MPLX: Potentially The Safest 9.2% Yield For The Coming Recession

Mar. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Bear markets create ultra-yield opportunities, but none better than MPLX, the highest-yielding non-speculative blue chip on Wall Street.
  • MPLX's utility-like business is generating stable 40% free cash flow margins that are rising over time.
  • After paying all the bills, investing in growth, and paying out a 9.2% yield, MPLX has $1 billion left over for buybacks.
  • MPLX's strong balance sheet is getting steadily stronger over time, with 3.5x leverage on its way to 3.0X by 2028 vs. 5x or less safe for this industry.
  • The bond market is confident MPLX will be around until at least 2058, and management has a plan for steady 3% growth for decades beyond that. MPLX is 14% undervalued and offers 26% upside over the next year, 120% over the next five years, and 12.2% long-term returns superior to the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.
bank vault from which wads of dollars come out.

tiero

The video version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, March 21.

The banking crisis of 2023 is a crisis of confidence, not asset quality. Unfortunately, it's likely to persist for several months.

Bloomberg

CME Group

Ycharts

(Source: 10-K)

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

TC Energy investor presentation

earnings presentation

Ycharts

Ycharts

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, Factset

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MPLX in our portfolios.

