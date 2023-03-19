Wells Fargo: Banking Crisis Leading To A Discount Buy Opportunity

Mar. 21, 2023 10:32 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)BAC, C, JPM1 Comment
Summary

  • WFC recorded a relatively modest unrealized loss-to-equity ratio of 6.9%, compared to its big bank peers, such as JPM at 5.6%, BAC at 7.2%, and C at 18.9%.
  • With only 36.9% of its deposits uninsured, WFC appeared to be at a lower risk of a bank run, significantly aided by its excellent liquidity and the regulators' lending program.
  • Combined with its growing NII and NIM, we reckon WFC's prospects remain more than decent, bolstered by its medium-term target of 15% in RoTCE.

Market Selloff

MCCAIG

Investment Thesis

US Banking Stocks Since March 06, 2023

US Banking Stocks Since March 06, 2023

TradingView

The recent banking event contributed to Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) arguably undeserved sell-off, tumbling by -19.28% since March 06, 2023. It is important to highlight that the stock had the worst plunge compared to

Unrealized Gains (or Losses) On Investment Securities For US Banks

FDIC, The Washington Post

WFC 1Y Price/Sales and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

WFC 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

Comments (1)

