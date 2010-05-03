ETB: Better Call-Writing Funds Elsewhere

Summary

  • The ETB fund provides high current income by writing calls against a diversified portfolio of stocks.
  • Call-writing funds trade off upside for premiums, which could lower long-term returns.
  • Comparing ETB against peers, it has underperformed while charging higher fees. I would recommend investors look elsewhere.

White And Black Wooden Blocks Sitting Over Wooden Seesaw Scale Before Defocused Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) offers high current income by writing call options against a diversified portfolio of stocks. Call-writing strategies generally trade off upside for premium income, which lowers long-term total returns. The ETB

ETB sector allocation

Figure 1 - ETB sector allocation (morningstar.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

ETB top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - ETB top 10 holdings (eatonvance.com)

SPY top 10 holdings

Figure 4 - SPY top 10 holdings (ssga.com)

ETB distribution

Figure 5 - ETB distribution (Seeking Alpha)

ETB has historically used high ROC to fund distributions

Figure 6 - ETB has historically used significant amounts of ROC to fund distributions (ETB 2022 annual report)

ETB historical returns

Figure 7 - ETB historical returns (morningstar.com)

39% of monthly returns on S&P 500 have been greater than 2%

Figure 8 - 39% of monthly returns on S&P 500 have been greater than 2% (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

ETB's NAV profile shows capped upside with periodic crashes

Figure 9 - ETB's NAV profile shows capped upside with periodic crashes (cefconnect.com)

1Yr comparison between ETB, SPXX, JEPI, XYLD, SVOL

Figure 10 - 1Yr comparison between ETB, SPXX, JEPI, XYLD, SVOL (Seeking Alpha)

3Yr comparison between ETB, SPXX, XYLD

Figure 11 - 3Yr comparison between ETB, SPXX, XYLD (Seeking Alpha)

ETB charges the highest expense

Figure 12 - ETB charges the highest expense (Seeking Alpha)

ETB does not have the highest yield

Figure 13 - ETB does not have the highest yield (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

