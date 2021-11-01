tiero

The video version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, March 21.

The banking crisis of 2023 is a crisis of confidence, not asset quality. Unfortunately, it's likely to persist for several months.

The good news is that we're not going to see another GFC style economic meltdown. The bad news?

Bloomberg

With an estimated 186 regional banks at high risk of failing, 7% of all US banks, credit is expected to dry up quickly.

As a result, an estimated 25 basis points to 150 basis points of effective Fed hikes are coming soon.

CME Group

The bond market thinks the Fed will hike to 5% in May before the rate hikes end, which means effectively:

5% fed funds rate

+ 0.25% to 1.5% credit contraction

+ 0.75% to 2% QT (reverse money printing)

6% to 8.5% effective Fed funds rate

The Fed has never hiked from 0% to 6% or more without a recession, and the bond market thinks one could start as soon as July.

Wells Fargo thinks a 1.2% GDP contraction is starting in Q4 and will run through Q1 of 2024.

For context, that's one-third the severity and magnitude of the Great Recession and on par with the historical average recessionary 1.4% contraction since WWII.

But it's one thing to know the coming downturn is likely to be average and a whole other thing to live through it.

What do Americans need when the economy is in a rut? Income! What do retirees need most? Safe, dependable, and growing income!

Well, that's exactly what MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) offers. Let me show you why this is potentially is the safest 9.2% yield you can own in a recession.

Management is so confident in this business that they just hiked the 2023 payout by 10%, even going into a recession.

Why is MPLX such a wonderful ultra-yield blue-chip buy ahead of this recession? Let me show you three reasons why this is a 9.2% yield you can trust in all economic conditions.

Reason One: A Quality 9.2% Yield You Can Trust

Bottom line up front.

MPLX is an MLP and uses a K-1 tax form

5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know

typical foreign investors have a 37% withholding (whether they can recoup it depends on their country's tax code)

MLPs are best owned by US investors in taxable accounts

Ycharts

Oil prices have plunged in recent weeks on fears of a recession in the US. But MPLX is down just 4% off its highs, which makes sense since midstreams like MPLX are energy utilities.

MPLX is the MLP Marathon Petroleum (America's largest independent refiner, not an oil company) set up to own its midstream assets.

the pipelines feeding its refineries

It's made many acquisitions over the years, including MarkWest, in 2015, the largest gas gathering and processing MLP in the Marcellus and Utica shale.

Appalachia, Ohio, and PA

America's largest shale gas fields

In November 2017, MPLX completed a mega-deal that bought out the remainder of MPC's refinery transport capacity as well as its IDRs.

reducing its cost of capital and significantly increasing its cash flow

In 2018 MPC completed a $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, a rival refining company, becoming the largest independent refiner in the US.

(Source: 10-K)

So why is MPLX the safest 9.2% yield on Wall Street? That's based on the Dividend Kings 3,000 point safety and quality model which includes over 1,000 metrics.

MPLX Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MPLX 77% 1.0% 2.40% Risk Rating Medium Risk 47th percentile risk management BBB stable outlook credit rating =7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 10% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 39% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 40% to 59% Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 60% to 79% Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Very Dependable 5 MPLX 75% Dependable 4 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

MPLX Final Score Rating Safety 77% 4/5 safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 75% 4/5 dependable Total 77% 11/13 SWAN Risk Rating 3/5 Medium Risk 10% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 15% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

First, let's consider the payout ratio.

MPLX Is A Free Cash Flow Self Funding Midstream

Year Distributable Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Distribution DCF Payout Ratio FCF Payout Ratio Distribution/Unit 2022 $4,852.0 $3,999.60 $2,989.60 61.6% 74.7% $2.96 2023 $4,762.0 $4,060.20 $3,131.00 65.7% 77.1% $3.10 2024 $4,855.0 $4,343.00 $3,383.50 69.7% 77.9% $3.35 2025 $4,977.0 $4,504.60 $3,565.30 71.6% 79.1% $3.53 2026 $5,041.0 $4,646.00 $3,838.00 76.1% 82.6% $3.80 2027 $5,150.0 $4,827.80 $4,040.00 78.4% 83.7% $4.00 2028 $5,255.0 $5,019.70 $4,242.00 80.7% 84.5% $4.20 Annual Growth 1.3% 3.9% 6.0% 4.6% 2.1% 6.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

As demand for new pipelines dried up during the pandemic oil crash, when oil fell to -$38, and oil companies are avoiding increasing production too quickly, midstreams have cut back on growth spending.

That has caused free cash flow to grow much faster than overall revenue or operating cash flow.

MPLX has been one of the more generous midstreams when it comes to growing its distribution, including a 10% hike for 2023.

Through 2028 analysts expect 6% payout growth. The DCF payout ratio is expected to rise from a safe 62% to 81%, with the FCF payout ratio rising from 75% to 85%.

rating agencies consider 83% or less DCF payout ratios safe for this industry

and sub 100% FCF safe

After spending on maintenance and growth, MPLX has enough to pay the $3 billion distribution and has almost $1 billion left over to pay down debt, buy back stock, or make acquisitions.

earnings presentation

In 2022 MPLX repurchased $500 million in stock and returned 85% of free cash flow to investors.

We expect MPLX to generate over $500 million in excess cash flow after capital spending and distributions in 2023. The management team has prioritized unit buybacks, as buybacks between 2020 and 2022 total over $1 billion, and likely more to come in 2023." - Morningstar

MPLX is expected to keep buying back stock with post-distribution retained cash flow.

FactSet Research Terminal

MPLX is expected to repurchase about 1.5% to 2% of its stock yearly at current valuations.

That might not sound like much but remember this is a 9.2% yielding utility business with 2% organic sales growth, so buybacks are a big deal for MPLX.

When you generate a safe 9.2% yield, you don't need a lot of growth to deliver strong long-term total returns.

But there's more to a safe payout than just payout ratios. Let's take a look at the balance sheet.

MPLX Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3 Fitch BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) Stable 7.50% 13.3 Consensus BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3 Click to enlarge

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 1 in 13 chance MPLX defaults on its debt in the next 30 years.

Don't trust the rating agencies because they failed to predict the bank run collapses of some regional banks in recent weeks?

in fairness to rating agencies, no bank can lose 25% of its deposits in a day or 50% in a week and survive

predicting bank runs (blind panic by depositors) isn't something that anyone can do

FactSet Research Terminal

Credit default swaps or CDS are insurance policies bond holders take out against default. They represent real-time fundamental risk estimates from the "smart money" on Wall Street.

they represent tens of millions in real money bets by the most risk-averse investors in the world

MPLX's fundamental risk is stable over the last six months, at 0.45% for the next 12 months, 1.43% for the next 10 years, and approximately 4.29% for the next 30 years.

Bond investors are treating MPLX as a BBB+ stable rated company, slightly higher than its actual credit ratings.

earnings presentation

Pipelines are a low-maintenance cost business, roughly 1% to 2% per year of revenue.

MPLX has seven growth projects it plans to complete over the next two years, for a total of about $1.7 billion.

earnings presentation

Rating agencies consider 5X or less net debt/EBITDA safe for this industry and MPLX, even after buying out MPC's assets, and IDRS peaked at 4.1X leverage.

Leverage has been falling steadily and finished 2022 at 3.5X. Since MPLX is now FCF funding, its leverage ratio is expected to fall steadily over time.

2023 consensus: 3.5X

2024 consensus: 3.3X

2025 consensus: 3.3X

2026 consensus: 3.2X

2027 consensus: 3.1X

2028 consensus: 3.0X

MPLX is likely headed for a credit rating upgrade since EPD has announced a 3X leverage policy, and S&P just upgraded them to A-, becoming the first midstream with an A-credit rating.

Due to 50% of MPLX's cash flow coming from BBB-rated MPC, MPLX's credit rating will likely increase to BBB+ if leverage comes down to 3X.

But the point is that MPLX's balance sheet is very strong and getting stronger with each passing year.

And thanks to an FCF self-funding business model, it's likely to continue to become stronger for many years to come.

FactSet Research Terminal

MPLX has $2.2 billion in bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024, the potential recession years. Its debt is unsecured for financial flexibility and its liquidity is $3.8 billion.

vs total capex spending in 2023 of $1.05 billion

Remember, MPLX is expected to have $1 billion in cash left over after spending $1.1 billion on capex and paying its distribution.

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market is so confident in MPLX's long-term green energy transition plans that it's willing to lend to it for 35 years at 6.3%.

In other words, the bond market is willing to buy millions worth of bonds that don't mature until 2058, indicating confidence that MPLX's business will remain stable and likely grow until at least then.

MPLX's green energy plans are much like those of EPD.

hydrogen and carbon sequestration based

utilizing its existing asset bases to tap into a massive growth market in the future

TC Energy investor presentation

By 2050 IHS Markit estimates that hydrogen production will double under current regulations (not the green new deal proposals), and carbon sequestration will grow 14X.

MPLX has the pipelines to help capture this new stable revenue and keep growing slowly but steadily beyond 2058.

earnings presentation

In the short term, MPLX is focused on minimizing methane (natural gas) leakage from its Marcellus and Utica gathering and processing infrastructure.

Leaked methane isn't just a greenhouse gas. It's lost revenue

These are investments in reducing costs and boosting profitability.

Ycharts

MPLX's profitability is in the top 20% of its peers, with 40% free cash flow margins that are almost double those of Apple (AAPL).

Its cash return on invested capital is 21%.

By 2025 cost-cutting efforts are expected to drive free cash flow margins to a new record high of 43%.

That means that 43 cents of every dollar in revenue are expected to drop straight to the bottom line.

How impressive are MPLX's free cash flow margins?

Ycharts

By 2025 MPLX's free cash flow margins are expected to be approaching those of Mastercard (MA) and be far superior to Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple.

We're generating about 6 billion of EBITDA, and about 5 billion of distributable cash flow after that. We've been spending roughly around 1 billion. So we have about $4 billion of free cash flow and distributing 3 billion through our base distribution, which has been leaving about $1 billion of cash after all that. So I think the key is we have a lot of flexibility." - CEO Mike Hennigan, Q4 conference call

Bottom line: MPLX's 9.2% yield is the highest non-speculative yield on Wall Street. Yes, there are higher-yielding stocks, but none with stable and rising cash flows, backed up by long-term contracts and a rock-solid balance sheet that's getting stronger over time.

Reason Two: Steady Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

How does MPLX's growth outlook look for the next few years?

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus (recession year) 2024 Growth Consensus (possible recession year) 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 17% -6% 3% 7% Distribution 3% 10% (Official) 5% 5% Operating Cash Flow 3% 0% 4% 29% Distributable Cash Flow 6% 1% 5% 1% Free Cash Flow -1% 2% 7% 5% EBITDA 13% 6% 2% 2% EBIT 19% 4% 2% 5% Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Due to falling natural gas prices (off 80% of their highs), MPLX sales are expected to decrease modestly in 2023.

But its cash flows are expected to increase, and that's why management raised the payout by 10% for this year, and analysts expect industry-leading hikes of 5% in the next two years after that.

6% CAGR growth consensus through 2028

What about long-term growth?

FactSet Research Terminal

The median long-term growth consensus is 3% from all 15 analysts covering MPLX.

about 2% organic sales growth

and 1% buybacks

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX has never not beaten expectations, and 89% of the time, it beats by over 20%.

2% to 6% margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since buying out MPC's IDRs and remaining assets, MPLX has grown at about 1% to 6%, and analysts think it can continue doing that for the foreseeable future.

33% to 50% of that growth driven through buybacks

Long-Term Consensus Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return MPLX 9.2% 3.0% 12.2% 8.5% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.3% 9.9% 14.2% 9.9% REITs 4.0% 6.1% 10.1% 7.1% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 9.4% 13.0% 9.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.3% 9.3% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

While there are ultra-yield blue-chips with higher return potential than MPLX, there are none with a higher safe yield and the potential for Nasdaq-beating long-term returns.

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 9.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,603.93 $138.68 10 $2,146.96 $2,572.60 $425.64 15 $3,145.84 $4,126.27 $980.44 20 $4,609.44 $6,618.27 $2,008.82 25 $6,753.99 $10,615.25 $3,861.26 30 (retirement time frame) $9,896.29 $17,026.14 $7,129.85 35 (bond market time frame) $14,500.55 $27,308.78 $12,808.23 40 $21,246.95 $43,801.43 $22,554.48 45 $31,132.11 $70,254.53 $39,122.42 50 $45,616.37 $112,683.52 $67,067.15 55 $66,839.43 $180,736.74 $113,897.30 60 (investing lifetime) $97,936.56 $289,889.49 $191,952.94 100 (charity trust timeline) $2,080,852.87 $12,697,575.00 $10,616,722.13 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

2% better inflation-adjusted returns than the S&P might not sound like much, but it works out to a potential 17X real return over 30 years and a nearly 300X real return over an investing lifetime.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.09 10 1.20 15 1.31 20 1.44 25 1.57 30 1.72 35 1.88 40 2.06 45 2.26 50 2.47 55 2.70 60 2.96 100 6.10 Click to enlarge

How does 5X the yield of the S&P today and potentially 2X to 3X higher long-term real returns sound? That's what MPLX offers.

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company At A Good Price

FAST Graphs, Factset

MPLX has historically been valued at 6.5X to 8.5X cash flow.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 9.24% $32.03 $33.55 $33.55 $38.20 11-year Median Yield 6.57% $45.05 $47.18 $47.18 $53.73 11-Year Average Yield 7.37% $40.16 $42.06 $42.06 $47.90 P/OCF 7.37 $54.69 $36.63 $38.18 $72.45 Average $41.41 $39.19 $39.62 $50.33 $39.29 Current Price $33.73 Discount To Fair Value 18.54% 13.93% 14.86% 32.99% 14.14% Upside To Fair Value (including dividend) 22.77% 16.18% 17.45% 49.23% 25.66% 2023 OCF 2024 OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 2024 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF Historical Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $4.97 $5.18 $3.82 $1.20 $5.02 7.8 6.7 Click to enlarge

MPLX is historically worth 7.8X cash flow and today trades at 6.7X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $39.07 (7.8X cash flow) $35.00 (7.0X cash flow) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 13.67% 3.63% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 15.83% 3.77% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $42.17 $38.10 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 20.01% 11.47% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 25.02% 12.96% Click to enlarge

Analysts expect MPLX to return to fair value within a year resulting in a 25% total return, about 2X that of the S&P 500.

That estimate is 100% justified by fundamentals.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 11/13 SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $39.19 $39.62 $39.29 Potentially Good Buy 15% $33.31 $33.67 $33.39 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $29.39 $29.71 $29.46 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $21.65 $25.75 $25.54 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $21.55 $21.79 $21.61 Currently $33.73 13.93% 14.86% 14.14% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 26.02% 27.29% 26.31% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MPLX is within 1% of a good buy price and is a potentially reasonable buy today.

Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

non-US investors might want to avoid MLPs entirely due to the very high tax withholdings

new tax rules (according to Schwab) mean that many investors might not be able to recoup those withholdings (which are increasing to potentially 55% in some cases)

Risk Profile Summary

regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)

green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be ENB)

M&A risk: $3.4 billion in writedowns from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 54 years)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)

supply chain risk: disruptions during the last year

governance risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them

In March 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets.

management reiterated that MPC has no plans to buy out MPLX

The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo versus pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts of the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a C-corporation conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar

Morningstar still thinks MPC will eventually buy MPLX, which could be a very bad thing for income investors.

a taxable event for long-term MPC investors

short-term investors might potentially be bought out at a lower price than they paid

even with distributions, they might break even if MPC buys them out

a steep effective payout cut

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

MPLX Scores 47th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management

MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 339th Best In The Master List (32nd Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk MPLX 47 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 32% of the world's highest-quality companies and similar to that of such other blue chips as

Nordson (NDSN): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Honeywell (HON): Ultra SWAN

Brown-Forman (BF.B) Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

NextEra Energy (NEE): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

Exxon (XOM): blue-chip dividend aristocrat

Chevron (CVX): blue-chip dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile

15 analysts

three credit rating agencies

18 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is Potentially The Safest 9.2% Yield You Can Own In The Coming Downturn

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in MPLX (I'm not a market timer).

Even SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MPLX.

a high-quality midstream blue-chip whose management has proven highly adaptable in even the most extreme industry conditions

a very strong balance sheet that's getting steadily stronger over time

safe 9.2%% yield growing at 6% through 2028

12.2% long-term return potential Vs. 10.2% S&P

historically 14% undervalued

6.7X cash flow vs. 6.5 to 8.5 historical

128% consensus return potential over the next six years, 15% annually, 2X more than the S&P 500

75% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years

5X better income over the next five years than the S&P 500

I don't care that other stocks might offer a higher yield, I care about the highest safe and growing yield, and that's what MPLX offers.

This isn't some struggling turnaround stock in an industry in secular decline.

This isn't a company whose balance sheet is laden with risky debt it can't service.

This isn't a cyclical company whose cash flows are going to go off a cliff in an economic downturn.

This is a well-run energy utility with mission-critical assets, a battle-tested management team, and a fortress balance sheet that's getting steadily stronger over time.

If you want a 9.2% yield that you can trust to keep growing in the coming recession, consider MPLX.

If you want an ultra-yield blue-chip with Nasdaq-crushing return potential over the long-term? Consider MPLX.

If you want a safe way to earn a 9.2% yield today and potentially 1600% returns over the next 30 years, MPLX could be just what you're looking for.