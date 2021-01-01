HAKINMHAN

Bill Miller, the renowned investor and fund manager, is known for his astute investment decisions that have earned significant returns for his clients. With more than three decades of experience in the field, Mr. Miller has a keen eye for identifying promising companies and sectors that are poised for growth. One of the areas that he has been bullish on lately is the travel industry, which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It would have been perfectly understandable to see a guru investing in the travel sector in 2021 given the stellar recovery that was ahead of the industry. However, Bill Miller seems to be getting into new names even today, at a time when the leisure industry is facing new threats in the form of surging inflation and recession fears.

The Mixed Outlook for the Travel Industry

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the travel industry, causing widespread disruption and uncertainty. The sector was hit hard by travel restrictions, border closures, and a general reluctance among consumers to travel due to health concerns. Airlines, hotels, and other travel-related businesses saw a sharp decline in demand, with many struggling to stay afloat amid the crisis. Airlines had to cancel flights and reduce capacity, while hotels were forced to implement stringent health and safety measures to reassure guests. Online travel agencies and tour operators experienced a decline in bookings, leading to layoffs and furloughs. The pandemic also forced many travel companies to pivot their business models to leaner, more efficient ones to survive.

Despite the challenges, there have been some bright spots in the industry. Domestic travel experienced a modest recovery in some regions in 2021, as consumers seek out nearby destinations for safe and socially distant getaways. Last year, the rise of remote work led to a growing trend of "workcations," where individuals combine work and leisure travel. The trend continues but there are higher chances that workcation travel spending might slow down this year.

The leisure travel industry has witnessed a surge in demand from consumers who have been eagerly waiting to travel after being restricted for a long time. Although the pandemic concerns continue to linger, many travelers are now moving beyond their fears. In December 2022, U.S. travel spending totaled $97 billion, a 3% increase from 2019 and 7% from 2021. However, the air travel experience falls short of expectations for almost 45% of Americans who rate it as average or below, while only 13% find their overall travel experience to be excellent. The sentiment toward travel has improved dramatically since the fallout of the pandemic, with Americans' excitement for travel at a record high today heading into spring.

Exhibit 1: Sentiment toward travel

Destination Analysts

While the travel industry is recovering, international travel continues to struggle due to various reasons, which is evident from the 29% decline in overseas arrivals in December 2022 and a 7% decrease in air demand, marking its weakest performance since August 2022. The industry also faces new challenges ranging from financial anxiety among consumers to climate change issues, which need attention. External factors like Hurricane Ian in October 2022 and winter storms in December 2022 have resulted in a surge in cancellations as well, leading to revenue and booking losses. Additionally, the travel industry will see higher costs in 2023 due to increased fuel costs, labor shortages, and inflation.

Despite these challenges, the Economist Intelligence forecasts a 30% rise in global tourist arrivals in 2023 on the back of a 60% growth in 2022. However, arrivals are expected to remain below the pre-pandemic level of 1.8 billion in 2019 primarily due to the global economic downturn, sanctions on Russia, and China's slow recovery, which are likely to delay the recovery of the travel industry.

Exhibit 2: Spending by international tourists (estimates)

The Economist

Leisure companies need to remain cautious, plan for public health uncertainties, and work on improving the overall travel experience for customers to position themselves for growth in a tricky environment.

The recovery timeline will vary by region, with the Middle East experiencing a full recovery, while Eastern Europe is projected to recover in 2025 due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. Other regions will fall between these extremes, with most expected to reach a full recovery in 2024.

Exhibit 3: International tourist arrivals (estimates)

The Economist

With this, let's look at some of the interesting travel picks of Bill Miller.

Bill Miller's Picks

The first on the guru's list is Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), a leading online travel agency that operates several well-known brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Expedia has continued to invest in technology and product innovation, which is expected to pay off in the long run. The company also has a strong balance sheet and a robust loyalty program that will help it weather any future downturns.

The company still has significant room for improvement. Expedia's revenue in 2022 was $11.67 billion, representing a 36% year-over-year increase. The company experienced strong growth in free cash flow in 2022, amounting to $2.8 billion, a notable increase of over 70% compared to the figures from 2019. Additionally, Expedia successfully lowered its debt by $2.2 billion over the course of 2022, leading to a significant reduction in its leverage. As we move into 2023, Expedia seems to be in better shape as a company to weather economic shocks compared to 2019 when the pandemic caught Expedia off guard.

The second travel stock on Mr. Miller's radar is Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), one of the largest and most established airlines in the world which is known for its strong balance sheet, loyal customer base, and innovative approach to customer service. The airline was hit hard by the pandemic but has since rebounded with a focus on domestic travel, cargo operations, and new revenue streams. Delta's strong brand, operational efficiency, and ongoing investments in technology and sustainability are worth monitoring as these investments are boosting the company's operating efficiency.

Delta Airlines topped its guidance for the December quarter earnings per share and margins, progressing well to execute its financial targets in the post-pandemic world. The airline reported $13.44 billion in total sales for Q4 2022, an increase of 17% compared to three years earlier. The company also had positive free cash flow for 2022 and repaid close to $5 billion in debt while investing $6 billion back into the business. Although high costs impacted Delta's profits, the company still had a net income of $828 million, demonstrating that efficiency gains are slowly trickling down to the bottom line of the company.

Delta plans to continue to grow its SkyMiles ecosystem by partnering with leading brands and enabling customers to use its SkyMiles beyond travel. Moreover, Delta has become the first major U.S. airline to offer fast, free, and unlimited WiFi to all its customers through a free SkyMiles account, which is available on nearly 80% of its U.S. system and will soon be expanded to the rest of its international and regional fleet by the end of next year. Further, amid a labor shortage in the aviation industry and robust travel demand, Delta became the first major U.S. carrier to finalize a labor agreement with its 15,000 pilots approving a new contract that offers a 34% raise over four years and other benefits. The agreement comes at a time when the industry is facing a prolonged shortage of aviators.

The third travel stock that Miller is bullish on is Travel + Leisure Co (TNL), possibly due to its diversified business model, strong brand recognition, and potential for growth in the post-pandemic world. Interestingly, Miller Value Partners invested in the company only in the fourth quarter of 2022 by purchasing just over a million shares (TNL traded at an average price of $36.40 in Q4 2022).

Travel + Leisure Co is a travel and leisure company that operates in the hospitality, vacation ownership, and travel industries. The company's portfolio includes renowned brands such as Travel + Leisure, Wyndham Destinations, and Panorama. The company aims to provide customers with unforgettable travel experiences by offering a diverse range of services, including vacation ownership and rentals.

For Q4 2022, the company reported revenue of $899 million, with the Vacation Ownership segment revenue increasing by 5% to $737 million. Gross VOI sales reached $521 million, tours at 147,000, and VPG rose by 7% to $3,434. The company achieved a record-high annual volume per guest of $3,426. Meanwhile, Travel and Membership revenue decreased by 4% to $163 million due to a lower average member count and a stronger U.S. dollar. RCI's North American revenue per transaction increased by 10%. The company's new club businesses increased transactions by 37% YoY with 75 new affiliate relationships in the year. Owner reservations are pacing ahead of 2022 in Q1 2023 and RCI's occupancy of available Q1 supply is up by 3%.

Takeaway

Bill Miller seems to be bullish on the travel industry despite some risks looming on the horizon for this sector. Out of the travel names owned by the guru, I believe Travel + Leisure, with a market capitalization of just over $3 billion, deserves scrutiny to determine whether TNL can make it into our portfolios.