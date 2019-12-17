Toast: Yes It's Unprofitable, But There's More

Mar. 21, 2023 10:36 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The most bearish consideration is that today Toast, Inc. is unprofitable.
  • But what it lacks in profitability is it more than makes up with a steady increase in customer locations.
  • How to best understand Toast's financial technology solutions arm, which makes up more than 80% of its gross profits?
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Small group of friends enjoying sushi at the local sushi bar

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is more than just another unprofitable fintech business, with no clear path to profitability.

The main negative consideration weighing on Toast today is its guidance for 2023 points to approximately negative

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Toast revenue growth rates

Toast revenue growth rates

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.17K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.