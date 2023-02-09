TELUS International Expands Capabilities With WillowTree Acquisition

Summary

  • TELUS International reported its Q4 2022 and full year 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023.
  • The company provides a range of customer experience, outsourcing and technology consulting services worldwide.
  • TIXT is executing well, and its WillowTree acquisition shows promise, but is exposed to macroeconomic challenges from technology sector layoffs and a strong US dollar.
  • I'm on Hold for TIXT for the near term.
A Quick Take On TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides customer experience, consulting and technology solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Total Revenue History

Total Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin History

Gross Profit Margin History (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income History

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share History

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation (GuruFocus)

