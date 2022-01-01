xijian

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) faced challenges in the fourth quarter due to launch delays, macro issues, and friction in selling its SECaaS product to CSPs. While Allot aims to achieve full-year profitability by 2024, the path to profitability seems challenging in a difficult macro environment with the company continuing to burn cash. Although the company is trading in deep value territory, with 47% of its market cap in net cash, I remain on the sidelines for now until macro-headwinds start subsiding.

Post Q4 Earnings Outlook

ALLT's revenue declined by 19% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching $33 million, which was in line with guidance but slightly lower than expected. The management attributed this decline to worsening macro conditions. The company's core DPI business is facing macro headwinds, which are causing longer sales cycles and declining close rates, leading to a 37% year-on-year revenue guide down for 1Q23. As a result, ALLT is now expecting a 5%-10% decline in the DPI business for CY23, compared to the earlier forecast of growth. However, the company expects a rebound in growth in the second half of the year as it wins new CSP deals and ramps up existing ones. The legacy DPI business is expected to decline, while the SECaaS business is expected to drive growth with an acceleration in ARR. The company is focusing on strategic accounts and operators to aggressively ramp up its GTM and achieve profitability in CY24. It has canceled six contracts and is eliminating the reporting of MAR to focus on near-term revenue opportunities rather than long-term market share.

While I believe ALLT remains undervalued based on its current multiple, the company needs to focus on growing its business as it is currently burning a lot of cash. Despite facing significant macro challenges, the company has enough time to establish its Security business, which is a tough but achievable task. However, Allot's recent financial results and outlook have been disappointing, with a 19% year-on-year decrease in revenue and below-consensus guidance for 2023. The company faced challenges in the fourth quarter due to launch delays, macro issues, and friction in selling its SECaaS product to CSPs.

Shekel Depreciation would provide relief to OPEX in the near-term

Most of Allot's sales are in US dollars, but its customers' budgets are in local currencies, which limits their purchasing power to buy Allot's products. Additionally, the Security business is conducted in local currencies at the Service Provider customer level, resulting in lower SECaaS revenue when converted to dollars. It's worth noting that SECaaS revenue comes entirely from international sources.

However, the depreciation of the Shekel is expected to provide cost relief for Allot since most of its expenses are in Shekels. Allot had hedged its CY22 expenses earlier, which limited the impact of Shekel's decline. As the hedges roll off, Allot may experience some relief in operating expenses in addition to cost-cutting measures. Allot has started hedging its CY23 expenses since November, and Shekel's value has continued to decline since then.

Macro Headwinds to Continue to Put Pressure on Growth

Allot faces a challenging situation as it seeks to balance the growth of its Security as a Service business with the need to sustain its traditional business and reduce cash burn. The company is operating in a weak macro environment where Service Providers are cautious about taking risks and are tightening their budgets. While Allot is trying to focus on the Security business, it needs to sustain its traditional business to maintain revenues. The company expects to burn $15-$20 million in cash in CY23 but is taking steps to cut costs and has line of sight to larger traditional deals as 5G upgrades force upgrades.

Allot's management believes that they can grow by using their DPI technology in 5G security applications and by providing security as a service over service provider networks. However, due to difficult macro conditions, the rollout with service providers who have already signed up has slowed down, as well as the acquisition of new clients. To adapt, Allot has shifted its focus to top-tier service providers and reduced investment in smaller ones, resulting in a decrease in smaller deal pipeline. Nonetheless, there have been some successes, such as the positive launch of Far EasTone, which had a high adoption rate due to an aggressive go-to-market push. Although cautious about the growth of security wins, the FET deal suggests that there is still potential for future launches, even in the current macro environment.

Valuation

Allot is gradually transitioning into a Security as a Service company, which I believe has more value than its traditional business despite currently only representing a small part of the revenues. The traditional business had been progressing well until recently, but due to macro conditions and tighter Capex conditions, I expect a decline in revenues in the near-term. The company is trading at a significant discount to its historical multiple, with ~47% of the market cap in net cash. Allot is trading at $2.6/share with $1.25/share in net cash.

Final Thoughts

Macro headwinds have been weighing on the company leading to a 37% YoY revenue guide down for 1Q23. The company expects a 5%-10% decline in the DPI business for CY23, with a rebound in growth in the second half of the year. Allot is operating in a weak macro environment where Service Providers are cautious about taking risks. Although Allot is trading at a significant discount to its historical multiple with ~47% of market cap in net cash, I remain cautious due to macro headwinds and assign a Hold rating to the stock.

