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, and inventories. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.32 billion, an increase from $1.63 billion in the previous year. I particularly like seeing this move when we are entering into a high-interest environment. Prioritizing a strong cash position instead of distributing too much to shareholders with dividends is a necessary step to creating long-term value in my opinion. It creates more flexibility in making investments and maneuvering around short-term headwinds.

On the liabilities side, the company's long-term debt decreased to $2.96 billion from $3.47 billion in the previous year. Deferred income taxes decreased slightly from $1.03 billion to $958 million, and operating lease liabilities slightly increased to $167 million from $162 million in the previous year. Besides just increasing the cash position, seeing the company take advantage of the strong cash flows to pay down significant amounts of debts is also very good to see. A move like this makes me a lot more confident in making an investment in the company because this is the opposite of reckless spending.

Overall, I think CF Industries Holdings Inc.'s financial position looks strong with a significant increase in net earnings, an increase in current assets, and a decrease in long-term debt. In the future, I would like to continue seeing the company increase its cash position and pay down more debt. I think this will help free them up and create the possibility of making investments into new factories which in the long-term will help them get ahead or at least keep up with the competition.

Valuing & Wrapping Up

Based on the latest earnings CF Industries reported net earnings of $3.35 billion for the full year of 2022 and strong cash flows. With the company prioritizes being in line with mine, like increasing their cash position in a high-interest environment and also paying down debt I find there to be a lot of value and quality here. Moving forward it will be important to look at the way goods like grains and corn are fluctuating in price as that can be a direct indication of how the demand for fertilizers that CF Industries supply.

The stock is undervalued compared to peers like ICL Group Ltd (ICL) with a forward p/e of 7 and FMC Corporation (FMC) which has a forward p/e of 14. CF Industries itself only has a forward p/e of 6.2, and with the state of the company currently, I don't see many better opportunities if you want to get exposure to the industry. The lower valuation leads to less risk and right now I believe the reward heavily outweighs it. Even though the companies are all in the same industry, I find the stronger growth story to be with CF Industries because of their already strong cash flows. CF has a FCF margin of 25%, which is significantly higher than the other two with 12% and 10% respectively.

The expected long-term market tailwinds paired with a competent management team create a strong investment case here and I think it's very fair to rate them a buy.