Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is more than just another unprofitable fintech business, with no clear path to profitability.

The main negative consideration weighing on Toast today is its guidance for 2023 points to approximately negative 1% EBITDA margins. Although, in fairness, even this figure is a meaningful improvement over 2022.

What's more, if Toast continues to see steady location adoption and is able to stay on its path of upselling to its customers more products, I believe that within two years this business will be EBITDA profitable.

Why Toast? Why Now?

Toast helps restaurants streamline operations by providing restaurants with a single platform SaaS (Software as a Service) products. Toast simplifies the restaurant business, as it takes over integrated payments, drive-thru, online ordering, and wholesale invoicing, to name some of its different services.

If there was one key bullish consideration that I believe makes this business worthwhile noting, it is the pace of widespread adoption.

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Looking back to Q4 2021, in that quarter, total locations had increased by 43% y/y. And now, as we fast forward to Q4 2022, total locations were up 39% y/y.

If you've followed my work for a while, you'll have seen me express that following the customer is often the ultimate key to most successful investments.

Because if the customer loves the platform, they'll remain entrenched with the platform, and you can over time have pricing power. But to solely rely on pricing power to drive revenue growth rates is a clearcut negative for me.

This leads me to discuss the following.

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

What can be seen here is a successful land and expand strategy. Over time, as customers get used to being with Toast's platform, locations are inclined to pick up more of Toast's products.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Strong

Toast revenue growth rates

Further, the graphic above is a reminder that it wasn't too long ago when Toast was growing its topline substantially higher than triple digits.

Now, its guidance for Q1 points to approximately half of that revenue growth rate. However, the good news here is that Q1 2023 will be up against the most challenging comparable quarter from the prior year.

Indeed, this is the key reason why I'm bullish on Toast. I believe that when Toast reports its Q1 results, it will massively upwards its full-year outlook. After all, beyond Q1 2023, the remainder of 2023 will be up against much easier comparables.

That being said, the one overhanging bearish consideration that investors must be mindful of here is that Toast predominantly services small- and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. If the economy was to weaken substantially, some of these SMBs will inevitably be forced to close up their doors.

Furthermore, for Toast's business model to work to its true potential, Toast needs its locations to stay on Toast's platform beyond the first 18 months. Because the profit margins the business commands after that period are meaningfully higher since there are significantly fewer onboarding costs. Even though some customers still require some selling and marketing efforts to stay on the platform.

Now we get into the key detraction to the bull case.

Toast is Simply Unprofitable

Before we get to the fact that the Toast, Inc. business is unprofitable, let's first note that one of the biggest appeals of Toast. Toast doesn't require much in the way of capex. So there's the potential to get its adjusted EBITDA figures to translate into free cash flow.

Next, let's unpick Toast's business model. More than 80% of its revenues come from its financial technology solutions, that is, its FinTech operation. This is a transaction-based payment processing service. In plain English, this means taking a tiny sliver of gross profit on each transaction.

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Meanwhile, as you can see above, both its hardware sales and its professional services report negative gross profits.

So the question that investors need to figure out is whether both the GAAP gross profits on its processing services plus its subscription, which amounted to $492 million for 2022, are enough to support its valuation?

Even if were to assume that going forward there would be no hardware costs and no need to continuously upsell to customers, or more simply, to market to customers to retain them on the platform, in the best case scenario, Toast would see around $600 million of GAAP gross profits in 2023.

TOST Stock Valuation -- Multiple Has Already Compressed

Data by YCharts

Soon after its IPO, Toast saw its multiple start to compress. Consequently, with the stock down more than 70% from its highs, it's probably not a good idea today to start getting bearish on the company.

My contention is that I don't see a clean path toward GAAP profitability. On the other hand, Toast holds more than $1 billion of cash and equivalents. So, even if the business isn't profitable today, Toast holds plenty of firepower on its balance sheet so that it can continue to invest for future growth.

The Bottom Line

TOST Q4 2022 presentation

Toast's valuation has already compressed substantially. The risk-reward is now more balanced. I suspect that investors will not be too concerned about its lack of profitability today or in the near-term provided that Toast can continue to see rapid and broad location uptake.

In sum, Toast, Inc. believes that it can end 2023 with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately negative 1%. That would be a substantial improvement over 2022.

If that vision started to be a reality, and investors would start to believe that in time Toast could be sustainably EBITDA profitable, investors would probably be willing to pay 1 or 2 turns higher on its P/Sales multiple.