NIO (NYSE:NIO) is a Chinese EV maker which focuses on the luxury end of the market and its unique battery swap proposition, which is something rival Tesla (TSLA) doesn't offer. Despite the home advantage in China, NIO reported a "shocking" fourth quarter as the company missed both revenue and earnings expectations. A positive - this result was mostly driven by short-term headwinds such as the "hard lockdown" policy in China, which dampened consumer demand. Its competitor XPeng (XPEV) also reported similar issues and even worse financial and delivery results. Unlike XPeng, NIO actually reported strong vehicle deliveries of 60% year over year to 40,052 units, in Q4,22.

I believe tough times sort the poor companies from the great companies and NIO is still performing strongly on balance. In addition, NIO may have a distinct advantage over Tesla in that the world's largest EV battery maker CATL is offering a discount on batteries to Chinese EV makers such as NIO, but one report indicates this may exclude Tesla, despite its Gigafactory in Shanghai. Therefore I believe NIO could be an "electrifying" investment long term. In this post, I'm going to break down the company's fourth quarter financials before diving into my valuation and forecasts for the stock to see if NIO could be the "one."

Fourth Quarter Financials

NIO reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $2.34 billion which missed analyst forecasts by $216 million despite increasing by ~62.2% year over year. The irony is only a company such as NIO (and maybe Tesla) would have what would be considered as "poor earnings results" despite generating strong growth overall. Thus I think we need to keep perspective, as analysts have previously baked a huge amount of optimism into the stock.

Breaking down the results, its deliveries increased by a solid 60% year over year to 40,052 vehicles which was a positive sign. Its deliveries also increased by 26.7% quarter over quarter, which suggests continued growth against a tough economic backdrop. It should be noted that its vehicle revenues increased at a slightly slower rate (23.7% q/q) and thus I believe this was mainly driven by an unfavorable pricing mix toward the less expensive ET5 saloon, relative to the average SUV price which is ~RMB 100,000 higher.

A positive is the February delivery numbers were fantastic and increased by 98% year over year to 12,000 vehicles. At this rate, I expect easy growth of at least 30% for the full year of 2023, but I will discuss more on that in the forecasts section.

Margin Pressure and Headwinds

NIO faced significant margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2022. Its gross profit plummeted by 64.4% year over year to $90.1 million (RMB 621.8m). This was driven by a sharp (88.3%) increase in the cost of sales to $2.24 billion (RMB 15.4m) in Q4,22, YoY. This was driven by higher inventory provisions and a $143 million loss of purchase commitments for the older generation of models (ES6, EC6 and ES8), as new models come online. The launch of new models has resulted in higher manufacturing costs due to machine retooling etc. Management forecasts this to continue through the first quarter of 2023, before beginning to reduce by the second quarter of 2023.

Higher battery costs also put pressure on margins. According to a study by Bloomberg, lithium-ion battery prices have increased from $141 per kWh in 2021 to $151 per kWh in 2022 or ~7%. This of course increases the input costs for EV companies such as NIO and is likely driven by cost inflation in the raw materials. However, it's clear from the chart below that the long-term trend is still downwards (from $713/kWh in 2013) and thus I believe this is only a short-term increase. Also to put things into perspective this is only slightly higher than the $150/kWh reported in 2020.

NIO also reported a loss from operations which expanded by an eye-watering 175.5% year over year to a loss of $976.7 million (RMB 7736.1m). A positive is over half of these expenses were driven by Research & Development (R&D) expenses which I don't think is necessarily a bad thing. The company report reported $577.1 million in Q4,22, which increased by 117.7% year over year. Higher R&D was expected as the company develops its NT2.0 technology platform and transfers all models to this including its five new models which are pending development/launch. Price cuts by competition such as Tesla also are likely but pressure on NIO's sales and margins wasn't ideal. However, NIO may be slightly more insulated from this if it can continue to position itself as the "luxury" EV maker and thus not compete on price. For example, a Rolls Royce doesn't compete on price with a Toyota. Now of course the difference between NIO and Tesla in terms of luxury is not that stark. Perception can be enough especially when many Teslas have been known to have build quality issues.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value NIO I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast 30% revenue for "next year" or the full year of 2023 in my model. This is fairly conservative given the company previously grew its revenue at over 62% in Q4,22 YoY. In addition, management has forecast a staggering 200,000 deliveries for 2023, at the high end which would represent a huge 63% increase from the 122,486 vehicles delivered in 2022. I have been much more prudent and based my estimates of its 12000 deliveries reported in February with gradual acceleration throughout the year. Continued growth in the Sedan and the launch of two new models in the second quarter should help to cause a surge in deliveries to close to 30,000 by the end of the year (in an optimistic scenario).

In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 55% revenue growth per year. I have based this upon continued growth in deliveries as the new models gain greater traction. NIO also previously had its deliveries help back by supply chain bottlenecks, but that is now likely to ease as the hard lockdowns across China, have mostly started to ease. The company also aims to roll out an additional 1,000 power swap stations in 2023. Therefore this should help to boost demand across smaller Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Interestingly NIO generates around 50% of its sales from Shanghai and Chuzhou, thus as it expands across cities growth should follow.

Improving its margins is where NIO will have the biggest challenge. I have forecast a 10% margin over the next eight years, which may seem optimistic but this is substantially lower than Tesla's margin of ~16.81% reported in 2022. I don't believe NIO will reach Tesla's margin as it doesn't have the scale or vertical integration benefits. However, I believe its margins can improve as the transition to the NT2.0 platform finishes and it benefits from the ~20% discount on batteries offered by CATL to Chinese OEMs. One report indicates Tesla may not be eligible for the discount although I could not find other sources confirming this exactly. Given CATL supplied ~37% of the world's electric vehicle batteries in 2022, a favorable supply and discount are massively beneficial either way.

NIO also has a solid balance sheet with $5.66 billion in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company has total debt of ~$3.4 billion, of which ~$1.58 billion is long-term by type and thus manageable.

Given these forecasts I get a fair value of ~$14.21 per share, the stock is trading at ~$8.75 per share and thus the stock is ~38.41% undervalued at the time of writing.

Relative to other EV companies in China, NIO trades at a Price to Sales [P/S] ratio = 1.19 which is cheaper than its peers (as you can see on the chart below).

Risks

Competition

As you can see on the chart above, there's plenty of competition in the EV market. This includes Tesla and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) which are the two largest EV companies in the world and have an immense scale advantage, with vertical integration benefits. In addition, we have smaller players such as XPeng and Li Auto (LI).

Final Thoughts

NIO is a fantastic EV maker which has a few differentiating factors in the market such as its battery swap ability and its position as a "luxury" player. The company did face a challenging fourth quarter but this looks to have been mainly driven by short-term issues. Moving forward battery discounts and a loosening supply chain should help to ease margins, while its new models should help drive greater sales. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicates the stock is undervalued intrinsically, I will label NIO as "the one" luxury EV maker in China or a "buy" for the long term.