Realty Income Vs. Agree Realty: Battle Of The Monthly Paying REITs

Mar. 21, 2023 12:03 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC), ADC.PA, O1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.77K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income is paying out a 4.94% dividend yield versus a yield of 4.18% from Agree Realty.
  • Both went public in 1994 but Realty Income has raised its dividend every year since then which makes them a dividend aristocrat. Agree Realty cut its payout once in 2011.
  • Realty Income grew FFO quicker than Agree Realty during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and trades on a marginally higher price to forward FFO multiple.
  • Agree Realty had a 75.8% payout ratio for its last reported quarter versus 76.5% for Realty Income.
Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer.

jetcityimage

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both monthly paying equity REITs with a long history of delivering consistent income to their common shareholders. San Diego, California-based Realty Income has been paying out monthly dividends since its 1994

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.77K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.